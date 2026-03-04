أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أن الاعتراض على قرار المحكمة الأمريكية العليا بإلغاء الرسوم الجمركية تضمن وجود صلاحيات تخوله بفرض هذه الرسوم.


وأشار إلى أن إدارته تعمل على خطة لرفع الرسوم الجمركية إلى 15% على الواردات كافة خلال 5 أشهر.


وقال ترمب: «كان لدينا بضع فقرات في ذلك الرأي كانت رائعة حقاً من الناحية القانونية، والقاضي بريت كافانو كتب اعتراضاً مذهلاً لقرار المحكمة العليا، لكنه في اعتراضه أوضح ما الذي ينبغي علينا فعله وكنا نعلم ذلك أيضاً أردنا فقط تبسيط الأمر، ولسبب ما أعتقد وبحماقة شديدة أن المحاكم قررت لا، لكنها قالت إنه يمكنكم القيام بذلك بطرق أخرى عديدة وهذا ما نفعله الآن».


تعريفات متفاوتة


وأضاف: «ما قمنا به هو اعتماد تعرفة بسيطة ومباشرة بنسبة 15% لقد جمعنا مئات المليارات من الدولارات لبلدنا بفضل الرسوم الجمركية، حصلنا على كل هذه الأموال مئات المليارات، وبصراحة هذا جعل بلدنا أكثر ثراءً لذلك كان الأمر إيجابياً».


وأفاد بأنه خلال هذه الفترة تجري الدراسات المختلفة وغيرها من الإجراءات وستعلن عن تعريفات جمركية متفاوتة على دول مختلفة.