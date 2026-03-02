The decision made by the Lebanese Cabinet, chaired by President Joseph Aoun, today (Monday), to ban the military and security activities of "Hezbollah" was not a reaction to a passing security incident, but a deliberate political step in response to an escalating trajectory that began with the ceasefire agreement (November 2024). During that phase, the equation of the state faced continuous testing, with Hezbollah's repeated and escalating rhetoric and implications that weapons outside of institutions constitute a guarantee for the entity. In light of this reality, the government and its actual constitutional president were faced with two options: either to practically affirm the authority of the state or to concede to its gradual erosion.



In this context, the Cabinet's decision gains its pivotal importance. For the first time, a Lebanese government has made a clear decision to ban the military and security activities of "Hezbollah" and to confine its role within the political framework subject to the law. This is not a theoretical formulation, but a political declaration for which the executive authority collectively bears responsibility, foremost among them the President of the Republic, who chairs the council and signs its decrees. It is true that such a step should have been proposed years ago, but its value today lies in President Aoun's choice to transform what was stated in the oath of office and the ministerial statement into a clear executive decision.



The boldness of the decision is not measured by its wording, but by its nature. The Cabinet, under President Aoun, did not confront an ordinary political party, but faced an armed equation that has accompanied Lebanese political life for years. Therefore, the government's official adoption of the principle of "banning" military and security activities outside the state means redefining the boundaries of authority between the state and any other force. Here, the President is given his due: because before placing his term in a position of testing, he chose not to settle for managing balances.



The decision garnered broad political alignment both within the government and outside of it, reflecting an awareness that what occurred is not a partisan dispute, but a matter of sovereignty. Without a single authority for weapons, the state cannot negotiate, request international support, or claim its ability to protect the Lebanese from the repercussions of an open regional conflict. Through this decision, the government of the term tells the international community that the official Lebanon is ready to fully assume its commitments, including implementing what it pledged in its ministerial statement regarding the exclusivity of weapons and the decision of war and peace.



However, historical significance is not granted in advance. The Cabinet's decision places the state collectively before a test of implementation. If the government succeeds in translating this position into practical steps, President Aoun will have solidified the state's position as the final authority. If implementation falters, the decision will turn into a passing political moment.



In this sense, what was issued by the Cabinet was not merely a statement, but a political choice for which the President of the Republic personally bore responsibility as the head of state. He chose to approach the issue of weapons from a constitutional standpoint, not from the standpoint of compromises. And history in Lebanon rarely grants such an opportunity twice.