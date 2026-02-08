في إطار استمرار العمل بآلية السفر الطبي عبر المعبر البري وصلت، اليوم الأحد، الدفعة الخامسة من العائدين لاستكمال إجراءات الدخول إلى قطاع غزة، وسط حالة تأهّب قصوى، واستعداد لاستقبال المصابين الفلسطينيين القادمين من قطاع غزة.
ويأتي سفر هذه الدفعة، اليوم الأحد، ضمن عمليات التنسيق التي أقرت منذ بدء فتح معبر رفح البري، إذ غادر حتى الآن نحو 145 مريضاً ومرافقا قطاع غزة لتلقي العلاج في الخارج، فيما وصل 98 عائداً إلى القطاع خلال الفترة ذاتها.
يذكر أن المعبر الحدودي بين مصر وغزة جرى فتحه الخميس الماضي في كلا الاتجاهين أمام مغادرة المرضى والحالات الإنسانية وعودة العالقين إلى غزة، بعد أن ظل المعبر مغلقاً لعامين تقريباً؛ بسبب الحرب والقيود الأمنية.
ومنذ إعادة افتتاحه الأسبوع الماضي، يشهد معبر رفح مغادرة عدد محدود من المرضى ومرافقيهم، فيما يسمح بدخول أعداد محدودة أيضاً.
وكان من المتوقع وفق الاتفاق بين حماس وإسرائيل، أن يعبر إلى القطاع في اليوم الأول 50 فلسطينيا، وإلى مصر 50 مريضاً مع مرافقين لكل شخص. لكن أول يوم للتشغيل الفعلي للمعبر شهد السماح بدخول 12 فلسطينياً فقط للقطاع، ولم يغادره سوى 8 أشخاص.
وفي اليوم الثاني عاد 40 فلسطينياً إلى القطاع بعد فترة انتظار طويلة وسط عراقيل وصعوبات فرضها الجيش الإسرائيلي على المعبر.
As part of the ongoing medical travel mechanism through the border crossing, the fifth batch of returnees arrived today, Sunday, to complete the entry procedures into the Gaza Strip, amidst a state of maximum readiness and preparation to receive the Palestinian injured coming from the Gaza Strip.
This batch's travel today, Sunday, is part of the coordination operations that have been established since the opening of the Rafah border crossing. So far, about 145 patients and their companions have left the Gaza Strip to receive treatment abroad, while 98 returnees have arrived in the sector during the same period.
It is worth noting that the border crossing between Egypt and Gaza was opened last Thursday in both directions for the departure of patients and humanitarian cases and the return of those stranded to Gaza, after being closed for nearly two years due to the war and security restrictions.
Since its reopening last week, the Rafah crossing has seen a limited number of patients and their companions leaving, while also allowing a limited number to enter.
According to the agreement between Hamas and Israel, it was expected that 50 Palestinians would cross into the sector on the first day, and 50 patients with companions would cross into Egypt. However, the first day of actual operation of the crossing only allowed 12 Palestinians to enter the sector, and only 8 people left.
On the second day, 40 Palestinians returned to the sector after a long wait amidst obstacles and difficulties imposed by the Israeli army on the crossing.