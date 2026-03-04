اتفق وزراء خارجية السعودية ومصر والإمارات وسلطنة عمان وسورية، على مواصلة التشاور والتنسيق الوثيق خلال الفترة القادمة، وتكثيف المشاورات بشأن الترتيبات المستقبلية في المنطقة، والتأكيد على ضرورة توحيد الصوت العربي إزاء تلك الترتيبات بما يضمن حماية المصالح والمقدرات العربية ويصون أمن واستقرار دول وشعوب المنطقة.

وبحسب بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية المصرية، اليوم (الأربعاء) جرت سلسلة اتصالات هاتفية بين وزير الخارجية بدر عبدالعاطي، وكل من وزير خارجية السعودية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، ونائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير خارجية الإمارات العربية الشيخ عبدالله بن زايد، ووزير خارجية سلطنة عمان بدر بن حمد البوسعيدي، ووزير خارجية سورية أسعد الشيباني، فى إطار متابعة التطورات المتلاحقة فى المنطقة.

وجدد وزير الخارجية المصري الدكتور عبدالعاطي، التأكيد على الدعم المصري الكامل للدول العربية الشقيقة، مشدداً على الرفض القاطع لأي اعتداءات تستهدف أراضيها، ورفض أي ذرائع لتبرير تلك الاعتداءات أو المساس بسيادتها، مشيراً إلى أن الأمن القومي العربي وحدة لا تتجزأ.

وصرح المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية السفير تميم خلاف، أن الاتصالات شهدت كذلك تبادل وجهات النظر بشأن التطورات المتلاحقة والموقف الإقليمي الراهن، وأعرب وزراء الخارجية عن القلق البالغ إزاء التصعيد العسكري الخطير الذي تشهده المنطقة وتداعياته على السلم والامن الإقليميين، محذرين من استمرار اتساع نطاق الصراع وما يمثله من تهديد مباشر للأمن والسلم الدوليين.