يستضيف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الخميس، أول اجتماع لـ «مجلس السلام» الخاص بغزة في واشنطن؛ بهدف إعطاء زخم كبير لجهود إعادة الإعمار في القطاع الفلسطيني، ودفع الخطط المتعلقة بترتيبات الأمن بعد الحرب.
مشاركة أكثر من 20 دولة
ويتوقع أن يشارك أكثر من 20 بلداً على مستوى رؤساء الدول ووزراء الخارجية، ويمثل حكومة الاحتلال وزير الخارجية جدعون ساعر بعد أن قرر رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو عدم الحضور.
وأفاد مسؤولون مشاركون في تنظيم الاجتماع أن الجلسة ستقدّم تحديثات حول الوضع، وتشمل إعلاناً يفيد بأن الدول الأعضاء تعهدت بتقديم أكثر من 5 مليارات دولار لإعادة إعمار غزة، وفق ما نقلت صحيفة «واشنطن بوست».
وأعرب المنظمون عن أملهم أن تلتزم الدول الأعضاء بإرسال آلاف الجنود للانضمام إلى القوة الدولية المقترحة لتحقيق الاستقرار، والمساهمة في بناء قدرات الشرطة المحلية في غزة، في خطوة يعتبرها المسؤولون ضرورية لتأمين القطاع فور بدء عملية إعادة الإعمار.
4 دول تساهم بقوات
يذكر أن 4 دول أعلنت بشكل علني استعدادها للمساهمة بعناصر في قوة الاستقرار، هي: إندونيسيا التي يتوقع أن ترسل 8,000 جندي، واليونان التي تعهدت بـ 100 جندي وعناصر طبية، وإيطاليا وقبرص اللتين أعربتا عن استعدادهما للمشاركة دون تحديد الأعداد.
فيما أعربت دول أخرى عن اهتمامها، لكنها لا تزال تنتظر تحقيق تقدم ملموس في ملف نزع السلاح قبل اتخاذ قرار نهائي بشأن مساهماتها.
ورجّح مسؤولون مرتبطون بالمبادرة أن تبدأ عملية نزع السلاح الشهر القادم، شريطة أن توافق حماس على التخلي عن أسلحتها طواعية، رغم أن التفاصيل لا تزال غير واضحة ولم يُصدر جدول زمني رسمي بعد.
تشكيك إسرائيلي في نزع السلاح
وشكك مسؤولون أمنيون إسرائيليون في إمكانية تحقيق نزع السلاح، وفي إنشاء قوة دولية، إذ قال أحدهم: «لا توجد أي مؤشرات على الأرض تفيد بأن حماس تنوي تسليم أسلحتها، باستثناء إعلان إندونيسيا لم نرَ التزامات ثابتة بإرسال قوات دولية إلى غزة».
إلا أن مسؤولي مجلس السلام أكدوا وجود تقدم، قال أحدهم: «نحن نتحرك إلى الأمام في خطوات أساسية.. وإذا لم تمضِ عملية نزع السلاح طوعاً، فسيتم النظر في وسائل أخرى».
وأعلنت حماس أكثر من مرة أن مسألة السلاح قضية وطنية تناقش بين الفلسطينيين. كما اشترطت انسحاب القوات الإسرائيلية من كامل القطاع أولاً قبل مناقشة تلك القضية.
U.S. President Donald Trump will host the first meeting of the "Peace Council" for Gaza in Washington on Thursday; aimed at giving significant momentum to reconstruction efforts in the Palestinian territory and advancing plans related to post-war security arrangements.
Participation of More Than 20 Countries
It is expected that more than 20 countries will participate at the level of heads of state and foreign ministers, with the Israeli government represented by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided not to attend.
Officials involved in organizing the meeting reported that the session will provide updates on the situation, including an announcement stating that member countries have pledged more than $5 billion for the reconstruction of Gaza, according to the Washington Post.
The organizers expressed hope that member countries would commit to sending thousands of soldiers to join the proposed international force to achieve stability and contribute to building the capacities of the local police in Gaza, a step that officials consider essential to securing the territory as soon as the reconstruction process begins.
4 Countries Contributing Forces
It is noteworthy that 4 countries have publicly announced their readiness to contribute personnel to the stabilization force: Indonesia, which is expected to send 8,000 soldiers; Greece, which has pledged 100 soldiers and medical personnel; and Italy and Cyprus, which have expressed their willingness to participate without specifying numbers.
Meanwhile, other countries have expressed interest but are still waiting for tangible progress in the disarmament issue before making a final decision regarding their contributions.
Officials associated with the initiative suggested that the disarmament process could begin next month, provided that Hamas agrees to voluntarily relinquish its weapons, although details remain unclear and no official timeline has been issued yet.
Israeli Skepticism About Disarmament
Israeli security officials have expressed skepticism about the possibility of achieving disarmament and establishing an international force, with one stating: "There are no indicators on the ground that Hamas intends to hand over its weapons; apart from Indonesia's announcement, we have not seen firm commitments to send international forces to Gaza."
However, Peace Council officials confirmed that progress is being made, with one stating: "We are moving forward with fundamental steps... If the disarmament process does not proceed voluntarily, other means will be considered."
Hamas has repeatedly stated that the issue of weapons is a national matter to be discussed among Palestinians. It has also conditioned the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the entire territory first before discussing that issue.