في أول ظهور له بعد إعلان الحرس الثوري الإيراني استهداف مكتبه ومقر قيادة القوات الجوية الإسرائيلية، تفقد رئيس وزراء الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو موقع سقوط الصواريخ الإيرانية في بيت شيمش بالقدس المحتلة.

وذكرت وسائل إعلام عبرية أن نتنياهو زار وسط حراسات مشددة موقع سقوط الصواريخ الإيرانية في بيت شيمش، بعد مقتل 9 أشخاص أمس نتيجة إصابة مباشرة بصاروخ أُطلق من إيران.

وقال نتنياهو خلال زيارته: «أتمنى الشفاء العاجل للجرحى هنا في بيت شيمش، وسنعيد بناء كل شيء»، مضيفًا: «نحن في اليوم الثالث من حملة زئير الأسد، التي بدأناها كوسيلة لإزالة التهديد الوجودي الذي يهددنا، والشعب الإيراني بحاجة إلى التخلص من نير الاستبداد».


وتابع: «هذا اليوم قريب، ومن المهم أن يعلم الشعب الإيراني أننا معهم، نحن هناك، كل يوم يكشف النظام الإرهابي عن وجهه»، موضحاً أن «النظام الإرهابي يطلق النار على المدنيين، ونحن نطلق النار عليهم لمساعدة المدنيين»، واتهم النظام الإيراني بـ«تهديد جميع شعوب المنطقة»، موضحاً أنهم «أطلقوا النار على جزء كبير من دول المنطقة، لقد خضنا الحرب لإزالة التهديد الوجودي الذي يهددنا، ويهدد جميع دول العالم».


وأضاف باللغة الإنجليزية: «لقد قلتُ لسنوات إنهم لا يهددون إسرائيل فحسب، ولا أمريكا فحسب، إنهم يهتفون «الموت لإسرائيل، الموت لأمريكا» - وهذا هو هدفهم النهائي، لكنني قلتُ أيضاً إنهم سيضرون بالدول الواقعة بينهما، إنهم سيضرون بأوروبا وقد فعلوا ذلك».


وفي ثالث أيام حرب إيران، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي شن غارات جديدة على طهران اليوم (الإثنين) ما أدى إلى سماع انفجارات كبيرة في أنحاء عدة من العاصمة. وأدت الانفجارات إلى اهتزاز مبانٍ في وسط طهران، وفق وكالات الأنباء.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام إيرانية أن أمريكا وإسرائيل شنتا غارات جوية استهدفت مركزاً تابعاً للشرطة معنياً بحماية البعثات الدبلوماسية في طهران. وأظهرت بعض الصور دماراً واسعاً بعد هجوم على مبنى الاستخبارات المركزي في مهاباد بإيران.


وأعلن الحرس الثوري الإيراني، اليوم، أنه استهدف مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، ومقر قيادة القوات الجوية الإسرائيلية.


وجاء في بيان للحرس، نقلته وكالة أنباء «فارس»، استهداف مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي ومقر قائد القوات الجوية بصواريخ «خيبر».


ورصد مقطع فيديو إصابة مباشرة لصاروخ إيراني في بئر السبع، جنوب إسرائيل، ولم ترد أنباء عن وقوع إصابات.


ودوت فوق سماء القدس سلسلة من الانفجارات، بعد إعلان الجيش الإسرائيلي رصد صواريخ جديدة أطلقت من إيران.


وفيما يتواصل القصف الأمريكي الإسرائيلي على إيران لليوم الثالث على التوالي، نشر الجيش الإسرائيلي صوراً لضرباته في إيران، مؤكداً أن سلاح الجو يواصل غاراته، وتدمير منصات صاروخية في أنحاء إيران، فيما أعلن الهلال الأحمر الإيراني أن الضربات طالت 131 مدينة وأسفرت عن مقتل 555 شخصاً في إيران منذ بدء الحرب.


وقُتل أمس (الأحد) 9 أشخاص وفُقد 11 في وسط إسرائيل عندما انهار مبنى فوق ملجأ إثر ضربة مباشرة بصاروخ إيراني، كما أُصيب 7 أشخاص بجروح في ضربة وقعت مساء في منطقة القدس.