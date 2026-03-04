تحاول شركات الطيران والسياحة التعامل مع تداعيات الحرب الجوية المتصاعدة بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل ضد إيران، وتسابق الحكومات الزمن لإعادة المسافرين العالقين في الشرق الأوسط إلى أوطانهم.


ووفقاً لموقع «فلايت رادار24»، أُلغيت نحو 21,300 رحلة جوية في سبعة مطارات رئيسية منها دبي والدوحة وأبوظبي منذ بدء الضربات.


وظلت مطارات رئيسية في الخليج، بما في ذلك مطار دبي الدولي، مغلقة أو تخضع لقيود صارمة لليوم الرابع على التوالي، ليظل عشرات الآلاف من الركاب عالقين.


تعطيل السفر


وتسببت الهجمات في تعطيل حركة السفر في منطقة متنامية تضم عدداً من المراكز التجارية المزدهرة التي تحاول تنويع مواردها.


وأدى الاضطراب إلى زيادة الاعتماد على ممر الطيران الضيق بالفعل للرحلات الطويلة بين أوروبا وآسيا لتزيد عمليات شركات الطيران العالمية تعقيداً.


وسارع المسافرون العالقون إلى حجز مقاعد على عدد محدود من الرحلات التي تنظمها الحكومات لإعادة رعاياها إلى ديارهم حتى في الوقت الذي تهز الانفجارات طهران وبيروت.


أكبر إغلاق


وقال الرئيس التنفيذي لإحدى الشركات المتخصصة في استشارات السفر الفاخر بول تشارلز: «هذا بالتأكيد أكبر إغلاق شهدناه منذ جائحة كوفيد، وتأثير ذلك على الشحن سيصل إلى مليارات الدولارات، إضافة إلى تعطيل حركة الركاب».


وتنقل طائرات ركاب أيضاً البضائع على متنها ما يعني حدوث اضطرابات في الشحن الجوي. وأوضحت شركة «فيديكس» المتخصصة في الشحن في رسالة بالبريد الإلكتروني أنها تلجأ إلى تدابير طارئة لم تحددها في عملياتها بالشرق الأوسط، بعدما أفادت في وقت سابق أنها تستأنف خدمات الاستلام والتسليم في المنطقة حيثما أمكن ذلك.