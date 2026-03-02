كشفت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» أن الجيش الإسرائيلي دمر نحو 200 منصة إطلاق صواريخ بالستية إيرانية، وعطّل عشرات أخرى، أي ما يقارب من نصف منصات الإطلاق التي تمتلكها طهران، منذ حرب الـ12 يوماً وحتى الآن.
زيادة إنتاج الصواريخ البالستية
واستهدفت الغارات في الهجوم الحالي، إضافة إلى غارة سابقة نُفّذت الصيف الماضي تحت اسم «الأسد الصاعد»، منشأة إيران المركزية لتصنيع المتفجرات، التي تُزوّد إيران بالمواد اللازمة لرؤوس الصواريخ الحربية وبرامج أسلحة أخرى، بما في ذلك الصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة وصواريخ كروز.
وقبل أن تشنّ إسرائيل هجومها الجوي الذي استمر 12 يوماً على إيران الصيف الماضي، كانت الاستخبارات الإسرائيلية قد خلصت إلى أن إيران تسعى إلى زيادة إنتاجها من الصواريخ البالستية بشكل كبير، وتعزيز بنيتها التحتية تحت الأرض.
وقدّرت إسرائيل مخزون إيران بنحو 3000 صاروخ، لكن تقارير استخباراتية أفادت بأن الإيرانيين يخططون لإنتاج ما يصل إلى 8000 صاروخ بحلول 2027.
تدمير مصانع إنتاج أنظمة متطورة
ورغم النكسات التي سببها الصراع الذي دام 12 يوماً العام الماضي، عملت إيران على إعادة بناء قدراتها الإنتاجية الصاروخية، وفقاً للسلطات الإسرائيلية. وتشير التقديرات إلى أن الإنتاج الحالي يبلغ عشرات الصواريخ شهرياً، ويبدو أنه يتسارع. وتفيد التقارير بأن إيران تسعى أيضاً للحصول على مكونات من الخارج لإعادة بناء ترسانتها الصاروخية أرض-أرض. وقد كانت هذه الصواريخ ومنصات إطلاقها هدفاً رئيسياً للغارات الجوية الإسرائيلية والأمريكية يومي السبت والأحد.
ويسعى الجيش الإسرائيلي إلى تدمير مصانع إنتاج أنظمة متطورة مضادة للدبابات مخصصة لـ«حزب الله» في لبنان، فضلاً عن مواقع بحثية متخصصة، وفقاً لمسؤول عسكري. وقال المسؤول إن الضربات تهدف إلى تأخير تطوير الأسلحة «لعدة سنوات».
الوضع مقلق في الشرق الأوسط
في غضون ذلك، عقدت الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية اجتماعاً استثنائياً في فيينا، اليوم (الإثنين)، لبحث ملف إيران. وكشفت الوكالة ألا مؤشرات على إصابة أي منشآت نووية في إيران أو تعرضها لأضرار بعد الهجوم الإسرائيلي الأمريكي.
وأكد المدير العام للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية رافايل غروسي أن الوضع في الشرق الأوسط «مقلق جداً»، داعياً إلى «ممارسة أقصى درجات ضبط النفس لتجنّب مزيد من التصعيد». وطلبت روسيا عقد اجتماع السبت، بعد طلب مماثل من قبل إيران.
ويأتي الاجتماع الاستثنائي قبيل جلسة دورية مقررة لمجلس حكام الوكالة الذي يمثّل 35 دولة.
