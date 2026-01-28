U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed that President Donald Trump's administration is prepared to "use force" to ensure that interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez cooperates as much as possible with the United States, expressing hope that her self-interest will motivate her to move forward in achieving key U.S. objectives.



Cutting ties with adversaries



Reuters reported from four informed sources that U.S. intelligence reports raised doubts about whether the interim Venezuelan president would cooperate with Washington regarding cutting ties with U.S. adversaries.



In written statements to be delivered before Congress today (Wednesday), Rubio said that Rodríguez committed to opening the Venezuelan energy sector to U.S. companies, providing preferential access to production, and using oil sale proceeds to purchase American goods, according to what Bloomberg reported.



Rubio hinted at the use of force to ensure maximum cooperation if other avenues fail, expressing hope that this would not be necessary, but stating that they would never abandon their duty to the American people and their mission in this hemisphere.



Doubts about Rodríguez's cooperation



Reuters reported from informed sources over the past few days that U.S. intelligence reports raised doubts about whether the interim Venezuelan president would cooperate with the U.S. administration in cutting ties with U.S. adversaries.



U.S. officials announced that they want Rodríguez to sever ties with close international allies such as Iran, China, and Russia, including expelling their diplomats and advisors from Venezuela. However, Rodríguez, who had representatives from those countries attend her swearing-in ceremony earlier this month, has not announced any steps in this direction.



Sources reported that intelligence reports indicate it is unclear whether Rodríguez fully agrees with the U.S. strategy in her country.



The CIA Director, John Ratcliffe, visited Caracas on January 15 and discussed with Rodríguez the political future of the country.



A senior U.S. official stated that the U.S. president continues to exert maximum influence over Venezuelan leaders and expects this cooperation to continue.



Quiet intelligence maneuvering



CNN revealed that the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency is quietly working to establish a permanent U.S. presence in Venezuela, as part of plans led by the Trump administration to leverage its increasing influence over the country's future, including briefing Venezuelan officials on intelligence related to the roles of China, Russia, and Iran.



Planning discussions between the CIA and the State Department have focused on the nature of the U.S. presence in Venezuela, both in the short and long term.



The Trump administration is expected to rely heavily on the CIA to pave the way for Washington's return to the country amid the political transition and security instability that Venezuela is experiencing after Maduro, according to sources.