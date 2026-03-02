In his first appearance after the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced the targeting of his office and the headquarters of the Israeli Air Force, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu inspected the site of the Iranian missile strikes in Beit Shemesh in occupied Jerusalem.

Hebrew media reported that Netanyahu visited the site of the Iranian missile strikes in Beit Shemesh under heavy security, following the death of 9 people yesterday due to a direct hit from a missile launched from Iran.

During his visit, Netanyahu said: "I wish a speedy recovery to the injured here in Beit Shemesh, and we will rebuild everything," adding: "We are on the third day of Operation Lion's Roar, which we started as a means to eliminate the existential threat that faces us, and the Iranian people need to rid themselves of the yoke of tyranny."



He continued: "This day is near, and it is important for the Iranian people to know that we are with them, we are there, every day the terrorist regime reveals its true face," explaining that "the terrorist regime fires at civilians, and we fire at them to help civilians," accusing the Iranian regime of "threatening all the peoples of the region," clarifying that they "have fired at a large part of the countries in the region; we have waged war to eliminate the existential threat that threatens us and threatens all the countries of the world."



He added in English: "I have said for years that they do not only threaten Israel, nor just America; they chant 'death to Israel, death to America' - and that is their ultimate goal, but I have also said that they will harm the countries in between; they will harm Europe, and they have done so."



On the third day of the Iran war, the Israeli army announced new airstrikes on Tehran today (Monday), leading to large explosions heard in several parts of the capital. The explosions caused buildings in central Tehran to shake, according to news agencies.



Iranian media reported that the U.S. and Israel carried out airstrikes targeting a police center responsible for protecting diplomatic missions in Tehran. Some images showed widespread destruction following an attack on the central intelligence building in Mahabad, Iran.



The Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced today that it targeted the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the headquarters of the Israeli Air Force.



A statement from the Guard, reported by the Fars news agency, mentioned the targeting of the Israeli Prime Minister's office and the Air Force commander's headquarters with "Khyber" missiles.



A video captured a direct hit from an Iranian missile in Beersheba, southern Israel, with no reports of injuries.



A series of explosions echoed over the skies of Jerusalem after the Israeli army announced the detection of new missiles launched from Iran.



As the U.S.-Israeli bombardment of Iran continues for the third consecutive day, the Israeli army released images of its strikes in Iran, confirming that the air force continues its raids and destroys missile platforms across Iran, while the Iranian Red Crescent announced that the strikes have affected 131 cities and resulted in the deaths of 555 people in Iran since the war began.



Nine people were killed yesterday (Sunday) and 11 went missing in central Israel when a building collapsed over a shelter due to a direct hit from an Iranian missile, and 7 people were injured in a strike that occurred in the Jerusalem area in the evening.