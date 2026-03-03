استدعى وزير الخارجية الإيطالي أنطونيو تاياني، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، سفير إيران لدى روما جراء الضربة التي تعرضت لها قبرص.
وقال تاياني إن «أوروبا لا علاقة لها بالحرب الإيرانية ويجب ألا يتم ربطها بالأمر». يأتي ذلك عقب هجوم استهدف قاعدة «أكروتيري» التابعة لسلاح الجو الملكي البريطاني، أمس. ورغم أن القاعدة تُعد أرضاً بريطانية ذات سيادة، فإنها تقع بالقرب من مناطق مأهولة بالسكان يقطنها القبارصة، ما دفع المئات إلى إخلاء منازلهم.
من جهة أخرى، أكد المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس أن برلين وواشنطن متفقتان على ضرورة التخلص من النظام في إيران.
وأشار خلال لقاء مع ترمب بالبيت الأبيض إلى أن المباحثات تشمل حالياً اليوم التالي لإيران.
وشنت الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل ضربات عنيفة على مناطق مختلفة من إيران، منها مطار في العاصمة ومواقع لإنتاج الصواريخ الباليستية.
وعلى واقع الهجمات الإيرانية المتواصلة على دول المنطقة، قال مسؤول في وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، اليوم، إن الولايات المتحدة تعمل على تأمين رحلات جوية عسكرية وطائرات مستأجرة لإجلاء مواطنيها من الشرق الأوسط، مبيناً أن الوزارة على اتصال بنحو 3000 مواطن أمريكي.
وأفادت الوزارة أن المسؤولين الأمريكيين على اتصال بنحو 500 أمريكي يرغبون في المغادرة، مبينة أن أكثر من 130 مواطناً غادروا بالفعل، ومن المتوقع أن يغادر 100 آخرون في وقت لاحق اليوم.
