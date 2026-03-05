European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell confirmed today (Thursday) that countries in the Middle East have expressed to European officials their concern about the possibility of a civil war in Iran due to the war with Israel and the United States.



Kalash said before a video conference meeting with foreign ministers of the bloc and representatives from Gulf Cooperation Council countries to discuss the situation in the region: “When we talk to countries in the region, they also express their concern about the outbreak of a civil war internally,” adding that the European Union feels “great concern” for maritime security in the region and is trying to keep routes like the Strait of Hormuz open.



Kalash criticized Iran's behavior in the region, considering that the Iranian government justifies its downfall by launching random attacks on neighboring countries.



She told reporters that Iran's strategy is based on sowing chaos and inciting strife in the region, noting that this approach contributes to escalating regional tensions and undermines stability.



For his part, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the alliance supports U.S. President Donald Trump in eliminating Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities, considering that Iran was on the verge of becoming a threat to Europe as well.



He added that “America knows what it is doing,” pointing out that it is difficult to assess how the situation in Iran will end.



Rutte emphasized by saying: “We must ensure that Iran no longer poses a threat,” explaining that the incident of the missile that headed towards Turkey was serious, but it shows NATO's vigilance.



The NATO Secretary General announced that activating Article 5 of the alliance's charter is not appropriate in this case.



At the same time, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto announced before Parliament today that Italy, Spain, France, and the Netherlands will send naval assets to protect Cyprus in the coming days.



An Iranian-made drone targeted a base belonging to the Royal Air Force in the island (on Monday), as part of the American and Israeli air war against Tehran.