وسط تصاعد الغضب الأوروبي جراء استهداف قبرص، أمر الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون، اليوم (الثلاثاء) حاملة الطائرات «شارل ديجول» وطائراتها وفرقاطاتها المرافقة بالإبحار إلى البحر المتوسط.


وقال ماكرون في خطاب للأمة: «في ظل هذا الوضع غير المستقر، وما يكتنف الأيام القادمة من غموض، أمرت حاملة الطائرات شارل ديجول، وطائراتها وفرقاطاتها المرافقة بالإبحار إلى البحر المتوسط»، مضيفاً: «سنعمل على تشكيل تحالف لإعادة فتح وحماية طرق الملاحة».


وشدد ماكرون بالقول: «لدينا اتفاقات دفاع مع قطر والكويت والإمارات وسنظهر تضامننا»، موضحاً أنه سيرسل أنظمة دفاعية إلى قبرص.


وأشار إلى أن «إيران تتحمل المسؤولية الأساسية عن الوضع في الشرق الأوسط»، مشدداً على ضرورة احترام إسرائيل للأراضي اللبنانية.


من جهته، قال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب: سنتخذ إجراءات إضافية لاحقاً لتأمين تدفق الطاقة عبر مضيق هرمز، موضحاً للصحفيين أن أمريكا ستضمن التدفق الحر للطاقة إلى العالم.


وأضاف: «وجهت بتوفير تأمين بسعر معقول للتجارة البحرية التي تمر عبر الخليج»، مشيراً إلى أن البحرية الأمريكية سترافق ناقلات النفط عبر مضيق هرمز عند الضرورة.


وفيما يتعلق بإخلاء السفارات خصوصاً بعد إعلان الخارجية أخلاء 9000 من رعاياها من المنطقة، قال ترمب: لا توجد خطة إخلاء للسفارات في الشرق الأوسط لأن الأمر حدث بسرعة كبيرة، مبيناً أن «إيران استهدفت جيرانها التي كانت ستساعدها».


في الوقت ذاته، قالت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية: «لطالما شكّلت الطائرات المسيّرة القاتلة التابعة للنظام الإيراني تهديداً في الشرق الأوسط لسنوات، ولم يعد بالإمكان اعتبار هذه الطائرات خطراً محتملاً».