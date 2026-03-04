نجحت جهود دبلوماسية مكثفة قادتها وزارة الخارجية المصرية في الحفاظ على مستوى إرشادات السفر الأمريكية الخاصة بمصر دون أي رفع أو تشديد، حيث أبقت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية في تحديث رسمي صدر الثلاثاء على تصنيف مصر عند المستوى 2 والذي يعني سافر بحذر متزايد.

جاء ذلك في ظل التصعيد العسكري الحاد في المنطقة بعد الهجوم الأمريكي - الإسرائيلي على إيران، والرد الإيراني، والتحذيرات الأمريكية العامة بدعوة المواطنين الأمريكيين إلى المغادرة الفورية من أكثر من 14 دولة في الشرق الأوسط.

وأكدت السفارة الأمريكية بالقاهرة في إنذار أمني روتيني صادر اليوم، أن إرشادات السفر لم تتغير، مع الإبقاء على تحذير «عدم السفر» من المستوى الرابع لمناطق محددة فقط شمال ووسط سيناء، أجزاء من الصحراء الغربية، والمناطق الحدودية، فيما تظل باقي أنحاء البلاد بما فيها المدن السياحية الرئيسية والقاهرة والإسكندرية ضمن المستوى 2 العام.

وكشفت وزارة الخارجية المصرية أنه في ظل التوترات الإقليمية الراهنة الناجمة عن الضربات الأمريكية-الإسرائيلية على إيران والردود المتبادلة، كثّفت وزارة الخارجية المصرية بالتنسيق مع قطاع المصريين بالخارج اتصالاتها مع الدول الغربية الرئيسية خصوصا الولايات المتحدة، كندا، أيرلندا ودول أوروبية أخرى لتوضيح الوضع الأمني المستقر داخل الأراضي المصرية.

وأكدت الخارجية المصرية جاهزية الدولة المصرية الكاملة لتأمين السياح والمقيمين والرعايا الأجانب، ودور مصر المحوري كمركز رئيسي لعمليات الإجلاء الجوي والبري للأجانب من المنطقة عند الحاجة، واستمرار تشغيل المجال الجوي المصري بشكل كامل، وانتظام حركة المطارات التجارية.

وأثمرت هذه الاتصالات عن عدم قيام الجانب الأمريكي وعدد من الدول الشريكة برفع مستوى التحذير العام لمصر، على عكس ما حدث مع دول أخرى في المنطقة شهدت تصعيداً في مستويات الإرشادات أو دعوات صريحة للمغادرة الفورية.