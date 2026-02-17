The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, Qatar, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Turkey strongly condemned the decision issued by Israel to classify lands in the occupied West Bank as "state lands," and to approve the commencement of registration and settlement procedures for land ownership on a large scale for the first time since 1967.

Undermining Palestinian Rights



The foreign ministers of the eight countries warned in a joint statement today (Tuesday) that this illegal step constitutes a serious escalation aimed at accelerating illegal settlement activity, seizing land, entrenching Israeli control, and imposing illegal Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territories, which undermines the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.



The ministers affirmed that these actions represent a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law, especially the Fourth Geneva Convention, as well as a violation of relevant Security Council resolutions, foremost among them Resolution 2334.

Changing the Legal and Historical Status



They emphasized that the Israeli decision contradicts the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice regarding the legal consequences arising from Israeli policies and practices in the occupied Palestinian territory, which stressed the illegality of measures aimed at changing the legal, historical, and demographic status of the occupied Palestinian territories, and the necessity of ending the occupation and prohibiting the forcible seizure of Palestinian land.



The statement indicated that this step reflects an attempt to impose a new legal and administrative reality aimed at entrenching control over the occupied land, undermining the two-state solution, and jeopardizing the prospects for establishing an independent and viable Palestinian state, thus putting opportunities for achieving a just and comprehensive peace in the region at risk.



The ministers reiterated their firm rejection of all unilateral measures aimed at changing the legal, demographic, and historical status of the occupied Palestinian territory, affirming that these policies represent a dangerous escalation that would increase tensions and instability in the occupied Palestinian territory and the entire region.

Decisive Steps Required



The ministers called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and take clear and decisive steps to stop these violations, ensure respect for international law, and safeguard the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them their right to self-determination, end the occupation, and establish their independent sovereign state along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.



Experts on settlement issues warned that the new decision paves the way for Israeli authorities to excavate every area of land in the West Bank, restrict ownership, seize unregistered land, take control of public lands, and transfer them for settlement projects.