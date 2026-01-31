في تطور لافت، كشف وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، أن طهران مستعدة لتبني اتفاق يضمن عدم امتلاك أسلحة نووية ويرفع العقوبات.

وقال في منشور على «إكس»، اليوم (السبت): إن بلاده على استعداد للتواصل مع دول المنطقة لحماية الأمن والاستقرار. وأضاف أن عدة خيارات مطروحة بشأن مضيق هرمز إذا تصاعدت الأحداث.


وعلى وقع تصاعد حدة التوترات بين واشنطن وطهران، والحشد العسكري الأمريكي البحري في المنطقة، جددت إيران التأكيد على استعدادها للحوار مع الولايات المتحدة، إلا أنها لوحت بكل الاحتمالات في ردها على أي هجوم.


وأفاد عراقجي الذي زار أسطنبول أمس (الجمعة)، أن طهران ترحب بالجهود التركية الساعية لتحقيق السلام والاستقرار بالمنطقة.


واعتبر الوزير الإيراني أنه لا تتوفر حالياً أرضية جدية للتفاوض مع أمريكا. وقال في مقابلة مع شبكة «سي أن أن تورك» إن طهران تفضل الحوار والدبلوماسية. ودعا إلى ضرورة إزالة أجواء التهديد والضغط قبل أي مفاوضات حقيقية.


وأعلن عراقجي خلال مؤتمر صحفي مع نظيره التركي هاكان فيدان، أن إيران مستعدة لاستئناف المحادثات النووية مع الولايات المتحدة على قدم المساواة، شرط أن يكون التفاوض عادلاً ومنصفاً، إلا أنه أكد أن قدرات بلاده الدفاعية والصاروخية غير قابلة للنقاش.


من جانبه، صعّد مستشار المرشد الإيراني علي شمخاني، وأكد أن رد طهران على أي هجوم سيصل إلى قلب تل أبيب، وفق ما أفادت وكالة تسنيم.


وأفاد ممثل خامنئي في المجلس الأعلى للدفاع، اليوم (السبت)، بأن بلاده سترد على أي اعتداء ردّاً فعّالاً ورادعاً.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب هدد مراراً بالخيار العسكري، وأعلن مساء الجمعة، أنه منح السلطات الإيرانية مهلة للتفاوض، دون أن يفصح عن مزيد من التفاصيل.