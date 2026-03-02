أكد وزير الداخلية اليمني اللواء الركن إبراهيم حيدان أن الدعم السخي الأخير المقدم لليمن من السعودية جاء بمثابة طوق نجاة للدولة والشعب، بعد مرحلة عصيبة تراكمت فيها التحديات التي كادت تعصف بأسس الدولة والمجتمع معاً، وتدفع بهما نحو الانهيار الشامل.


وقال في حديث خاص لـ«عكاظ» إن الدعم شكل نقطة تحول أعادت قدراً مهماً من التوازن إلى المشهد العام، ومنحت البلاد فرصة جديدة للنهوض واستعادة المبادرة، والانطلاق نحو مرحلة أكثر استقراراً.


الانطلاق نحو استقرار أكثر


لفت اللواء الركن إبراهيم حيدان إلى أن المواطن بدأ يلمس أثر هذا الدعم بصورة مباشرة في تفاصيل حياته اليومية، من تحسن في الخدمات الأساسية، إلى دعم استقرار العملة الوطنية، ودفع عجلة التنمية، وتعزيز حالة الأمن والاستقرار، فضلاً عن عودة الثقة تدريجياً إلى مؤسسات الدولة، موضحاً أن الدعم السعودي مكّن الحكومة من الوفاء بجزء مهم من التزاماتها، وفي مقدمتها صرف الرواتب وتعزيز قدرة المؤسسات الخدمية على الاستمرار في أداء مهامها رغم التحديات.


استقرار الحياة اليومية


استعرض وزير الداخلية حالة التحسن الذي شهدته المحافظات اليمنية المحررة نتيجة الدعم السعودي، إذ أصبحت محافظتا المهرة وحضرموت نموذجاً يُحتذى به في الأمن والاستقرار وتحسين مستوى الخدمات، متطرقاً لما تشهده العاصمة اليمنية المؤقتة عدن من تطور في للخدمات للمرة الأولى منذ سنوات طويلة، في حالة نموذجية من انتظام وتوفير الخدمات الأساسية، بما في ذلك الكهرباء والمياه والوقود، الأمر الذي انعكس على استقرار الحياة اليومية. وقال إن ذلك التحسن بفضل هذا الدعم أعاد للمدينة حضورها ودورها الحيوي والفاعل.


مواجهة العنف والتطرف


اللواء حيدان أضاف أن الدعم السعودي سيسهم في تعزيز قدرات الأجهزة الأمنية والعسكرية ورفع جاهزيتها، بما يمكنها من مكافحة الإرهاب والجريمة المنظمة وعمليات التهريب بمختلف أشكالها، التي تقف خلفها الجماعة الحوثية، وكذلك في ترسيخ سلطة الدولة وسيادة القانون في جميع المحافظات، باعتبار أن تعافي الاقتصاد وتحسن الأوضاع المعيشية يشكلان حاضنة حقيقية للاستقرار الذي من شأنه أن يعزز مناعة المجتمع في مواجهة التطرف والعنف، ويؤسس لبيئة آمنة داعمة للتنمية.


المملكة الشريك الأوثق


وأفاد وزير الداخلية بأن قيمة هذا الدعم السخي والكريم تكمن في استمراريته وثباته، مؤكداً أن السعودية حاضرة في كل محطة واجه فيها اليمن تهديداً يمس دولته ووحدته وأمنه واستقراره،


وقال إنه على مدى عقد كامل، أثبتت المملكة أنها الشريك الأوثق الذي لم يتخلَّ عن اليمن في أصعب اللحظات وأكثرها حساسية ومفصلية، بل كانت دائماً سنداً حقيقياً لصمود الدولة وحماية مؤسساتها ومنع سقوطها.


أضاف الوزير أن مسارات الدعم السعودي اتسمت بالشمول والتكامل، فكان دعماً عسكرياً في مواجهة التهديدات التي استهدفت الدولة ومؤسساتها، ودعماً إنسانياً فاعلاً عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية من خلال برامج الإغاثة التي خففت معاناة المواطنين، ودعماً اقتصادياً عبر الودائع والمنح التي عززت الاستقرار المالي، إضافة إلى جهود التنمية والإعمار عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، وحماية المدنيين عبر مركز «مسام» لنزع الألغام وتأمين حياتهم.


مواقف خالدة لا تنسى


أكد وزير الداخلية اللواء الركن إبراهيم حيدان أنه لولا هذا الدعم والإسناد المتواصل منذ انقلاب الحوثيين قبل 10 أعوام، وما تلته من تحديات كانت آخرها المغامرة الطائشة للمجلس الانتقالي المنحلّ نهاية العام الماضي، لانزلقت البلاد إلى مسار تفكك شامل يطيح بمؤسساتها، ويفتح الأبواب أمام الفوضى والضياع.


وقال: «هذه المواقف الخالدة تجاه بلادنا ستظل راسخة في وجدان اليمنيين جيلاً بعد جيل، لأنها تجسد عمق الأخوّة وصدق الالتزام، وتثبت للجميع أن المملكة كانت ولا تزال السند الحقيقي لليمن في أحلك الظروف».