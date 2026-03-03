Amid rising European anger over the targeting of Cyprus, French President Emmanuel Macron ordered today (Tuesday) the aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle" and its accompanying planes and frigates to set sail to the Mediterranean Sea.



Macron stated in a speech to the nation: "In light of this unstable situation, and the uncertainty surrounding the coming days, I have ordered the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, along with its planes and accompanying frigates, to sail to the Mediterranean," adding: "We will work to form a coalition to reopen and protect shipping routes."



Macron emphasized, saying: "We have defense agreements with Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE, and we will show our solidarity," clarifying that he will send defensive systems to Cyprus.



He pointed out that "Iran bears primary responsibility for the situation in the Middle East," stressing the need for Israel to respect Lebanese territory.



For his part, U.S. President Donald Trump said: "We will take additional measures later to secure the flow of energy through the Strait of Hormuz," explaining to reporters that America will ensure the free flow of energy to the world.



He added: "I have directed that reasonable insurance be provided for maritime trade passing through the Gulf," noting that the U.S. Navy will escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz when necessary.



Regarding the evacuation of embassies, especially after the State Department announced the evacuation of 9,000 of its nationals from the region, Trump said: "There is no evacuation plan for embassies in the Middle East because things happened very quickly," indicating that "Iran targeted its neighbors who would have helped it."



At the same time, the U.S. Central Command stated: "Iranian regime's killer drones have posed a threat in the Middle East for years, and these drones can no longer be considered a potential danger."