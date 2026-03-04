Intensive diplomatic efforts led by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs have successfully maintained the level of U.S. travel advisories for Egypt without any increase or tightening, as the U.S. Department of State kept Egypt's classification at Level 2 in an official update released on Tuesday, which means "Exercise Increased Caution."

This comes amid the sharp military escalation in the region following the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran, the Iranian response, and general U.S. warnings urging American citizens to leave immediately from more than 14 countries in the Middle East.

The U.S. Embassy in Cairo confirmed in a routine security alert issued today that the travel advisories have not changed, maintaining the "Do Not Travel" warning at Level 4 for specific areas only in North and Central Sinai, parts of the Western Desert, and border regions, while the rest of the country, including major tourist cities, Cairo, and Alexandria, remains under the general Level 2.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that amid the current regional tensions resulting from the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and the reciprocal responses, the Ministry has intensified its communications with key Western countries, particularly the United States, Canada, Ireland, and other European nations to clarify the stable security situation within Egyptian territory.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry affirmed the complete readiness of the Egyptian state to secure tourists, residents, and foreign nationals, and Egypt's pivotal role as a main center for air and land evacuation operations for foreigners from the region when necessary, as well as the continued full operation of Egyptian airspace and the regular flow of commercial airport traffic.

These communications have resulted in the U.S. side and several partner countries not raising the general warning level for Egypt, unlike what has happened with other countries in the region that have seen escalations in advisory levels or explicit calls for immediate departure.