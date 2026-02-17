فيما انطلقت الجولة الثانية من المفاوضات الأمريكية - الإيرانية في جنيف اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بوساطة عمانية، جددت إيران التأكيد على موقفها الرافض للتفاوض حول القضايا الدفاعية، وفي مقدمتها صواريخها الباليستية، واستبعدت تقديم تنازلات.
وأكد مسؤول إيراني رفيع أن وفد بلاده لن يتفاوض حول المسائل الدفاعية بل حول الملف النووي فقط.
وشدد مساعد وزير الخارجية الإيراني للشؤون السياسية، مجيد تخت روانجي على ضرورة التيقظ، قائلاً: «علينا أن ننتبه حتى لا نُلدغ من الجحر ذاته مرتين»، وفق ما نقلت وسائل إعلام إيرانية.
وقال «إذا كان الطرف المقابل، يعتقد واهماً أنه يستطيع انتزاع تنازلات من إيران عبر الضغوط، فعلينا أن نثبت له عملياً أنه يعيش وهماً».
وأضاف نائب رئيس لجنة الأمن القومي والسياسة الخارجية في البرلمان الإيراني عباس مقتدایي: «نظرا إلى سجل المراوغة والخداع في السياسة الخارجية الأمريكية، يتعين على إيران الدخول في المفاوضات بدقة حتى لا تترتب أي مشكلات على البلاد».
واعتبر أن على الجانب الأمريكي رفع العقوبات، مؤكداً أن بلاده مستعدة أيضا لضبط نسبة التخصيب بما يتناسب مع الاتفاق، مقابل الامتيازات التي ستحصل عليها. ولفت إلى أن قوة إيران بعد حرب الـ 12 يوما لم تتراجع بل ازدادت، وفق قوله.
وكان روانجي قال في مقابلة مع هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية: إن بلاده مستعدة للنظر في تقديم تنازلات من أجل التوصل إلى اتفاق نووي مقابل رفع العقوبات. واعتبر أن الكرة الآن في ملعب أمريكا لإثبات رغبتها في إبرام اتفاق.
وعقد وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي والمبعوث الأمريكي الخاص ستيف ويتكوف مفاوضات غير مباشرة في السفارة العمانية، بحضور وزير الخارجية العماني بدر البو سعيدي، وفق ما أفاد التلفزيون الإيراني.
وكانت جولة أولى من المحادثات بين ممثلين عن إيران والولايات المتحدة عقدت في عُمان في السادس من فبراير، ووصفت بالإيجابية.
وتسعى واشنطن منذ سنوات إلى منع الحكومة الإيرانية من امتلاك أسلحة نووية. فيما أشارت طهران إلى استعدادها لتقييد برنامجها النووي مقابل رفع واشنطن العقوبات الاقتصادية القاسية.
