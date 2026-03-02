يعتبر الكثير من الرجال الشخير عادة غير ضارة أو حتى مضحكة، لكن الشخير المزمن والشديد ليلاً قد يكون أكثر من مجرد إزعاج، إذ يؤثر بشكل مباشر على مستويات الطاقة، المزاج، والصحة العامة.
وبحسب موقع «Onlymyhealth»، أوضح استشاري طب الرئة التدخلي وطب النوم بمستشفى أستر سي إم آي في بنغالور الدكتور سونيل كومار كي، أن هناك علاقة قوية بين الشخير المزمن والإرهاق اليومي لدى الرجال، خصوصاً عندما يكون الشخير شديداً ومتكرراً.
كيف يؤثر الشخير على جودة النوم؟
الشخير الخفيف قد لا يشكل مشكلة كبيرة، لكن الشخير الصاخب واليومي يعطل جودة النوم حتى لو لم يستيقظ الشخص تماماً، ويربط الدكتور كومار الشخير الشديد غالباً بانقطاع النفس الانسدادي أثناء النوم (OSA)، وهي حالة يتوقف فيها التنفس مؤقتاً أثناء النوم، مما ينخفض فيها مستوى الأكسجين، فيستيقظ الدماغ جزئياً لاستعادة التنفس.
ورغم عدم تذكر هذه الاستيقاظات، تتكرر الانقطاعات عشرات المرات ليلاً، مما يمنع الجسم من الوصول إلى مراحل النوم العميقة والمريحة.
لماذا يشعر الرجال بالإرهاق الدائم؟
نقص النوم العميق ينعكس مباشرة على الأداء اليومي، ويوضح الدكتور كومار أن الشخير المزمن أو انقطاع النفس يسبب إرهاقاً مستمراً نهاراً، ضعف التركيز وفقدان الانتباه، تقلبات مزاجية وتهيجاً، انخفاض الإنتاجية، صداعاً صباحياً، جفاف الفم عند الاستيقاظ، مزاجاً منخفضاً وانخفاض الرغبة الجنسية.
ويؤكد استشاري الرئة التدخلي وطب النوم أنه قد ينام الرجل 7-8 ساعات ويظل يشعر بالتعب الشديد والسبب في هذه الحالة يرجع إلى جودة نومه السيئة.
المخاطر الصحية طويلة الأمد للشخير المزمن
الشخير المرتبط بانقطاع النفس غير المعالج يحمل مخاطر جسيمة، ويشير الطبيب الهندي إلى أن الانخفاض المتكرر في الأكسجين يزيد خطر ارتفاع ضغط الدم، أمراض القلب، السكري، زيادة الوزن ومشكلات التمثيل الغذائي.
ولذلك حذر الدكتور كومار من تجاهل الشخير المستمر، خصوصاً إذا صاحبه نعاس زائد نهاراً أو أصوات اختناق أثناء النوم.
ما الذي يفاقم الشخير؟
هناك عوامل نمط حياة تزيد من شدة الشخير وتزيد احتمالية الإصابة بانقطاع النفس، منها زيادة الوزن، التدخين، تناول الكحول خصوصاً قبل النوم، انسداد الأنف أو مشكلات في المسالك الهوائية.
نصائح لتحسين جودة النوم وزيادة الطاقة
يؤكد الدكتور كومار أن تحسين جودة النوم يعزز الطاقة بشكل ملحوظ، وينصح باتباع التعليمات التالية:
- الحفاظ على وزن صحي: فقدان الوزن يخفف الضغط على المسالك الهوائية.
- ممارسة الرياضة بانتظام: تحسن جودة النوم العامة.
- تجنب الكحول قبل النوم: يرخي عضلات الحلق ويزيد الشخير.
- النوم على الجانب: يمنع سقوط اللسان للخلف وسد المجرى الهوائي.
- الالتزام بجدول نوم منتظم: الذهاب للنوم والاستيقاظ في مواعيد ثابتة.
Many men consider snoring to be a harmless or even funny habit, but chronic and severe snoring at night can be more than just an annoyance, as it directly affects energy levels, mood, and overall health.
According to the website "Onlymyhealth," Dr. Sunil Kumar Ki, a consultant in interventional pulmonary medicine and sleep medicine at Aster CMI Hospital in Bangalore, explained that there is a strong relationship between chronic snoring and daily fatigue in men, especially when the snoring is loud and frequent.
How does snoring affect sleep quality?
Light snoring may not pose a significant problem, but loud and daily snoring disrupts sleep quality even if the person does not fully wake up. Dr. Kumar often associates severe snoring with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a condition where breathing temporarily stops during sleep, leading to a drop in oxygen levels, causing the brain to partially awaken to restore breathing.
Although these awakenings are not remembered, the interruptions occur dozens of times at night, preventing the body from reaching deep and restful sleep stages.
Why do men feel constantly fatigued?
A lack of deep sleep directly impacts daily performance. Dr. Kumar explains that chronic snoring or apnea causes persistent daytime fatigue, decreased concentration and attention, mood swings and irritability, reduced productivity, morning headaches, dry mouth upon waking, low mood, and decreased libido.
The interventional pulmonary and sleep medicine consultant emphasizes that a man may sleep 7-8 hours and still feel extremely tired, and the reason in this case is due to poor sleep quality.
Long-term health risks of chronic snoring
Snoring associated with untreated apnea carries serious risks. The Indian doctor points out that the repeated drop in oxygen increases the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, weight gain, and metabolic issues.
Therefore, Dr. Kumar warns against ignoring persistent snoring, especially if accompanied by excessive daytime sleepiness or choking sounds during sleep.
What exacerbates snoring?
There are lifestyle factors that increase the severity of snoring and the likelihood of developing apnea, including being overweight, smoking, alcohol consumption, especially before sleep, nasal congestion, or airway issues.
Tips to improve sleep quality and boost energy
Dr. Kumar confirms that improving sleep quality significantly enhances energy levels and recommends following these guidelines:
- Maintain a healthy weight: Losing weight relieves pressure on the airways.
- Exercise regularly: It improves overall sleep quality.
- Avoid alcohol before sleep: It relaxes throat muscles and increases snoring.
- Sleep on your side: It prevents the tongue from falling back and blocking the airway.
- Stick to a regular sleep schedule: Go to bed and wake up at consistent times.