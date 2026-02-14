رد وزير الخارجية الصيني وانغ يي، على نظيره الأمريكي ماركو روبيو داعياً دول العالم إلى الالتزام بنظام الأمم المتحدة.


وعزا سبب عدم سير النظام العالمي بشكل جيد، إلى أنه لا يعود للأمم المتحدة نفسها بل بسبب بعض الدول التي تحاول إعادة إحياء عقلية الحرب الباردة.


وقال الوزير الصيني خلال مؤتمر ميونيخ للأمن، اليوم (السبت):«من دون الأمم المتحدة ستحل شريعة الغاب». وشدد على وجوب حل الخلافات بالدبلوماسية وعبر الحوار.


ودعا الدول الكبرى إلى الالتزام بالقانون، عوضاً عن اختيار القوة والعودة إلى الشراكة الدولية والتخلي عن الاستقطاب الأحادي. وأكد أنه لا يزال هناك 60 أزمة في أنحاء العالم.


وأكد أن إنهاء حرب غزة يحتاج لجهود كبيرة، وإعطاء الفلسطينيين دولتهم، مشدداً على وجوب التصرف بحذر وعدم خلق أزمات جديدة. ولفت إلى ضرورة عدم تخطي القانون الدولي في فنزويلا.


وكان روبيو، انتقد الأمم المتحدة في كلمته أمام مؤتمر ميونيخ للأمن، واعتبر أنها لم تلعب «عملياً أي دور» في تسوية النزاعات، داعياً إلى إصلاح المؤسسات الدولية.


وقال الوزير الأمريكي إن «الأمم المتحدة ما زال لديها إمكانات كبرى لتكون أداة للخير في العالم». لكنه لفت إلى أنه «لا يمكن التغاضي عن أن الأمم المتحدة تفتقر اليوم إلى الأجوبة بشأن المسائل الأكثر إلحاحاً المطروحة». وأضاف أنها «لم تلعب عملياً أي دور.. ولم يكن بوسعها إيجاد تسوية للحرب في غزة».


وكانت الصين كررت أكثر من مرة انتقاداتها إلى سياسة واشنطن، معتبرة أن العالم لم يعد ذي قطب واحد.


وانتقدت ما وصفته بـ«التنمر الأمريكي» والاستقواء على بعض دول العالم، خصوصاً بعد حرب الرسوم الجمركية التي اشتعلت مع أمريكا.