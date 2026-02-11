فيما تبدي طهران وواشنطن «تفاؤلاً حذراً» عقب محادثات غير مباشرة عُقدت في مسقط، الجمعة الماضي، يسعى رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، خلال لقاء الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في البيت الأبيض، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إلى التأثير على مسار المفاوضات الأمريكية الإيرانية، من خلال الإبقاء على الخيار العسكري.


مناقشة خيارات عسكرية


ونقلت شبكة CNN عن مصدرين إسرائيليين قولهما، إن نتنياهو يعتزم مناقشة خيارات عسكرية محتملة ضد إيران مع ترمب، في وقت تستعد فيه إسرائيل لسيناريوهات بديلة في حال فشل المفاوضات الأمريكية - الإيرانية.


وأضاف المصدران، أن إسرائيل لا تزال متشككة في فرص نجاح المفاوضات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، لكنها تضغط للحفاظ على «حرية عملها العسكري» في إطار أي اتفاق محتمل.


وبحسب أحد المصدرين، يخطط نتنياهو لتقديم معلومات استخباراتية جديدة لترمب بشأن القدرات العسكرية الإيرانية.


وقال المصدر إن إسرائيل قلقة من تقدم إيران في إعادة بناء مخزونها وقدراتها من الصواريخ الباليستية إلى ما كانت عليه قبل حرب الأيام الاثني عشر، مضيفاً أن التقدير الإسرائيلي يشير إلى أنه من دون تحرك، قد تمتلك إيران ما بين 1800 و2000 صاروخ باليستي خلال أسابيع أو أشهر.


3 مطالب إسرائيلية


وقبل ساعات من اللقاء، قال نتنياهو إنه سيعرض على ترمب المبادئ الإسرائيلية في ما يتعلق بالمفاوضات، والتي تشمل التفكيك الكامل لمنشآت تخصيب اليورانيوم الإيرانية، وفرض قيود على برنامج الصواريخ الباليستية، وإنهاء الدعم الإيراني للجماعات الإقليمية.


وخلال زيارته إلى سلطنة عمان، أبدى أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني، علي لاريجاني، تفاؤله بإمكانية التوصل إلى تهدئة إستراتيجية مع الولايات المتحدة، إلا أنه حذر من الدور الإسرائيلي في تأجيج التوتر في المنطقة.


ووصفت طهران وواشنطن الجولة الأولى من المفاوضات في مسقط بالإيجابية، فيما توقع ترمب عقد الجولة الجديدة الأسبوع القادم.


ترمب يرغب في اتفاق


ويرى ترمب أن إيران ترغب في التوصل إلى اتفاق، رغم تلويحه بالخيار العسكري للضغط على المسؤولين في طهران. وقال في مقابلة مع قناة «فوكس نيوز بيزنس»: «سنرى ما سيحدث، أعتقد أنهم يريدون إبرام اتفاق، سيكون من الحماقة إذا لم يفعلوا، لقد قضينا على قدراتهم النووية في المرة الماضية، وسنرى إن كنا سنقضي على المزيد هذه المرة». وأضاف: «يجب أن يكون اتفاقاً جيداً، لا أسلحة نووية، ولا صواريخ».


وفي مقابلة أخرى مع موقع «أكسيوس»، أعلن ترمب أنه يدرس إرسال حاملة طائرات ثانية إلى الشرق الأوسط بهدف الاستعداد لعمل عسكري في حال فشل المفاوضات مع إيران.


وأضاف: «إما أن نبرم اتفاقاً أو سنضطر إلى القيام بشيء قاسٍ جداً مثل المرة الماضية»، لافتا إلى أنه «لدينا أسطول متجه إلى هناك، وربما يتجه أسطول آخر أيضاً»، وأنه «يفكر» في إرسال حاملة طائرات إضافية.


توسيع محتمل للمفاوضات


وبينما يحاول نتنياهو الضغط على واشنطن للتصعيد في المفاوضات وفرض شروط أكثر قسوة على طهران، حذر لاريجاني في مقابلة مع تلفزيون سلطنة عمان من دور إسرائيل البارز في تأجيج التوترات وافتعال الأزمات في المنطقة، لافتا إلى أن التصريحات الأخيرة بشأن زيارة نتنياهو إلى الولايات المتحدة ومحاولة فرض مهل زمنية على طهران من شأنها أن تولد إشكالات إضافية.


وأبدى لاريجاني تفاؤله بإمكانية أن تحمل المرحلة القادمة فرصاً لتهدئة إستراتيجية، أو على الأقل إعادة تموضع سياسي، وفقاً لما ستؤول إليه نتائج الحوار.


وأشار إلى أنه «في حال نجاح المفاوضات في الملف النووي، يمكن توسيعها لاحقاً لتشمل مجالات أخرى»، ولكنه شدد على أنه «لا يمكن في الوقت الراهن الجزم بإمكانية الانتقال إلى بحث خلافات أخرى».


وشدد على أن «إيران ترى منذ البداية أن الحرب لا تمثل حلاً للخلافات بين البلدين، وأن النزاعات الإقليمية بين إيران والولايات المتحدة ينبغي حلها عبر الحوار والمحادثات». ولفت إلى أن الاعتماد على لغة القوة كان خطأ من جانب بعض الأطراف، وأسهم في تعقيد المسارات التفاوضية وإحداث مشكلات عديدة في الحوار.