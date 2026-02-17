يستضيف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الخميس، أول اجتماع لـ «مجلس السلام» الخاص بغزة في واشنطن؛ بهدف إعطاء زخم كبير لجهود إعادة الإعمار في القطاع الفلسطيني، ودفع الخطط المتعلقة بترتيبات الأمن بعد الحرب.


مشاركة أكثر من 20 دولة


ويتوقع أن يشارك أكثر من 20 بلداً على مستوى رؤساء الدول ووزراء الخارجية، ويمثل حكومة الاحتلال وزير الخارجية جدعون ساعر بعد أن قرر رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو عدم الحضور.


وأفاد مسؤولون مشاركون في تنظيم الاجتماع أن الجلسة ستقدّم تحديثات حول الوضع، وتشمل إعلاناً يفيد بأن الدول الأعضاء تعهدت بتقديم أكثر من 5 مليارات دولار لإعادة إعمار غزة، وفق ما نقلت صحيفة «واشنطن بوست».


وأعرب المنظمون عن أملهم أن تلتزم الدول الأعضاء بإرسال آلاف الجنود للانضمام إلى القوة الدولية المقترحة لتحقيق الاستقرار، والمساهمة في بناء قدرات الشرطة المحلية في غزة، في خطوة يعتبرها المسؤولون ضرورية لتأمين القطاع فور بدء عملية إعادة الإعمار.


4 دول تساهم بقوات


يذكر أن 4 دول أعلنت بشكل علني استعدادها للمساهمة بعناصر في قوة الاستقرار، هي: إندونيسيا التي يتوقع أن ترسل 8,000 جندي، واليونان التي تعهدت بـ 100 جندي وعناصر طبية، وإيطاليا وقبرص اللتين أعربتا عن استعدادهما للمشاركة دون تحديد الأعداد.


فيما أعربت دول أخرى عن اهتمامها، لكنها لا تزال تنتظر تحقيق تقدم ملموس في ملف نزع السلاح قبل اتخاذ قرار نهائي بشأن مساهماتها.


ورجّح مسؤولون مرتبطون بالمبادرة أن تبدأ عملية نزع السلاح الشهر القادم، شريطة أن توافق حماس على التخلي عن أسلحتها طواعية، رغم أن التفاصيل لا تزال غير واضحة ولم يُصدر جدول زمني رسمي بعد.


تشكيك إسرائيلي في نزع السلاح


وشكك مسؤولون أمنيون إسرائيليون في إمكانية تحقيق نزع السلاح، وفي إنشاء قوة دولية، إذ قال أحدهم: «لا توجد أي مؤشرات على الأرض تفيد بأن حماس تنوي تسليم أسلحتها، باستثناء إعلان إندونيسيا لم نرَ التزامات ثابتة بإرسال قوات دولية إلى غزة».


إلا أن مسؤولي مجلس السلام أكدوا وجود تقدم، قال أحدهم: «نحن نتحرك إلى الأمام في خطوات أساسية.. وإذا لم تمضِ عملية نزع السلاح طوعاً، فسيتم النظر في وسائل أخرى».


وأعلنت حماس أكثر من مرة أن مسألة السلاح قضية وطنية تناقش بين الفلسطينيين. كما اشترطت انسحاب القوات الإسرائيلية من كامل القطاع أولاً قبل مناقشة تلك القضية.