The new Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tariq Rahman and several politicians took the oath of office before Parliament today (Tuesday).



Decisive Victory in the Elections



The MPs, who pledged allegiance to Bangladesh, took the oath before the Chief Election Commissioner, A.M.M. Nasiruddin. Rahman is set to assume his duties following a caretaker government that led the country, which has a population of 170 million, for 18 months after the ousting of Sheikh Hasina's government, according to the Guardian newspaper.



Rahman, 60, who is the head of the Bangladesh National Party and belongs to one of the most powerful political families in the country, achieved a decisive victory in the elections held on February 12.



It is expected that the party politicians will officially elect Rahman as their leader, and that the Prime Minister and his ministers will take the oath of office before President Mohammad Shahabuddin later on Tuesday evening.



Promise of Honest Politics



In his victory speech, Rahman said, "This victory is for Bangladesh and for democracy. This victory is for a people who have sought democracy and sacrificed for it."



He promised an era of honest politics with Bangladesh's first elections since the fall of Sheikh Hasina, but he spoke about the upcoming challenges, including addressing the economic crises facing the country.



He added, "We are about to begin our journey in the shadow of a fragile economy left by the authoritarian regime, weak constitutional and legal institutions, and a deteriorating security situation."



The new leader pledged to restore stability and revive growth after months of unrest that shook investors' confidence in Bangladesh, the world's second-largest exporter of garments, and called on all parties to "stay united" in a country torn apart by years of bitter rivalry.



Rahman only returned to Bangladesh last December after spending 17 years in exile in Britain, and the Bangladesh National Party coalition won 212 seats, compared to 77 seats for the Islamic Jamaat alliance.



The Jamaat, which secured more than a quarter of the parliamentary seats—four times its best previous result—challenged the results in 32 constituencies, but its leader, Shafiq Rahman (67), stated that the party "will be a vigilant, principled, and peaceful opposition."



Election of 7 Women



Sheikh Hasina (78), who was sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity, issued a statement from her hideout in India, condemning the "illegal" elections.



However, India praised the "decisive victory" of the Bangladesh National Party, marking a notable shift after tensions in their relations.



Only 7 women were elected directly, noting that 50 additional seats are reserved for women and will be distributed to parties according to the proportion of votes they receive. Additionally, 4 members from minority groups won seats, including two Hindus, who make up about 7% of the predominantly Muslim population of Bangladesh.