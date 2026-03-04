Airlines and tourism companies are trying to cope with the repercussions of the escalating air war between the United States and Israel against Iran, while governments race against time to bring stranded travelers in the Middle East back to their homelands.



According to the website "Flight Radar 24," about 21,300 flights have been canceled at seven major airports, including Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi, since the start of the strikes.



Major airports in the Gulf, including Dubai International Airport, have remained closed or under strict restrictions for the fourth consecutive day, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded.



Travel Disruption



The attacks have disrupted travel in a growing region that includes several thriving commercial centers attempting to diversify their resources.



The turmoil has increased reliance on the already narrow flight corridor for long-haul flights between Europe and Asia, complicating operations for global airlines.



Stranded travelers have rushed to book seats on a limited number of flights organized by governments to repatriate their citizens, even as explosions shake Tehran and Beirut.



Largest Shutdown



The CEO of a luxury travel consulting firm, Paul Charles, stated: "This is definitely the largest shutdown we have seen since the COVID pandemic, and the impact on shipping will reach billions of dollars, in addition to disrupting passenger movement."



Passenger planes also carry cargo, which means disruptions in air freight. FedEx, a shipping company, explained in an email that it is resorting to unspecified emergency measures in its operations in the Middle East, after previously stating that it is resuming pickup and delivery services in the region where possible.