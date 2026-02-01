The Syrian Ministry of Interior has managed to dismantle a cell involved in carrying out attacks on the Mezzeh area and its military airport.



The ministry announced that its security units in the Rural Damascus Governorate, in cooperation with the General Intelligence Directorate, carried out a series of precise and coordinated operations targeting a terrorist cell involved in several attacks that affected Mezzeh and its airport. These operations resulted in the complete dismantling of the cell and the arrest of its members.



According to the SANA news agency, the ministry stated in a statement today (Sunday) that these operations came after continuous field monitoring and tracking of the launch areas for missiles in both the Daraya and Kafr Sousa areas. It added that the security efforts aimed to identify one of the perpetrators of the terrorist attacks and monitor him closely, leading to the discovery of the other members of the cell.



It mentioned that several security raids were carried out, during which all those involved were arrested, and a number of drones that were prepared for use in terrorist activities were seized.



The ministry added that during the initial investigations with the arrested individuals, it became clear that they were linked to external entities, and that the source of the missiles and launch platforms they used in carrying out the attacks, in addition to the seized drones, belonged to the Lebanese "Hezbollah." The statement revealed that the cell members admitted to preparing for new attacks using drones, but their arrest thwarted their terrorist plot before it could be executed.



According to the ministry, all seized items were confiscated, and the arrested individuals were referred to the Anti-Terrorism Directorate for further investigations.



The ministry emphasized that it will remain the strong shield for the homeland and will continue to eradicate terrorism, enhance security and stability, and protect the lives of citizens and the state's resources.