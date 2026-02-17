U.S. President Donald Trump will host the first meeting of the "Peace Council" for Gaza in Washington on Thursday; aimed at giving significant momentum to reconstruction efforts in the Palestinian territory and advancing plans related to post-war security arrangements.



Participation of More Than 20 Countries



It is expected that more than 20 countries will participate at the level of heads of state and foreign ministers, with the Israeli government represented by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided not to attend.



Officials involved in organizing the meeting reported that the session will provide updates on the situation, including an announcement stating that member countries have pledged more than $5 billion for the reconstruction of Gaza, according to the Washington Post.



The organizers expressed hope that member countries would commit to sending thousands of soldiers to join the proposed international force to achieve stability and contribute to building the capacities of the local police in Gaza, a step that officials consider essential to securing the territory as soon as the reconstruction process begins.



4 Countries Contributing Forces



It is noteworthy that 4 countries have publicly announced their readiness to contribute personnel to the stabilization force: Indonesia, which is expected to send 8,000 soldiers; Greece, which has pledged 100 soldiers and medical personnel; and Italy and Cyprus, which have expressed their willingness to participate without specifying numbers.



Meanwhile, other countries have expressed interest but are still waiting for tangible progress in the disarmament issue before making a final decision regarding their contributions.



Officials associated with the initiative suggested that the disarmament process could begin next month, provided that Hamas agrees to voluntarily relinquish its weapons, although details remain unclear and no official timeline has been issued yet.



Israeli Skepticism About Disarmament



Israeli security officials have expressed skepticism about the possibility of achieving disarmament and establishing an international force, with one stating: "There are no indicators on the ground that Hamas intends to hand over its weapons; apart from Indonesia's announcement, we have not seen firm commitments to send international forces to Gaza."



However, Peace Council officials confirmed that progress is being made, with one stating: "We are moving forward with fundamental steps... If the disarmament process does not proceed voluntarily, other means will be considered."



Hamas has repeatedly stated that the issue of weapons is a national matter to be discussed among Palestinians. It has also conditioned the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the entire territory first before discussing that issue.