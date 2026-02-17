U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that he would be indirectly involved in talks with Iran in Geneva today, Tuesday, expressing his belief that Tehran wants to reach an agreement and does not wish to face the consequences of failed negotiations. Meanwhile, the U.S. military continued to bolster its forces in the region and put potential attack options on the president's table.



Trump stated in remarks to reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday (local time) that these talks "will be very important, and we will see what happens." He added, "It's a tough negotiation; they have good negotiators," before backtracking and saying, "No, actually, I think their negotiators are bad because an agreement could have been reached before we sent heavy bombers in June to destroy their nuclear facilities."



Trump expressed hope that the Iranians would be "reasonable" this time. "They want to make a deal. Reaching an agreement is possible. I don't think they want the consequences of not reaching an agreement."



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with his Omani counterpart Badr al-Busaidi in Geneva yesterday to finalize arrangements ahead of the official start of indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington today, Tuesday, according to the Iranian news agency IRNA.



The Iranian television reported that Araghchi conveyed Tehran's remarks regarding the nuclear file and lifting sanctions on the country to his Omani counterpart, adding that Araghchi confirmed Iran's seriousness in employing diplomacy to reach an agreement that maintains peace in the region, according to his statement.



Before the negotiations began, the U.S. military continued to enhance its air and naval presence in the Middle East. Informed sources told CNN that these measures aim to intimidate Tehran and provide options to strike targets inside Iran should negotiations regarding its nuclear program fail.



Sources mentioned in a report published by CNN that U.S. Air Force units stationed in the United Kingdom, including refueling aircraft and fighter jets, are repositioning to be closer to the Middle East.



According to CNN, citing an American official, the United States continues to send air defense systems to the region, and an informed source reported the extension of stay orders for several U.S. military units deployed in the area that were expected to withdraw in the coming weeks.



Flight data revealed that there have been over 250 U.S. cargo flights arriving in the region, according to CNN.