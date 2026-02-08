As part of the ongoing medical travel mechanism through the border crossing, the fifth batch of returnees arrived today, Sunday, to complete the entry procedures into the Gaza Strip, amidst a state of maximum readiness and preparation to receive the Palestinian injured coming from the Gaza Strip.



This batch's travel today, Sunday, is part of the coordination operations that have been established since the opening of the Rafah border crossing. So far, about 145 patients and their companions have left the Gaza Strip to receive treatment abroad, while 98 returnees have arrived in the sector during the same period.



It is worth noting that the border crossing between Egypt and Gaza was opened last Thursday in both directions for the departure of patients and humanitarian cases and the return of those stranded to Gaza, after being closed for nearly two years due to the war and security restrictions.



Since its reopening last week, the Rafah crossing has seen a limited number of patients and their companions leaving, while also allowing a limited number to enter.



According to the agreement between Hamas and Israel, it was expected that 50 Palestinians would cross into the sector on the first day, and 50 patients with companions would cross into Egypt. However, the first day of actual operation of the crossing only allowed 12 Palestinians to enter the sector, and only 8 people left.



On the second day, 40 Palestinians returned to the sector after a long wait amidst obstacles and difficulties imposed by the Israeli army on the crossing.