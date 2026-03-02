يعتبر الكثير من الرجال الشخير عادة غير ضارة أو حتى مضحكة، لكن الشخير المزمن والشديد ليلاً قد يكون أكثر من مجرد إزعاج، إذ يؤثر بشكل مباشر على مستويات الطاقة، المزاج، والصحة العامة.

وبحسب موقع «Onlymyhealth»، أوضح استشاري طب الرئة التدخلي وطب النوم بمستشفى أستر سي إم آي في بنغالور الدكتور سونيل كومار كي، أن هناك علاقة قوية بين الشخير المزمن والإرهاق اليومي لدى الرجال، خصوصاً عندما يكون الشخير شديداً ومتكرراً.

كيف يؤثر الشخير على جودة النوم؟

الشخير الخفيف قد لا يشكل مشكلة كبيرة، لكن الشخير الصاخب واليومي يعطل جودة النوم حتى لو لم يستيقظ الشخص تماماً، ويربط الدكتور كومار الشخير الشديد غالباً بانقطاع النفس الانسدادي أثناء النوم (OSA)، وهي حالة يتوقف فيها التنفس مؤقتاً أثناء النوم، مما ينخفض فيها مستوى الأكسجين، فيستيقظ الدماغ جزئياً لاستعادة التنفس.

ورغم عدم تذكر هذه الاستيقاظات، تتكرر الانقطاعات عشرات المرات ليلاً، مما يمنع الجسم من الوصول إلى مراحل النوم العميقة والمريحة.

لماذا يشعر الرجال بالإرهاق الدائم؟

نقص النوم العميق ينعكس مباشرة على الأداء اليومي، ويوضح الدكتور كومار أن الشخير المزمن أو انقطاع النفس يسبب إرهاقاً مستمراً نهاراً، ضعف التركيز وفقدان الانتباه، تقلبات مزاجية وتهيجاً، انخفاض الإنتاجية، صداعاً صباحياً، جفاف الفم عند الاستيقاظ، مزاجاً منخفضاً وانخفاض الرغبة الجنسية.

ويؤكد استشاري الرئة التدخلي وطب النوم أنه قد ينام الرجل 7-8 ساعات ويظل يشعر بالتعب الشديد والسبب في هذه الحالة يرجع إلى جودة نومه السيئة.

المخاطر الصحية طويلة الأمد للشخير المزمن

الشخير المرتبط بانقطاع النفس غير المعالج يحمل مخاطر جسيمة، ويشير الطبيب الهندي إلى أن الانخفاض المتكرر في الأكسجين يزيد خطر ارتفاع ضغط الدم، أمراض القلب، السكري، زيادة الوزن ومشكلات التمثيل الغذائي.

ولذلك حذر الدكتور كومار من تجاهل الشخير المستمر، خصوصاً إذا صاحبه نعاس زائد نهاراً أو أصوات اختناق أثناء النوم.

ما الذي يفاقم الشخير؟

هناك عوامل نمط حياة تزيد من شدة الشخير وتزيد احتمالية الإصابة بانقطاع النفس، منها زيادة الوزن، التدخين، تناول الكحول خصوصاً قبل النوم، انسداد الأنف أو مشكلات في المسالك الهوائية.

نصائح لتحسين جودة النوم وزيادة الطاقة

يؤكد الدكتور كومار أن تحسين جودة النوم يعزز الطاقة بشكل ملحوظ، وينصح باتباع التعليمات التالية:

- الحفاظ على وزن صحي: فقدان الوزن يخفف الضغط على المسالك الهوائية.

- ممارسة الرياضة بانتظام: تحسن جودة النوم العامة.

- تجنب الكحول قبل النوم: يرخي عضلات الحلق ويزيد الشخير.

- النوم على الجانب: يمنع سقوط اللسان للخلف وسد المجرى الهوائي.

- الالتزام بجدول نوم منتظم: الذهاب للنوم والاستيقاظ في مواعيد ثابتة.