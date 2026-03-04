على وقع الضربات والمسيّرات الإسرائيلية المستمرة على لبنان، بات التمديد للمجلس النيابي الاحتمال الأقوى. فقد تبنى بعض نواب المجلس الليلة الماضية إعداد اقتراح قانون للتمديد لأنفسهم وباقي أعضاء المجلس لمدة عامين. ومن المتوقع أن يُعرض الاقتراح على جلسة تشريعية برئاسة رئيس البرلمان نبيه بري، نهاية هذا الأسبوع أو الأسبوع القادم كحد أقصى، لإقراره.


ووفقاً للمعلومات، فإن رئيس مجلس النواب متمسك بالمواعيد الدستورية حتى أبلغه رئيس الحكومة نواف سلام، بالتوافق مع الرئيس جوزيف عون، أن إجراء الانتخابات غير ممكن حالياً في ظل الأحداث الأخيرة. وبحسب ما كشفته المعلومات، وافقت أغلب الكتل النيابية على التمديد لمدة عامين، مما يعكس توجهاً واضحًا نحو تأجيل الاستحقاق النيابي.


ميدانياً، واصلت إسرائيل، اليوم (الأربعاء)، حربها على لبنان لليوم الثالث على التوالي، من خلال سلسلة غارات جوية وعمليات اغتيال، مضيفة عنصراً جديداً في هذه الحرب يتمثل بالاتصالات الكاذبة التي فاقت ٢٠٠ مكالمة خلال ساعات قليلة، تحذر خلالها السكان في مختلف المناطق اللبنانية بضرورة الإخلاء.


وشملت هذه المكالمات تهديدات لعناصر قوى الأمن والجمارك عند معبر المصنع على الحدود اللبنانية – السورية، إضافة إلى اتصال بقصر العدل في بعبدا، واتصال للمبنى الذي يقطنه النائب عماد الحوت ما أثار حالة ذعر وهلع في البلاد.


واستهدفت العمليات العسكرية اليوم منطقة سكنية في عرمون شرق بيروت، طالت عضواً في الجماعة الإسلامية. ونفذت عملية اغتيال في فندق كومفورت في منطقة الحازمية – بعبدا، استهدفت شخصية ما زالت هويتها مجهولة حتى الساعة.


إلى ذلك، شن سلاح الجو الإسرائيلي سلسلة غارات مكثفة على كامل منطقة جنوب الليطاني، ما أدى إلى تهجير سكان كل البلدات باتجاه الشمال.


في ظل التصعيد الميداني على الجبهة الجنوبية، ومع ورود مؤشرات عن توغلات إسرائيلية في بعض النقاط الحدودية، نفّذ الجيش اللبناني انسحابات تكتيكية من مواقع متقدمة إلى مراكزه الأساسية، التزاماً بقرار السلطة السياسية القاضي بعدم الانخراط في مواجهة مباشرة، هذا التطور فتح باب النقاش حول أبعاده العسكرية والسياسية، خصوصاً في ظل الإنذارات الإسرائيلية التي طالت أكثر من 120 بلدة جنوبية.