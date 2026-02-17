فيما كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أنه سيكون منخرطاً بشكل غير مباشر في المحادثات مع إيران في جنيف، اليوم الثلاثاء، معربا عن اعتقاده أن طهران تريد التوصل إلى اتفاق، وأنها لا ترغب في تبعات فشل المفاوضات، واصل الجيش الأمريكي تعزيز قواته بالمنطقة، ووضع خيارات الهجوم المحتمل على طاولة الرئيس.


وقال ترمب في تصريحات للصحفيين على متن طائرة الرئاسة، أمس الإثنين (بالتوقيت المحلي)، إن هذه المحادثات «ستكون مهمة للغاية، وسنرى ما سيحدث». وأضاف، «مفاوضة صعبة، لديهم مفاوضون جيدون»، قبل أن يستدرك ويقول: «لا، في الحقيقة، أعتقد أن مفاوضيها سيئون، لأنه كان من الممكن التوصل إلى اتفاق قبل أن نرسل قاذفات القنابل الثقيلة في يونيو الماضي، لتدمر منشأتهم النووية».


وأعرب ترمب عن أمله في أن يكون الإيرانيون «منطقيين» هذه المرة. وهم يريدون أن يعقدوا صفقة. التوصل إلى اتفاق أمر ممكن. لا أعتقد أنهم يريدون تبعات عدم التوصل إلى اتفاق.


والتقى وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي نظيره العُماني بدر البوسعيدي في جنيف، أمس، لحسم التنسيقات قبيل الانطلاق الرسمي للمفاوضات غير المباشرة بين طهران وواشنطن، اليوم الثلاثاء، بحسب وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية إرنا.


وقال التلفزيون الإيراني إن عراقجي نقل لنظيره العماني ملاحظات طهران بشأن الملف النووي ورفع العقوبات عن البلاد، وأضاف أن عراقجي أكد جدية إيران في توظيف الدبلوماسية للتوصل لاتفاق يحافظ على السلام بالمنطقة، بحسب قوله.


وقبيل انطلاق المفاوضات، واصل الجيش الأمريكي تعزيز تواجده الجوي والبحري في الشرق الأوسط. وأفادت مصادر مطلعة لشبكة CNN الأمريكية، بأن هذه الإجراءات تهدف إلى ترهيب طهران، وتوفير خيارات لضرب أهداف داخل إيران حال فشلت المفاوضات بشأن برنامجها النووي.


وذكرت المصادر، في تقرير نشرته CNN، أن القوات الجوية الأمريكية المتمركزة في المملكة المتحدة، بما في ذلك طائرات التزود بالوقود والمقاتلات، تقوم بإعادة تمركزها لتكون أقرب إلى منطقة الشرق الأوسط.


ووفقاً لما نقلته CNN عن مسؤول أمريكي، تواصل الولايات المتحدة إرسال أنظمة دفاع جوي إلى المنطقة، وأفاد مصدر مطلع بتمديد أوامر بقاء عدة وحدات عسكرية أمريكية منتشرة في المنطقة، كانت من المتوقع أن تنسحب خلال الأسابيع القادمة.


وكشفت بيانات الرحلات الجوية المفتوحة أن هناك أكثر من 250 رحلة شحن أميركية وصلت إلى المنطقة، بحسب CNN.