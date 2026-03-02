Many men consider snoring to be a harmless or even funny habit, but chronic and severe snoring at night can be more than just an annoyance, as it directly affects energy levels, mood, and overall health.

According to the website "Onlymyhealth," Dr. Sunil Kumar Ki, a consultant in interventional pulmonary medicine and sleep medicine at Aster CMI Hospital in Bangalore, explained that there is a strong relationship between chronic snoring and daily fatigue in men, especially when the snoring is loud and frequent.

How does snoring affect sleep quality?

Light snoring may not pose a significant problem, but loud and daily snoring disrupts sleep quality even if the person does not fully wake up. Dr. Kumar often associates severe snoring with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a condition where breathing temporarily stops during sleep, leading to a drop in oxygen levels, causing the brain to partially awaken to restore breathing.

Although these awakenings are not remembered, the interruptions occur dozens of times at night, preventing the body from reaching deep and restful sleep stages.

Why do men feel constantly fatigued?

A lack of deep sleep directly impacts daily performance. Dr. Kumar explains that chronic snoring or apnea causes persistent daytime fatigue, decreased concentration and attention, mood swings and irritability, reduced productivity, morning headaches, dry mouth upon waking, low mood, and decreased libido.

The interventional pulmonary and sleep medicine consultant emphasizes that a man may sleep 7-8 hours and still feel extremely tired, and the reason in this case is due to poor sleep quality.

Long-term health risks of chronic snoring

Snoring associated with untreated apnea carries serious risks. The Indian doctor points out that the repeated drop in oxygen increases the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, weight gain, and metabolic issues.

Therefore, Dr. Kumar warns against ignoring persistent snoring, especially if accompanied by excessive daytime sleepiness or choking sounds during sleep.

What exacerbates snoring?

There are lifestyle factors that increase the severity of snoring and the likelihood of developing apnea, including being overweight, smoking, alcohol consumption, especially before sleep, nasal congestion, or airway issues.

Tips to improve sleep quality and boost energy

Dr. Kumar confirms that improving sleep quality significantly enhances energy levels and recommends following these guidelines:

- Maintain a healthy weight: Losing weight relieves pressure on the airways.

- Exercise regularly: It improves overall sleep quality.

- Avoid alcohol before sleep: It relaxes throat muscles and increases snoring.

- Sleep on your side: It prevents the tongue from falling back and blocking the airway.

- Stick to a regular sleep schedule: Go to bed and wake up at consistent times.