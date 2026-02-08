في إطار استمرار العمل بآلية السفر الطبي عبر المعبر البري وصلت، اليوم الأحد، الدفعة الخامسة من العائدين لاستكمال إجراءات الدخول إلى قطاع غزة، وسط حالة تأهّب قصوى، واستعداد لاستقبال المصابين الفلسطينيين القادمين من قطاع غزة.


ويأتي سفر هذه الدفعة، اليوم الأحد، ضمن عمليات التنسيق التي أقرت منذ بدء فتح معبر رفح البري، إذ غادر حتى الآن نحو 145 مريضاً ومرافقا قطاع غزة لتلقي العلاج في الخارج، فيما وصل 98 عائداً إلى القطاع خلال الفترة ذاتها.


يذكر أن المعبر الحدودي بين مصر وغزة جرى فتحه الخميس الماضي في كلا الاتجاهين أمام مغادرة المرضى والحالات الإنسانية وعودة العالقين إلى غزة، بعد أن ظل المعبر مغلقاً لعامين تقريباً؛ بسبب الحرب والقيود الأمنية.


ومنذ إعادة افتتاحه الأسبوع الماضي، يشهد معبر رفح مغادرة عدد محدود من المرضى ومرافقيهم، فيما يسمح بدخول أعداد محدودة أيضاً.


وكان من المتوقع وفق الاتفاق بين حماس وإسرائيل، أن يعبر إلى القطاع في اليوم الأول 50 فلسطينيا، وإلى مصر 50 مريضاً مع مرافقين لكل شخص. لكن أول يوم للتشغيل الفعلي للمعبر شهد السماح بدخول 12 فلسطينياً فقط للقطاع، ولم يغادره سوى 8 أشخاص.


وفي اليوم الثاني عاد 40 فلسطينياً إلى القطاع بعد فترة انتظار طويلة وسط عراقيل وصعوبات فرضها الجيش الإسرائيلي على المعبر.