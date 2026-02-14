طالب 4 أعضاء في الكونغرس الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بتوجيه اتهامات رسمية للزعيم الكوبي السابق راؤول كاسترو؛ بسبب دوره المزعوم في حادثة إسقاط طائرة كانت تنقل مساعدات لكوبيين كانوا يسعون للفرار من بلادهم عام 1996.

ولقي 4 أفراد من منظمة الإغاثة التي كانت تشرف على العملية، مصرعهم في الحادثة.


وتشير الرسالة التي أوردها موقع «أكسيوس» واستندت إلى مقال نشر في صحيفة «ميامي هيرالد» عام 1996، إلى أن كاسترو تفاخر بإصداره أمراً بإسقاط طائرة تابعة لمنظمة «إخوة الإنقاذ» الإنسانية، ومقرها ميامي.


وكان كاسترو يشغل منصب رئيس أركان الجيش الكوبي، بينما كان شقيقه، فيدل كاسترو، يتولى الحكم.


ويبلغ راؤول كاسترو الآن 94 عاماً، بينما توفي فيدل كاسترو عام 2016 عن عمر ناهز 90 عاماً.


وعقب إسقاط الطائرة، اتهم المسؤولون الكوبيون منظمة «إخوة الإنقاذ» بانتهاك المجال الجوي الكوبي، إلا أن الولايات المتحدة أكدت أن الطائرة كانت تحلق فوق المياه الدولية.


ويصادف يوم 24 فبراير الذكرى الـ30 للحادثة التي أدت إلى فرض الولايات المتحدة حظراً على كوبا، وهو الحظر الذي تم سنه عبر قانون فيدرالي.


وجاء في رسالة الأعضاء: «نطلب بكل احترام من وزارة العدل النظر في توجيه الاتهام إلى راؤول كاسترو، المسؤول عن جرائم القتل بدم بارد لـ3 أمريكيين ومقيم دائم في الولايات المتحدة في عملية إسقاط طائرتين مدنيتين عام 1996 من قبل طائرات مقاتلة كوبية من طراز ميج».


يذكر أن إدارة ترمب أطلقت حملة ضغط على الحكومة الكوبية، تشمل قطع إمدادات النفط والتهديد بفرض رسوم جمركية على الدول التي تزودها بالنفط.


ودفعت الإجراءات الأمريكية كوبا لإعلان خطة واسعة النطاق لحماية الخدمات الأساسية وتحديد حصص للوقود، وتعد تدابير تحديد الحصص هذه هي الأولى من نوعها، وتنذر بأوقات عصيبة للكوبيين الذين يعانون بالفعل من نقص حاد في المواد الغذائية والوقود والأدوية.


وقال وزراء في الحكومة الكوبية إن الإجراءات ستضمن إمدادات الوقود للقطاعات الرئيسية، مثل الإنتاج الزراعي والتعليم وإمدادات المياه والرعاية الصحية والدفاع.