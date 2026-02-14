Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi responded to his American counterpart Marco Rubio, calling on countries around the world to adhere to the United Nations system.



He attributed the reason for the global system not functioning well to not being the fault of the United Nations itself, but rather due to some countries attempting to revive a Cold War mentality.



The Chinese minister stated during the Munich Security Conference today (Saturday): "Without the United Nations, the law of the jungle will prevail." He emphasized the necessity of resolving disputes through diplomacy and dialogue.



He urged major countries to adhere to the law, instead of opting for force and returning to international partnership while abandoning unilateral polarization. He confirmed that there are still 60 crises around the world.



He affirmed that ending the Gaza war requires significant efforts and granting the Palestinians their state, stressing the need to act cautiously and avoid creating new crises. He pointed out the necessity of not bypassing international law in Venezuela.



Rubio had criticized the United Nations in his speech at the Munich Security Conference, considering that it has played "virtually no role" in resolving conflicts, calling for reform of international institutions.



The American minister stated that "the United Nations still has great potential to be a force for good in the world." However, he noted that "it cannot be overlooked that the United Nations currently lacks answers to the most pressing issues at hand." He added that it "has practically played no role... and has been unable to find a resolution to the war in Gaza."



China has repeatedly expressed its criticisms of Washington's policies, asserting that the world is no longer unipolar.



It criticized what it described as "American bullying" and the coercion of some countries, especially following the trade war that ignited with the U.S.