The Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara stated that "the ceiling of people's aspirations has risen significantly, and they are now demanding everything quickly. He noted during a dialogue session at the "Unity of Islamic Discourse" conference yesterday (Monday) that the speed of achievement has sometimes led to counterproductive results.



Al-Shara added: "I hear some criticisms, and there are demands for things that perhaps do not take into account the chronological order of reforming these sectors, pointing out that there is - if we may say - a lack of general societal awareness of the mechanisms of reform, perhaps due to the state's shortcomings as it does not engage people in many of the data, but in general, there is a lack of awareness," referring to the difficulty of quickly reforming many sectors due to the war.



Since taking office in December 2024, President al-Shara has confirmed his commitment to reforming the devastated sectors in the country, rebuilding, and reviving the economy after more than 13 years of war.



According to the World Bank's assessment, one-third of the capital stock before the war has been destroyed, with direct damage estimated at around 108 billion dollars.



This assessment highlighted that the most affected sectors in Syria included infrastructure such as electricity networks (almost complete collapse), water and sewage stations, as well as roads and bridges, and vital transport lines. The housing sector has been significantly affected, with one-third of the housing in the country being completely or partially destroyed.



Meanwhile, the energy sector (oil and gas) suffers from damage to fields and pipelines in the east of the country, in addition to agriculture and others.



It is worth noting that the cost of rebuilding Syria, according to the World Bank's estimates and the latest assessment in October 2025, ranges between 140 and 345 billion dollars.