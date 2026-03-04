U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the objection to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to cancel the tariffs included powers that allow him to impose these tariffs.



He pointed out that his administration is working on a plan to raise tariffs to 15% on all imports within 5 months.



Trump said, "We had a few paragraphs in that opinion that were really great from a legal standpoint, and Judge Brett Kavanaugh wrote an amazing objection to the Supreme Court's decision, but in his objection, he clarified what we should do, and we knew that too; we just wanted to simplify it. For some reason, I think, and very foolishly, that the courts decided no, but they said you can do this in many other ways, and that’s what we are doing now."



Varying Definitions



He added, "What we did was adopt a simple and straightforward tariff of 15%. We have collected hundreds of billions of dollars for our country thanks to the tariffs; we got all this money, hundreds of billions, and honestly, this has made our country richer, so it was a positive thing."



He stated that during this period, various studies and other procedures are underway, and varying tariffs will be announced for different countries.