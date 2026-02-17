As the second round of American-Iranian negotiations began today (Tuesday) in Geneva, mediated by Oman, Iran reiterated its refusal to negotiate on defense issues, primarily its ballistic missiles, and ruled out making concessions.



An Iranian senior official confirmed that his country's delegation would not negotiate on defense matters but only on the nuclear file.



Iran's Assistant Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, emphasized the need for vigilance, stating: "We must be careful not to be bitten by the same snake twice," according to Iranian media reports.



He said, "If the other party mistakenly believes it can extract concessions from Iran through pressure, we must practically prove to them that they are living in a delusion."



Abbas Moqtadaei, Deputy Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in the Iranian Parliament, added: "Given the record of evasion and deception in American foreign policy, Iran must enter negotiations with precision to avoid any problems for the country."



He considered that the American side should lift sanctions, affirming that his country is also ready to adjust the enrichment level in accordance with the agreement, in exchange for the benefits it will receive. He pointed out that Iran's strength after the 12-day war has not diminished but has increased, according to his statement.



Ravanchi had said in an interview with the BBC that his country is ready to consider making concessions to reach a nuclear agreement in exchange for lifting sanctions. He considered that the ball is now in America's court to prove its willingness to conclude an agreement.



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Biegun held indirect negotiations at the Omani embassy, with the presence of Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi, according to Iranian television.



A first round of talks between representatives of Iran and the United States was held in Oman on February 6 and was described as positive.



Washington has been trying for years to prevent the Iranian government from acquiring nuclear weapons, while Tehran has indicated its readiness to limit its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of harsh economic sanctions by Washington.