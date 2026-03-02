القرار الذي اتخذه مجلس الوزراء اللبناني برئاسة الرئيس جوزيف عون، اليوم (الإثنين)، بحظر الأنشطة العسكرية والأمنية لـ«حزب الله»، لم يكن ردّ فعل على حادثة أمنية عابرة، بل خطوة سياسية مقصودة في مواجهة مسار تصاعدي بدأ منذ اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار (نوفمبر 2024). خلال تلك المرحلة، أخذت معادلة الدولة تتعرض لاختبار مستمر، مع خطابات حزب الله التصعيدية والمتكررة والإيحاءات بأن السلاح خارج المؤسسات يشكل ضمانة الكيان. أمام هذا الواقع، وُضعت الحكومة ورئيسها الفعلي دستورياً أمام خيارين: إما تثبيت مرجعية الدولة عملياً، أو التسليم بتآكلها التدريجي.


في هذا الإطار، يكتسب قرار مجلس الوزراء أهميته المفصلية. للمرة الأولى، تتخذ حكومة لبنانية قراراً صريحاً بحظر النشاطات العسكرية والأمنية لـ«حزب الله»، وحصر دوره في الإطار السياسي الخاضع للقانون. هذه ليست صياغة نظرية، بل إعلاناً سياسياً تتحمل مسؤوليته السلطة التنفيذية مجتمعة، وفي مقدمتها رئيس الجمهورية الذي يرأس المجلس ويوقّع مراسيمه. صحيح أن خطوة كهذه كان يفترض أن تُطرح منذ سنوات، غير أن قيمتها اليوم تكمن في أن الرئيس عون اختار تحويل ما ورد في خطاب القسم والبيان الوزاري إلى قرار تنفيذي واضح.

جرأة القرار لا تُقاس بعبارته، بل بطبيعته. فمجلس الوزراء، برئاسة الرئيس عون، لم يواجه حزباً سياسياً عادياً، بل واجه معادلة مسلحة رافقت الحياة السياسية اللبنانية لسنوات. لذلك فإن تبني الحكومة رسمياً مبدأ «حظر» النشاطات العسكرية والأمنية خارج الدولة يعني إعادة ترسيم حدود السلطة بين الدولة وأي قوة أخرى. هنا تحديداً يُعطى الرئيس حقه: لأنه قبل أن يضع عهده في موقع الاختبار، بدلاً من الاكتفاء بإدارة التوازنات.


القرار حصد اصطفافاً سياسياً واسعاً داخل الحكومة وخارجها، ما يعكس إدراكاً بأن ما جرى ليس خلافاً حزبياً، بل مسألة سيادة. فمن دون مرجعية واحدة للسلاح، لا يمكن للدولة أن تفاوض، أو أن تطلب دعماً دولياً، أو أن تدّعي قدرتها على حماية اللبنانيين من تداعيات صراع إقليمي مفتوح. من خلال هذا القرار، تقول حكومة العهد للمجتمع الدولي إن لبنان الرسمي مستعد لتحمل التزاماته كاملة، بما في ذلك تنفيذ ما تعهد به في بيانه الوزاري بشأن حصرية السلاح وقرار الحرب والسلم.


لكن الأهمية التاريخية لا تُمنح سلفاً. قرار مجلس الوزراء يضع الدولة مجتمعة أمام امتحان التنفيذ. فإذا نجحت الحكومة في ترجمة هذا الموقف إلى خطوات عملية، يكون الرئيس عون قد ثبّت موقع الدولة كمرجعية نهائية. وإذا تعثّر التنفيذ، يتحول القرار إلى محطة سياسية عابرة.


بهذا المعنى، لم يكن ما صدر عن مجلس الوزراء مجرد بيان، بل خياراً سياسياً تحمّل مسؤوليته رئيس الجمهورية شخصياً كرأس للدولة. اختار أن يُقارب مسألة السلاح من موقع الدستور، لا من موقع التسويات. والتاريخ في لبنان نادراً ما يمنح فرصة كهذه مرتين.