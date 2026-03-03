نفى مسؤول رفيع المستوى في إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، وجود أي اتصالات مع إيران.
وقال المسؤول في تصريحات لصحفيين: «إن الولايات المتحدة لا تستخدم حالياً أي دولة وسيطاً مع إيران»، مضيفاً: «لا نستخدم أي جهة وسيطاً، وهذا عمل عسكري، ويجب أن يأخذ مجراه».
في غضون ذلك، دعا وزير الخارجية العُماني بدر البوسعيدي، اليوم، إلى "الوقف الفوري لإطلاق النار والعودة إلى دبلوماسية إقليمية مسؤولة"، مؤكداً إن هناك سبلاً متاحة للخروج من الأزمة ينبغي استغلالها.
من جهة أخرى، أكد وزير خارجية تركيا هاكان فيدان: أن تشكيل قيادة جديدة في إيران قد ينهي الحرب، وذلك في إطار الجهود التركية لإنهاء الأزمة التي تضرب المنطقة.
وأجرى فيدان مباحثات هاتفية مع نظرائه لدى عدد من الدول العربية والآسيوية والأوروبية وناقش معهم سبل وقف الهجمات المتبادلة بين الطرفين.
وبحث فيدان مع الممثلة العليا للاتحاد الأوروبي للشؤون الخارجية والسياسة الأمنية، كايا كالاس، آخر مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية، والمبادرات الدبلوماسية الرامية لوقف الحرب.
وتركزت المباحثات على مناقشة التطورات الأخيرة في المنطقة من الجوانب السياسية والأمنية والإنسانية، مع تقييم الخطوات الممكنة لوقف الهجمات وخفض التصعيد وتعزيز الجهود الدبلوماسية مع الأطراف المعنية.
A senior official in U.S. President Donald Trump's administration denied today (Tuesday) any communications with Iran.
The official stated in remarks to reporters: "The United States is not currently using any country as an intermediary with Iran," adding, "We are not using any party as an intermediary, and this is a military operation that must take its course."
Meanwhile, Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi called today for "an immediate ceasefire and a return to responsible regional diplomacy," emphasizing that there are available pathways to exit the crisis that should be exploited.
On another note, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed that the formation of new leadership in Iran could end the war, as part of Turkey's efforts to resolve the crisis affecting the region.
Fidan held phone discussions with his counterparts in several Arab, Asian, and European countries, discussing ways to halt the mutual attacks between the two sides.
Fidan also discussed the latest developments in the region and diplomatic initiatives aimed at stopping the war with the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas.
The discussions focused on the recent developments in the region from political, security, and humanitarian aspects, evaluating possible steps to stop the attacks, de-escalate tensions, and enhance diplomatic efforts with the concerned parties.