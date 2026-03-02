The Yemeni Minister of Interior, Major General Ibrahim Haidan, confirmed that the recent generous support provided to Yemen by Saudi Arabia has served as a lifeline for the state and the people, following a difficult phase during which challenges accumulated that nearly threatened the foundations of both the state and society, pushing them towards total collapse.



He stated in a special interview with "Okaz" that the support has formed a turning point that has restored a significant degree of balance to the overall scene, granting the country a new opportunity to rise, regain initiative, and move towards a more stable phase.



Moving Towards Greater Stability



Major General Ibrahim Haidan pointed out that citizens have begun to directly feel the impact of this support in the details of their daily lives, from improvements in basic services to stabilizing the national currency, driving development, and enhancing security and stability, in addition to the gradual return of trust in state institutions. He explained that the Saudi support has enabled the government to fulfill a significant part of its commitments, foremost among them the payment of salaries and strengthening the capacity of service institutions to continue performing their duties despite the challenges.



Stability of Daily Life



The Minister of Interior reviewed the improvement seen in the liberated Yemeni governorates as a result of Saudi support, noting that the governorates of Al-Mahrah and Hadhramaut have become models to be emulated in security and stability and improving the level of services. He touched upon the developments in the temporary Yemeni capital, Aden, where services have improved for the first time in many years, showcasing a model of regularity and provision of basic services, including electricity, water, and fuel, which has reflected positively on the stability of daily life. He stated that this improvement, thanks to this support, has restored the city's presence and its vital and effective role.



Confronting Violence and Extremism



Major General Haidan added that Saudi support will contribute to enhancing the capabilities of security and military agencies and increasing their readiness, enabling them to combat terrorism, organized crime, and smuggling operations in all their forms, which are backed by the Houthi group. It will also help in establishing the authority of the state and the rule of law in all governorates, considering that the recovery of the economy and the improvement of living conditions create a real incubator for stability that can enhance the community's immunity against extremism and violence, and establish a secure environment supportive of development.



The Kingdom: The Closest Partner



The Minister of Interior indicated that the value of this generous and kind support lies in its continuity and stability, affirming that Saudi Arabia has been present at every juncture where Yemen faced a threat to its state, unity, security, and stability.



He stated that over a full decade, the Kingdom has proven to be the closest partner that has not abandoned Yemen in its most difficult and sensitive moments, but has always been a true support for the resilience of the state, protecting its institutions and preventing its collapse.



The minister added that the pathways of Saudi support have been characterized by comprehensiveness and integration, providing military support in the face of threats targeting the state and its institutions, effective humanitarian support through the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works via relief programs that have alleviated the suffering of citizens, and economic support through deposits and grants that have reinforced financial stability, in addition to development and reconstruction efforts through the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, and civilian protection through the "Masam" center for mine clearance to secure their lives.



Unforgettable and Lasting Stances



The Minister of Interior, Major General Ibrahim Haidan, confirmed that without this support and continuous backing since the Houthi coup ten years ago, and the subsequent challenges, the latest of which was the reckless adventure of the dissolved Transitional Council at the end of last year, the country would have slipped into a path of complete disintegration that would undermine its institutions and open the doors to chaos and loss.



He said: "These lasting stances towards our country will remain etched in the hearts of Yemenis from generation to generation, as they embody the depth of brotherhood and sincere commitment, proving to everyone that the Kingdom has been and continues to be the true support for Yemen in its darkest circumstances."