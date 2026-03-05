أكدت كايا كالاس مسؤولة السياسة الخارجية في الاتحاد الأوروبي، اليوم (الخميس)، أن دولا في الشرق الأوسط أبدت لمسؤولين أوروبيين قلقها من احتمال نشوب حرب أهلية في إيران بسبب الحرب مع إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة.


وقالت كالاس قبل عقد اجتماع عبر رابط الفيديو مع وزراء خارجية دول التكتل وممثلين عن دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي لمناقشة الوضع في المنطقة: «عندما نتحدث مع دول في المنطقة، تعبر عن قلقها أيضا من نشوب حرب أهلية في الداخل»، مضيفة: الاتحاد الأوروبي يشعر «بقلق بالغ» على أمن الملاحة البحرية في المنطقة، ويحاول إبقاء مسارات مثل مضيق هرمز مفتوحة.


وانتقدت كالاس سلوك إيران في المنطقة، معتبرة أن الحكومة الإيرانية تبرر زوالها من خلال شن هجمات عشوائية على دول الجوار.


وقالت للصحفين إن استراتيجية إيران تقوم على زرع الفوضى وإثارة الفتنة في المنطقة، مشيرة إلى أن هذا النهج يسهم في تصعيد التوترات الإقليمية ويقوض الاستقرار.


بدوره، قال الأمين العام لحلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) مارك روته، إن الحلف يدعم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في القضاء على القدرات النووية والصاروخية لإيران، معتبراً أن إيران كانت على وشك أن تصبح تهديدا لأوروبا أيضاً.


وأضاف أن «أمريكا تعرف ما تفعله»، لافتاً إلى أنه من الصعب تقييم كيف سينتهي الوضع في إيران.


وشدد روته بالقول: «يجب التأكد من أن إيران لم تعد تشكل تهديداً»، موضحاً أن واقعة الصاروخ الذي اتجه نحو تركيا كانت خطيرة، ولكنها تظهر يقظة حلف شمال الأطلسي.


وأعلن الأمين العام لحلف شمال الأطلسي «الناتو» أن تفعيل المادة 5 من ميثاق الحلف غير مناسب في هذه الحالة.


في الوقت ذاته، أعلن وزير ⁠الدفاع ‌الإيطالي جويدو كروزيتو ​أمام البرلمان اليوم، إن ⁠إيطاليا وإسبانيا وفرنسا وهولندا سترسل ​خلال الأيام القادمة أصولاً بحرية ⁠لحماية قبرص.


واستهدفت ​طائرة مسيرة ​إيرانية الصنع ‌قاعدة تابعة لسلاح ​الجو الملكي ⁠البريطاني في ​الجزيرة (الاثنين)، ويأتي ذلك في ‌إطار الحرب الجوية الأمريكية والإسرائيلية ضد ​طهران.