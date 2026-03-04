نجحت جهود دبلوماسية مكثفة قادتها وزارة الخارجية المصرية في الحفاظ على مستوى إرشادات السفر الأمريكية الخاصة بمصر دون أي رفع أو تشديد، حيث أبقت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية في تحديث رسمي صدر الثلاثاء على تصنيف مصر عند المستوى 2 والذي يعني سافر بحذر متزايد.
جاء ذلك في ظل التصعيد العسكري الحاد في المنطقة بعد الهجوم الأمريكي - الإسرائيلي على إيران، والرد الإيراني، والتحذيرات الأمريكية العامة بدعوة المواطنين الأمريكيين إلى المغادرة الفورية من أكثر من 14 دولة في الشرق الأوسط.
وأكدت السفارة الأمريكية بالقاهرة في إنذار أمني روتيني صادر اليوم، أن إرشادات السفر لم تتغير، مع الإبقاء على تحذير «عدم السفر» من المستوى الرابع لمناطق محددة فقط شمال ووسط سيناء، أجزاء من الصحراء الغربية، والمناطق الحدودية، فيما تظل باقي أنحاء البلاد بما فيها المدن السياحية الرئيسية والقاهرة والإسكندرية ضمن المستوى 2 العام.
وكشفت وزارة الخارجية المصرية أنه في ظل التوترات الإقليمية الراهنة الناجمة عن الضربات الأمريكية-الإسرائيلية على إيران والردود المتبادلة، كثّفت وزارة الخارجية المصرية بالتنسيق مع قطاع المصريين بالخارج اتصالاتها مع الدول الغربية الرئيسية خصوصا الولايات المتحدة، كندا، أيرلندا ودول أوروبية أخرى لتوضيح الوضع الأمني المستقر داخل الأراضي المصرية.
وأكدت الخارجية المصرية جاهزية الدولة المصرية الكاملة لتأمين السياح والمقيمين والرعايا الأجانب، ودور مصر المحوري كمركز رئيسي لعمليات الإجلاء الجوي والبري للأجانب من المنطقة عند الحاجة، واستمرار تشغيل المجال الجوي المصري بشكل كامل، وانتظام حركة المطارات التجارية.
وأثمرت هذه الاتصالات عن عدم قيام الجانب الأمريكي وعدد من الدول الشريكة برفع مستوى التحذير العام لمصر، على عكس ما حدث مع دول أخرى في المنطقة شهدت تصعيداً في مستويات الإرشادات أو دعوات صريحة للمغادرة الفورية.
Intensive diplomatic efforts led by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs have successfully maintained the level of U.S. travel advisories for Egypt without any increase or tightening, as the U.S. Department of State kept Egypt's classification at Level 2 in an official update released on Tuesday, which means "Exercise Increased Caution."
This comes amid the sharp military escalation in the region following the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran, the Iranian response, and general U.S. warnings urging American citizens to leave immediately from more than 14 countries in the Middle East.
The U.S. Embassy in Cairo confirmed in a routine security alert issued today that the travel advisories have not changed, maintaining the "Do Not Travel" warning at Level 4 for specific areas only in North and Central Sinai, parts of the Western Desert, and border regions, while the rest of the country, including major tourist cities, Cairo, and Alexandria, remains under the general Level 2.
The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that amid the current regional tensions resulting from the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and the reciprocal responses, the Ministry has intensified its communications with key Western countries, particularly the United States, Canada, Ireland, and other European nations to clarify the stable security situation within Egyptian territory.
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry affirmed the complete readiness of the Egyptian state to secure tourists, residents, and foreign nationals, and Egypt's pivotal role as a main center for air and land evacuation operations for foreigners from the region when necessary, as well as the continued full operation of Egyptian airspace and the regular flow of commercial airport traffic.
These communications have resulted in the U.S. side and several partner countries not raising the general warning level for Egypt, unlike what has happened with other countries in the region that have seen escalations in advisory levels or explicit calls for immediate departure.