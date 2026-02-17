أدان وزراء خارجية السعودية، مصر، الأردن، الإمارات، قطر، إندونيسيا، باكستان، وتركيا، بشدة القرار الصادر عن إسرائيل بتصنيف أراضٍ في الضفة الغربية المحتلة على أنها «أراضي دولة»، والموافقة على الشروع في إجراءات تسجيل وتسوية ملكية الأراضي على نطاق واسع للمرة الأولى منذ عام 1967.

تقويض الحقوق الفلسطينية


وحذر وزراء خارجية الدول الـ8 في بيان مشترك، اليوم(الثلاثاء)، من أن هذه الخطوة غير القانونية تشكل تصعيداً خطيراً يهدف إلى تسريع النشاط الاستيطاني غير المشروع، ومصادرة الأراضي وترسيخ السيطرة الإسرائيلية، وفرض سيادة إسرائيلية غير قانونية على الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة بما يقوض الحقوق المشروعة للشعب الفلسطيني.


وأكد الوزراء أن هذه الإجراءات تمثل انتهاكا صارخاً للقانون الدولي وللقانون الدولي الإنساني، خصوصا اتفاقية جنيف الرابعة، فضلاً عن كونها انتهاكاً لقرارات مجلس الأمن ذات الصلة، وفي مقدمتها القرار 2334.

تغيير الوضع القانوني والتاريخي


وشددوا على أن القرار الإسرائيلي يتعارض مع الرأي الاستشاري الصادر عن محكمة العدل الدولية بشأن الآثار القانونية الناشئة عن السياسات والممارسات الإسرائيلية في الأرض الفلسطينية المحتلة، والذي شدد على عدم قانونية التدابير الرامية إلى تغيير الوضع القانوني والتاريخي والديمغرافي للأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة، وعلى وجوب إنهاء الاحتلال، وحظر الاستيلاء على الأراضي الفلسطينية بالقوة.


وأفاد البيان بأن هذه الخطوة تعكس محاولة لفرض واقع قانوني وإداري جديد يهدف إلى تكريس السيطرة على الأرض المحتلة، بما يقوّض حل الدولتين، ويبددآفاق إقامة دولة فلسطينية مستقلة وقابلة للحياة، وبعرض فرص تحقيق سلام عادل وشامل في المنطقة للخطر.


وجدد الوزراء رفضهم القاطع لجميع الإجراءات الأحادية الرامية إلى تغيير الوضع القانوني والديمغرافي والتاريخي للأرض الفلسطينية المحتلة، مؤكدين أن هذه السياسات تمثل تصعيدا خطيرا من شأنه أن يزيد من حدة التوتر وعدم الاستقرار في الأرض الفلسطينية المحتلة والمنطقة بأسرها.

مطلوب خطوات حاسمة


ودعا الوزراء المجتمع الدولي إلى الاضطلاع بمسؤولياته واتخاذ خطوات واضحة وحاسمة لوقف هذه الانتهاكات، وضمان احترام القانون الدولي، وصون الحقوق غير القابلة للتصرف للشعب الفلسطيني، وفي مقدمتها حقه في تقرير المصير، وإنهاء الاحتلال، وإقامة دولته المستقلة ذات السيادة على خطوط الرابع من يونيو 1967، وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية.


وحذر خبراء في شؤون الاستيطان، من أن القرار الجديد يفتح الطريق أمام السلطات الإسرائيلية لنبش كل مساحة من الأرض في الضفة الغربية، وحصر ملكيتها ومصادرة ما هو غير مسجل منها، ووضع اليد على الأراضي العامة ونقلها لمشاريع التوصل الاستيطاني.