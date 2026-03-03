A senior official in U.S. President Donald Trump's administration denied today (Tuesday) any communications with Iran.



The official stated in remarks to reporters: "The United States is not currently using any country as an intermediary with Iran," adding, "We are not using any party as an intermediary, and this is a military operation that must take its course."



Meanwhile, Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi called today for "an immediate ceasefire and a return to responsible regional diplomacy," emphasizing that there are available pathways to exit the crisis that should be exploited.



On another note, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed that the formation of new leadership in Iran could end the war, as part of Turkey's efforts to resolve the crisis affecting the region.



Fidan held phone discussions with his counterparts in several Arab, Asian, and European countries, discussing ways to halt the mutual attacks between the two sides.



Fidan also discussed the latest developments in the region and diplomatic initiatives aimed at stopping the war with the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas.



The discussions focused on the recent developments in the region from political, security, and humanitarian aspects, evaluating possible steps to stop the attacks, de-escalate tensions, and enhance diplomatic efforts with the concerned parties.