تمكنت وزارة الداخلية السورية من تفكيك خلية متورطة في تنفيذ اعتداءات على منطقة المزة ومطارها العسكري.


وأعلنت الوزارة أن وحداتها الأمنية في محافظة ريف دمشق، نفذت بالتعاون مع جهاز الاستخبارات العامة، سلسلةً من العمليات الدقيقة والمحكمة، استهدفت خلية إرهابيةً متورطةً في تنفيذ عدة اعتداءات طالت المزة ومطارها، وأسفرت هذه العمليات عن تفكيك الخلية بالكامل والقبض على أفرادها.


وبحسب وكالة «سانا»، قالت الوزارة في بيان، اليوم (الأحد)، إن هذه العمليات جاءت عقب رصدٍ وتتبعٍ ميدانيَّين مستمرَّين لمناطق انطلاق الصواريخ في كلٍّ من منطقتي داريا وكفر سوسة، مضيفة أن الجهود الأمنية إلى تحديد هوية أحد منفذي الاعتداءات الإرهابية ومراقبته بدقة، وصولاً إلى الكشف عن باقي أفراد الخلية.


وذكرت أنه جرى تنفيذ عدة مداهمات أمنية، قبض خلالها على جميع المتورطين، وضُبط عدد من الطائرات المسيّرة التي كانت مجهزة للاستخدام في أعمال إرهابية.


وأضافت الوزارة أنه خلال التحقيقات الأولية مع المقبوض عليهم، تبيّن ارتباطهم بجهات خارجية، وأن مصدر الصواريخ ومنصات الإطلاق التي استخدموها في تنفيذ الاعتداءات، إضافة إلى الطائرات المسيّرة التي ضُبطت، تعود إلى «حزب الله» اللبناني. وكشف البيان أن أفراد الخلية أقروا بتحضيرهم لتنفيذ اعتداءات جديدة باستخدام الطائرات المسيّرة، إلا أن إلقاء القبض عليهم أحبط مخططهم الإرهابي قبل تنفيذه.


ووفق الوزارة، صودرت جميع المضبوطات، وأُحيل المقبوض عليهم إلى إدارة مكافحة الإرهاب لاستكمال التحقيقات اللازمة.


وشددت الوزارة على أنها ستظل الدرع الحصين للوطن، وستواصل اجتثاث الإرهاب، وتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار، وحماية أرواح المواطنين ومقدّرات الدولة.