In a notable development, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi revealed that Tehran is ready to adopt an agreement that guarantees it will not possess nuclear weapons and lifts sanctions.

He stated in a post on "X" today (Saturday) that his country is prepared to engage with regional countries to protect security and stability. He added that several options are available regarding the Strait of Hormuz if events escalate.



Amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, and the U.S. military buildup in the region, Iran reiterated its readiness to dialogue with the United States, but it hinted at all possibilities in response to any attack.



Araghchi, who visited Istanbul yesterday (Friday), indicated that Tehran welcomes Turkish efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the region.



The Iranian minister considered that there is currently no serious ground for negotiations with the U.S. He stated in an interview with CNN Türk that Tehran prefers dialogue and diplomacy. He called for the necessity of removing the atmosphere of threat and pressure before any real negotiations.



During a press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, Araghchi announced that Iran is ready to resume nuclear talks with the United States on an equal footing, provided that the negotiations are fair and just, but he emphasized that his country's defensive and missile capabilities are non-negotiable.



For his part, Iranian Supreme Leader's advisor Ali Shamkhani escalated rhetoric, asserting that Tehran's response to any attack would reach the heart of Tel Aviv, according to Tasnim news agency.



A representative of Khamenei in the Supreme Defense Council stated today (Saturday) that his country will respond to any aggression with an effective and deterrent response.



U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened military options and announced on Friday evening that he has given Iranian authorities a deadline to negotiate, without disclosing further details.