The Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani summoned the Iranian ambassador to Rome today (Tuesday) due to the strike that targeted Cyprus.



Tajani stated that "Europe has nothing to do with the Iranian war and should not be linked to it." This comes after an attack targeted the "Akrotiri" base of the British Royal Air Force yesterday. Although the base is considered British sovereign territory, it is located near populated areas inhabited by Cypriots, prompting hundreds to evacuate their homes.



On another note, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed that Berlin and Washington agree on the necessity of eliminating the regime in Iran.



He indicated during a meeting with Trump at the White House that discussions currently include the day after Iran.



The United States and Israel have launched intense strikes on various areas in Iran, including an airport in the capital and sites for producing ballistic missiles.



In light of the ongoing Iranian attacks on countries in the region, a U.S. State Department official stated today that the United States is working to secure military flights and chartered planes to evacuate its citizens from the Middle East, noting that the department is in contact with about 3,000 American citizens.



The department reported that U.S. officials are in contact with about 500 Americans who wish to leave, indicating that more than 130 citizens have already departed, and another 100 are expected to leave later today.