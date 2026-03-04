أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أن الاعتراض على قرار المحكمة الأمريكية العليا بإلغاء الرسوم الجمركية تضمن وجود صلاحيات تخوله بفرض هذه الرسوم.
وأشار إلى أن إدارته تعمل على خطة لرفع الرسوم الجمركية إلى 15% على الواردات كافة خلال 5 أشهر.
وقال ترمب: «كان لدينا بضع فقرات في ذلك الرأي كانت رائعة حقاً من الناحية القانونية، والقاضي بريت كافانو كتب اعتراضاً مذهلاً لقرار المحكمة العليا، لكنه في اعتراضه أوضح ما الذي ينبغي علينا فعله وكنا نعلم ذلك أيضاً أردنا فقط تبسيط الأمر، ولسبب ما أعتقد وبحماقة شديدة أن المحاكم قررت لا، لكنها قالت إنه يمكنكم القيام بذلك بطرق أخرى عديدة وهذا ما نفعله الآن».
تعريفات متفاوتة
وأضاف: «ما قمنا به هو اعتماد تعرفة بسيطة ومباشرة بنسبة 15% لقد جمعنا مئات المليارات من الدولارات لبلدنا بفضل الرسوم الجمركية، حصلنا على كل هذه الأموال مئات المليارات، وبصراحة هذا جعل بلدنا أكثر ثراءً لذلك كان الأمر إيجابياً».
وأفاد بأنه خلال هذه الفترة تجري الدراسات المختلفة وغيرها من الإجراءات وستعلن عن تعريفات جمركية متفاوتة على دول مختلفة.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the objection to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to cancel the tariffs included powers that allow him to impose these tariffs.
He pointed out that his administration is working on a plan to raise tariffs to 15% on all imports within 5 months.
Trump said, "We had a few paragraphs in that opinion that were really great from a legal standpoint, and Judge Brett Kavanaugh wrote an amazing objection to the Supreme Court's decision, but in his objection, he clarified what we should do, and we knew that too; we just wanted to simplify it. For some reason, I think, and very foolishly, that the courts decided no, but they said you can do this in many other ways, and that’s what we are doing now."
Varying Definitions
He added, "What we did was adopt a simple and straightforward tariff of 15%. We have collected hundreds of billions of dollars for our country thanks to the tariffs; we got all this money, hundreds of billions, and honestly, this has made our country richer, so it was a positive thing."
He stated that during this period, various studies and other procedures are underway, and varying tariffs will be announced for different countries.