أدى رئيس الوزراء البنغلاديشي الجديد طارق رحمن، وعدد من السياسيين، اليمين الدستورية أمام البرلمان، اليوم(الثلاثاء).


فوز ساحق في الانتخابات


وأدى النواب، الذين تعهدوا بالولاء لبنغلاديش، اليمين الدستورية أمام رئيس لجنة الانتخابات، إيه إم إم ناصر الدين، إذ من المقرر أن يتولى رحمن مهمات منصبه خلفاً لحكومة مؤقتة قادت البلاد، التي يبلغ تعداد سكانها 170 مليون نسمة، لمدة 18 شهراً منذ الإطاحة بحكومة الشيخة حسينة، بحسب ما أوردته صحيفة «الجارديان».


وحقق رحمن، (60 عاماً)، وهو رئيس «حزب بنجلاديش القومي» وينتمي إلى إحدى أقوى العائلات السياسية في البلاد، فوزاً ساحقاً في انتخابات أجريت 12 فبراير الجاري.


ومن المتوقع أن ينتخب سياسيو الحزب رحمن رسمياً زعيماً لهم، وأن يؤدي رئيس الوزراء ووزراؤه اليمين الدستورية أمام الرئيس محمد شهاب الدين في وقت لاحق مساء الثلاثاء.


وعد بسياسة نزيهة


وفي خطاب النصر، قال رحمن: «هذا النصر لبنغلاديش، وللديمقراطية. هذا النصر لشعبٍ سعى إلى الديمقراطية وضحّى من أجلها».


ووعد بعهدٍ من السياسة النزيهة مع إجراء بنغلاديش أول انتخابات منذ سقوط الشيخة حسينة، لكنه تحدث عن التحديات القادمة، بما في ذلك معالجة الأزمات الاقتصادية التي تعاني منها البلاد.


وأضاف: «نحن على وشك بدء مسيرتنا في ظل اقتصاد هشّ خلفه النظام الاستبدادي، ومؤسسات دستورية وقانونية ضعيفة، وتدهور في الوضع الأمني».


وتعهد الزعيم الجديد باستعادة الاستقرار وإنعاش النمو بعد أشهر من الاضطرابات التي زعزعت ثقة المستثمرين في بنجلاديش، ثاني أكبر مُصدّر للملابس في العالم، كما دعا جميع الأحزاب إلى «البقاء متحدة» في بلدٍ مزقته سنوات من التنافس المرير.


ولم يعد رحمن إلى بنغلاديش إلا في ديسمبر الماضي، بعد 17 عاماً قضاها في المنفى في بريطانيا، وفاز ائتلاف حزب بنغلاديش القومي بـ 212 مقعداً، مقابل 77 مقعداً لتحالف الجماعة الإسلامية.


وطعنت الجماعة الإسلامية، التي حصدت أكثر من ربع مقاعد البرلمان، أي 4 أضعاف أفضل نتيجة سابقة لها، في نتائج 32 دائرة انتخابية، لكن زعيمها، شفيق الرحمن (67 عاماً)، صرّح بأن الحزب «سيكون معارضة يقظة ومبدئية وسلمية».


انتخاب 7 نساء


وكانت الشيخة حسينة (78 عاماً)، والتي حُكم عليها بالإعدام غيابياً لارتكابها جرائم ضد الإنسانية، أصدرت بياناً من مخبئها في الهند، نددت فيه بالانتخابات «غير القانونية».


لكن الهند أشادت بـ«الفوز الحاسم» للحزب القومي البنغلاديشي وهو تحول ملحوظ بعد توتر العلاقات بينهما.


ولم تُنتخب سوى 7 نساء انتخاباً مباشراً، مع العلم أن 50 مقعداً إضافياً مخصصة للنساء ستُوزع على الأحزاب وفقاً لنسبة الأصوات التي يحصلن عليها، كما فاز 4 أعضاء من الأقليات بمقاعد، من بينهم اثنان من الهندوس وهم يشكلون نحو 7% من سكان بنجلاديش ذات الأغلبية المسلمة.