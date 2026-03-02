في أول ظهور له بعد إعلان الحرس الثوري الإيراني استهداف مكتبه ومقر قيادة القوات الجوية الإسرائيلية، تفقد رئيس وزراء الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو موقع سقوط الصواريخ الإيرانية في بيت شيمش بالقدس المحتلة.
وذكرت وسائل إعلام عبرية أن نتنياهو زار وسط حراسات مشددة موقع سقوط الصواريخ الإيرانية في بيت شيمش، بعد مقتل 9 أشخاص أمس نتيجة إصابة مباشرة بصاروخ أُطلق من إيران.
وقال نتنياهو خلال زيارته: «أتمنى الشفاء العاجل للجرحى هنا في بيت شيمش، وسنعيد بناء كل شيء»، مضيفًا: «نحن في اليوم الثالث من حملة زئير الأسد، التي بدأناها كوسيلة لإزالة التهديد الوجودي الذي يهددنا، والشعب الإيراني بحاجة إلى التخلص من نير الاستبداد».
وتابع: «هذا اليوم قريب، ومن المهم أن يعلم الشعب الإيراني أننا معهم، نحن هناك، كل يوم يكشف النظام الإرهابي عن وجهه»، موضحاً أن «النظام الإرهابي يطلق النار على المدنيين، ونحن نطلق النار عليهم لمساعدة المدنيين»، واتهم النظام الإيراني بـ«تهديد جميع شعوب المنطقة»، موضحاً أنهم «أطلقوا النار على جزء كبير من دول المنطقة، لقد خضنا الحرب لإزالة التهديد الوجودي الذي يهددنا، ويهدد جميع دول العالم».
وأضاف باللغة الإنجليزية: «لقد قلتُ لسنوات إنهم لا يهددون إسرائيل فحسب، ولا أمريكا فحسب، إنهم يهتفون «الموت لإسرائيل، الموت لأمريكا» - وهذا هو هدفهم النهائي، لكنني قلتُ أيضاً إنهم سيضرون بالدول الواقعة بينهما، إنهم سيضرون بأوروبا وقد فعلوا ذلك».
وفي ثالث أيام حرب إيران، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي شن غارات جديدة على طهران اليوم (الإثنين) ما أدى إلى سماع انفجارات كبيرة في أنحاء عدة من العاصمة. وأدت الانفجارات إلى اهتزاز مبانٍ في وسط طهران، وفق وكالات الأنباء.
وذكرت وسائل إعلام إيرانية أن أمريكا وإسرائيل شنتا غارات جوية استهدفت مركزاً تابعاً للشرطة معنياً بحماية البعثات الدبلوماسية في طهران. وأظهرت بعض الصور دماراً واسعاً بعد هجوم على مبنى الاستخبارات المركزي في مهاباد بإيران.
وأعلن الحرس الثوري الإيراني، اليوم، أنه استهدف مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، ومقر قيادة القوات الجوية الإسرائيلية.
وجاء في بيان للحرس، نقلته وكالة أنباء «فارس»، استهداف مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي ومقر قائد القوات الجوية بصواريخ «خيبر».
ورصد مقطع فيديو إصابة مباشرة لصاروخ إيراني في بئر السبع، جنوب إسرائيل، ولم ترد أنباء عن وقوع إصابات.
ودوت فوق سماء القدس سلسلة من الانفجارات، بعد إعلان الجيش الإسرائيلي رصد صواريخ جديدة أطلقت من إيران.
وفيما يتواصل القصف الأمريكي الإسرائيلي على إيران لليوم الثالث على التوالي، نشر الجيش الإسرائيلي صوراً لضرباته في إيران، مؤكداً أن سلاح الجو يواصل غاراته، وتدمير منصات صاروخية في أنحاء إيران، فيما أعلن الهلال الأحمر الإيراني أن الضربات طالت 131 مدينة وأسفرت عن مقتل 555 شخصاً في إيران منذ بدء الحرب.
وقُتل أمس (الأحد) 9 أشخاص وفُقد 11 في وسط إسرائيل عندما انهار مبنى فوق ملجأ إثر ضربة مباشرة بصاروخ إيراني، كما أُصيب 7 أشخاص بجروح في ضربة وقعت مساء في منطقة القدس.
In his first appearance after the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced the targeting of his office and the headquarters of the Israeli Air Force, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu inspected the site of the Iranian missile strikes in Beit Shemesh in occupied Jerusalem.
Hebrew media reported that Netanyahu visited the site of the Iranian missile strikes in Beit Shemesh under heavy security, following the death of 9 people yesterday due to a direct hit from a missile launched from Iran.
During his visit, Netanyahu said: "I wish a speedy recovery to the injured here in Beit Shemesh, and we will rebuild everything," adding: "We are on the third day of Operation Lion's Roar, which we started as a means to eliminate the existential threat that faces us, and the Iranian people need to rid themselves of the yoke of tyranny."
He continued: "This day is near, and it is important for the Iranian people to know that we are with them, we are there, every day the terrorist regime reveals its true face," explaining that "the terrorist regime fires at civilians, and we fire at them to help civilians," accusing the Iranian regime of "threatening all the peoples of the region," clarifying that they "have fired at a large part of the countries in the region; we have waged war to eliminate the existential threat that threatens us and threatens all the countries of the world."
He added in English: "I have said for years that they do not only threaten Israel, nor just America; they chant 'death to Israel, death to America' - and that is their ultimate goal, but I have also said that they will harm the countries in between; they will harm Europe, and they have done so."
On the third day of the Iran war, the Israeli army announced new airstrikes on Tehran today (Monday), leading to large explosions heard in several parts of the capital. The explosions caused buildings in central Tehran to shake, according to news agencies.
Iranian media reported that the U.S. and Israel carried out airstrikes targeting a police center responsible for protecting diplomatic missions in Tehran. Some images showed widespread destruction following an attack on the central intelligence building in Mahabad, Iran.
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced today that it targeted the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the headquarters of the Israeli Air Force.
A statement from the Guard, reported by the Fars news agency, mentioned the targeting of the Israeli Prime Minister's office and the Air Force commander's headquarters with "Khyber" missiles.
A video captured a direct hit from an Iranian missile in Beersheba, southern Israel, with no reports of injuries.
A series of explosions echoed over the skies of Jerusalem after the Israeli army announced the detection of new missiles launched from Iran.
As the U.S.-Israeli bombardment of Iran continues for the third consecutive day, the Israeli army released images of its strikes in Iran, confirming that the air force continues its raids and destroys missile platforms across Iran, while the Iranian Red Crescent announced that the strikes have affected 131 cities and resulted in the deaths of 555 people in Iran since the war began.
Nine people were killed yesterday (Sunday) and 11 went missing in central Israel when a building collapsed over a shelter due to a direct hit from an Iranian missile, and 7 people were injured in a strike that occurred in the Jerusalem area in the evening.