Amid the ongoing Israeli strikes and drones over Lebanon, extending the parliamentary council has become the strongest possibility. Some members of the council adopted a proposal last night to extend their terms and those of the other council members for two years. The proposal is expected to be presented at a legislative session chaired by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, by the end of this week or next week at the latest, for approval.



According to information, the Speaker of the House is committed to constitutional deadlines until he was informed by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, in agreement with President Joseph Aoun, that conducting elections is currently impossible in light of recent events. According to the information revealed, most parliamentary blocs agreed to the two-year extension, reflecting a clear trend towards postponing the parliamentary entitlement.



On the ground, Israel continued its war on Lebanon today (Wednesday) for the third consecutive day, through a series of airstrikes and assassination operations, adding a new element to this war represented by false calls that exceeded 200 calls within a few hours, warning residents in various Lebanese areas of the need to evacuate.



These calls included threats to security and customs personnel at the Masnaa crossing on the Lebanese-Syrian border, in addition to a call to the Palace of Justice in Baabda, and a call to the building where MP Imad Hawat resides, which caused panic and terror across the country.



The military operations today targeted a residential area in Aramoun east of Beirut, hitting a member of the Islamic group. An assassination operation was carried out at the Comfort Hotel in the Hazmieh – Baabda area, targeting a figure whose identity remains unknown at this time.



Additionally, the Israeli Air Force launched a series of intensive airstrikes across the entire southern Litani area, leading to the displacement of residents from all towns towards the north.



In light of the escalating situation on the southern front, and with indications of Israeli incursions at some border points, the Lebanese army executed tactical withdrawals from advanced positions to its main centers, adhering to the political authority's decision not to engage in direct confrontation. This development opened the door for discussion about its military and political implications, especially in light of Israeli warnings that affected more than 120 southern towns.