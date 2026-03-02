On the third day of the Iran War, the Israeli army announced new airstrikes on Tehran today (Monday), which led to large explosions being heard in several areas of the capital. The explosions caused buildings in central Tehran to shake, according to news agencies.



Iranian media reported that the U.S. and Israel launched airstrikes targeting a police center responsible for protecting diplomatic missions in Tehran. Some images showed extensive destruction following an attack on the central intelligence building in Mahabad, Iran.



The Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced today that it targeted the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the headquarters of the Israeli Air Force.



In a statement from the Guard, reported by the Fars news agency, it mentioned targeting the office of the Israeli Prime Minister and the Air Force Command with "Khyber" missiles.



A video captured a direct hit from an Iranian missile in Beersheba, southern Israel. There were no reports of injuries.



A series of explosions echoed over Jerusalem after the Israeli army announced the detection of new missiles launched from Iran.



As the U.S.-Israeli bombardment of Iran continues for the third consecutive day, the Israeli army published images of its strikes in Iran, confirming that the air force continues its raids and is destroying missile platforms across Iran, while the Iranian Red Crescent announced that the strikes have affected 131 cities and resulted in the deaths of 555 people in Iran since the war began.



Yesterday (Sunday), 9 people were killed and 11 went missing in central Israel when a building collapsed on a shelter following a direct hit from an Iranian missile, and 7 people were injured in a strike that occurred in the Jerusalem area in the evening.