Four members of Congress have called on U.S. President Donald Trump to bring formal charges against former Cuban leader Raúl Castro for his alleged role in the incident involving the downing of a plane carrying aid to Cubans trying to flee their country in 1996.

Four members of the relief organization overseeing the operation were killed in the incident.



The letter, reported by Axios and based on an article published in the Miami Herald in 1996, states that Castro boasted about issuing an order to shoot down a plane belonging to the humanitarian organization "Brothers to the Rescue," based in Miami.



At the time, Castro was serving as the head of the Cuban army while his brother, Fidel Castro, was in power.



Raúl Castro is now 94 years old, while Fidel Castro passed away in 2016 at the age of 90.



Following the downing of the plane, Cuban officials accused "Brothers to the Rescue" of violating Cuban airspace, but the United States confirmed that the plane was flying over international waters.



February 24 marks the 30th anniversary of the incident that led the United States to impose a ban on Cuba, a ban enacted through federal law.



The members' letter stated: "We respectfully request that the Department of Justice consider charging Raúl Castro, responsible for the cold-blooded murders of 3 Americans and a permanent resident of the United States in the downing of two civilian aircraft in 1996 by Cuban MiG fighter jets."



It is worth noting that the Trump administration launched a campaign to pressure the Cuban government, including cutting off oil supplies and threatening tariffs on countries that supply oil to Cuba.



These U.S. measures prompted Cuba to announce a large-scale plan to protect essential services and set fuel rations, marking the first such rationing measures and signaling tough times for Cubans already suffering from severe shortages of food, fuel, and medicine.



Cuban government ministers stated that the measures will ensure fuel supplies for key sectors such as agricultural production, education, water supply, healthcare, and defense.