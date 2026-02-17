قال الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع إن «سقف طموحات الناس ارتفع بشكل كبير، وأضحوا يطالبون بكل شيء بسرعة. واعتبر خلال جلسة حوارية ضمن مؤتمر «وحدة الخطاب الإسلامي» أمس (الإثنين)، أن السرعة في الإنجاز أدت في بعض الأوقات إلى نتائج عكسية.
وأضاف الشرع: «أسمع بعض الانتقادات، وهناك مطالبات بأشياء ربما دون مراعاة التسلسل الزمني لإصلاح هذه القطاعات، لافتا إلى أن هناك -إن صح التعبير- غيابا في الوعي المجتمعي العام لآليات الإصلاح، ربما بتقصير من الدولة نفسها لأنها لا تشارك الناس في كثير من البيانات، لكن بشكل عام هناك غياب في الوعي، في إشارة إلى صعوبة إصلاح العديد من القطاعات إثر الحرب بسرعة».
ومنذ توليه الرئاسة في ديسمبر 2024، أكد الرئيس الشرع مضيه في إصلاح القطاعات المدمرة في البلاد، وإعادة الإعمار والنهوض بالاقتصاد بعد أكثر من 13 سنة من الحرب.
وبحسب تقييم البنك الدولي فإن ثلث رأس المال العمراني قبل الحرب قد دُمّر، مع تضرر مباشر يقدر بنحو 108 مليارات دولار.
ولفت هذا التقييم إلى أن القطاعات الأكثر تضررًا في سورية شملت البنية التحتية من شبكات الكهرباء (انهيار شبه كامل)، ومحطات المياه والصرف الصحي، فضلاً عن الطرق والجسور، وخطوط النقل الحيوية. وتضرر قطاع السكن بشكل كبير، إذ دمرت كلياً أو جزئياً ثلث المساكن في البلاد.
فيما يعاني قطاع الطاقة (النفط والغاز)، من تضرر الحقول وخطوط الأنابيب شرق البلاد، فضلاً عن الزراعة وغيرها.
يذكر أن كلفة إعادة إعمار سورية، حسب تقديرات البنك الدولي، ووفق أحدث تقييم في أكتوبر 2025، تتراوح بين 140 و345 مليار دولار.
