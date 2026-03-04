تحاول شركات الطيران والسياحة التعامل مع تداعيات الحرب الجوية المتصاعدة بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل ضد إيران، وتسابق الحكومات الزمن لإعادة المسافرين العالقين في الشرق الأوسط إلى أوطانهم.
ووفقاً لموقع «فلايت رادار24»، أُلغيت نحو 21,300 رحلة جوية في سبعة مطارات رئيسية منها دبي والدوحة وأبوظبي منذ بدء الضربات.
وظلت مطارات رئيسية في الخليج، بما في ذلك مطار دبي الدولي، مغلقة أو تخضع لقيود صارمة لليوم الرابع على التوالي، ليظل عشرات الآلاف من الركاب عالقين.
تعطيل السفر
وتسببت الهجمات في تعطيل حركة السفر في منطقة متنامية تضم عدداً من المراكز التجارية المزدهرة التي تحاول تنويع مواردها.
وأدى الاضطراب إلى زيادة الاعتماد على ممر الطيران الضيق بالفعل للرحلات الطويلة بين أوروبا وآسيا لتزيد عمليات شركات الطيران العالمية تعقيداً.
وسارع المسافرون العالقون إلى حجز مقاعد على عدد محدود من الرحلات التي تنظمها الحكومات لإعادة رعاياها إلى ديارهم حتى في الوقت الذي تهز الانفجارات طهران وبيروت.
أكبر إغلاق
وقال الرئيس التنفيذي لإحدى الشركات المتخصصة في استشارات السفر الفاخر بول تشارلز: «هذا بالتأكيد أكبر إغلاق شهدناه منذ جائحة كوفيد، وتأثير ذلك على الشحن سيصل إلى مليارات الدولارات، إضافة إلى تعطيل حركة الركاب».
وتنقل طائرات ركاب أيضاً البضائع على متنها ما يعني حدوث اضطرابات في الشحن الجوي. وأوضحت شركة «فيديكس» المتخصصة في الشحن في رسالة بالبريد الإلكتروني أنها تلجأ إلى تدابير طارئة لم تحددها في عملياتها بالشرق الأوسط، بعدما أفادت في وقت سابق أنها تستأنف خدمات الاستلام والتسليم في المنطقة حيثما أمكن ذلك.
Airlines and tourism companies are trying to cope with the repercussions of the escalating air war between the United States and Israel against Iran, while governments race against time to bring stranded travelers in the Middle East back to their homelands.
According to the website "Flight Radar 24," about 21,300 flights have been canceled at seven major airports, including Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi, since the start of the strikes.
Major airports in the Gulf, including Dubai International Airport, have remained closed or under strict restrictions for the fourth consecutive day, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded.
Travel Disruption
The attacks have disrupted travel in a growing region that includes several thriving commercial centers attempting to diversify their resources.
The turmoil has increased reliance on the already narrow flight corridor for long-haul flights between Europe and Asia, complicating operations for global airlines.
Stranded travelers have rushed to book seats on a limited number of flights organized by governments to repatriate their citizens, even as explosions shake Tehran and Beirut.
Largest Shutdown
The CEO of a luxury travel consulting firm, Paul Charles, stated: "This is definitely the largest shutdown we have seen since the COVID pandemic, and the impact on shipping will reach billions of dollars, in addition to disrupting passenger movement."
Passenger planes also carry cargo, which means disruptions in air freight. FedEx, a shipping company, explained in an email that it is resorting to unspecified emergency measures in its operations in the Middle East, after previously stating that it is resuming pickup and delivery services in the region where possible.