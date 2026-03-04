The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Oman, and Syria agreed to continue close consultation and coordination in the upcoming period, intensifying discussions regarding future arrangements in the region, and emphasizing the necessity of unifying the Arab voice regarding these arrangements to ensure the protection of Arab interests and capabilities, as well as to safeguard the security and stability of the countries and peoples of the region.

According to a statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs today (Wednesday), a series of phone calls took place between Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Oman Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi, and Foreign Minister of Syria Asaad al-Shabani, as part of the follow-up on the ongoing developments in the region.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's full support for its brotherly Arab countries, stressing the absolute rejection of any aggressions targeting their territories, and rejecting any pretexts to justify such aggressions or infringe upon their sovereignty, pointing out that Arab national security is an indivisible unit.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Tamim Khalaf stated that the communications also included an exchange of views regarding the ongoing developments and the current regional situation. The foreign ministers expressed deep concern over the serious military escalation in the region and its implications for regional peace and security, warning of the continued expansion of the conflict and what it represents as a direct threat to international peace and security.