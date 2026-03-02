The New York Times revealed that the Israeli army has destroyed about 200 Iranian ballistic missile launch platforms and disabled dozens more, which is nearly half of the launch platforms owned by Tehran, since the 12-day war until now.



Increase in Ballistic Missile Production



The current airstrikes targeted, in addition to a previous strike carried out last summer under the name "Rising Lion," Iran's central facility for manufacturing explosives, which supplies Iran with the necessary materials for warhead missiles and other weapon programs, including missiles, drones, and cruise missiles.



Before Israel launched its 12-day air assault on Iran last summer, Israeli intelligence had concluded that Iran was seeking to significantly increase its ballistic missile production and enhance its underground infrastructure.



Israel estimated Iran's stockpile at about 3,000 missiles, but intelligence reports indicated that the Iranians plan to produce up to 8,000 missiles by 2027.



Destruction of Advanced Systems Production Facilities



Despite the setbacks caused by the 12-day conflict last year, Iran has been working to rebuild its missile production capabilities, according to Israeli authorities. Estimates suggest that current production is in the dozens of missiles per month and appears to be accelerating. Reports indicate that Iran is also seeking components from abroad to rebuild its ground-to-ground missile arsenal. These missiles and their launch platforms have been a primary target of Israeli and American airstrikes on Saturday and Sunday.



The Israeli army aims to destroy production facilities for advanced anti-tank systems designated for "Hezbollah" in Lebanon, as well as specialized research sites, according to a military official. The official stated that the strikes aim to delay the development of weapons "for several years."



The Situation is Concerning in the Middle East



Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency held an extraordinary meeting in Vienna today (Monday) to discuss the Iran file. The agency revealed that there are no indications of any nuclear facilities in Iran being hit or damaged following the Israeli-American attack.



IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi confirmed that the situation in the Middle East is "very concerning," calling for "the utmost restraint to avoid further escalation." Russia requested a meeting on Saturday, following a similar request from Iran.

The extraordinary meeting comes ahead of a scheduled regular session of the agency's Board of Governors, which represents 35 countries.