نفى مسؤول ‌رفيع المستوى في إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، وجود أي اتصالات مع إيران.


وقال المسؤول في تصريحات لصحفيين: «إن الولايات المتحدة لا تستخدم حالياً أي ‌دولة وسيطاً مع إيران»، مضيفاً: «لا نستخدم أي ‌جهة وسيطاً، وهذا ‌عمل عسكري، ويجب أن يأخذ مجراه».


في غضون ذلك، دعا وزير الخارجية العُماني بدر البوسعيدي، اليوم، إلى "الوقف الفوري لإطلاق النار والعودة إلى دبلوماسية إقليمية مسؤولة"، مؤكداً إن هناك سبلاً متاحة للخروج من الأزمة ينبغي استغلالها.


من جهة أخرى، أكد وزير خارجية تركيا هاكان فيدان: أن تشكيل قيادة جديدة في إيران قد ينهي الحرب، وذلك في إطار الجهود التركية لإنهاء الأزمة التي تضرب المنطقة.


وأجرى فيدان مباحثات هاتفية مع نظرائه لدى عدد من الدول العربية والآسيوية والأوروبية وناقش معهم سبل وقف الهجمات المتبادلة بين الطرفين.


وبحث فيدان مع الممثلة العليا للاتحاد الأوروبي للشؤون الخارجية والسياسة الأمنية، كايا كالاس، آخر مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية، والمبادرات الدبلوماسية الرامية لوقف الحرب.


وتركزت المباحثات على مناقشة التطورات الأخيرة في المنطقة من الجوانب السياسية والأمنية والإنسانية، مع تقييم الخطوات الممكنة لوقف الهجمات وخفض التصعيد وتعزيز الجهود الدبلوماسية مع الأطراف المعنية.