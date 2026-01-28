كشف وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو أن إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب مستعدة لـ«استخدام القوة»، لضمان تعاون الرئيسة الفنزويلية المؤقتة ديلسي رودريجيز، بأكبر قدر ممكن مع الولايات المتحدة، معرباً عن أمله في أن تُحفزها مصلحتها الذاتية على المضي قدماً في تحقيق أهداف أمريكية رئيسية.


قطع العلاقات مع الخصوم


ونقلت «رويترز» عن أربعة مصادر مطلعة، بأن تقارير للاستخبارات الأمريكية، أثارت شكوكاً حول ما إذا كانت الرئيسة الفنزويلية المؤقتة، ستتعاون مع واشنطن بشأن قطع العلاقات مع خصوم الولايات المتحدة.


وفي تصريحات مكتوبة لإلقائها أمام الكونغرس، اليوم (الأربعاء)، قال روبيو إن رودريجيز التزمت بفتح قطاع الطاقة الفنزويلي أمام الشركات الأمريكية، وتوفير وصول تفضيلي للإنتاج، واستخدام أموال مبيعات النفط لشراء سلع أمريكية، وفقم ما أوردت وكالة «بلومبيرغ».


ولوح روبيو باستخدام القوة لضمان أقصى قدر من التعاون إذا فشلت السبل الأخرى، معربا عن أمله ألا يكون ذلك ضرورياً، لكننا لن نتخلى أبداً عن واجبنا تجاه الشعب الأمريكي ومهمتنا في هذا النصف من الكرة الأرضية.


شكوك في تعاون رودريجيز


وأعلن مسؤولون أمريكيون أنهم يريدون من رودريجيز قطع العلاقات مع حلفاء دوليين مقربين مثل: إيران والصين وروسيا، بما يتضمن طرد دبلوماسييهم، ومستشاريهم من فنزويلا. ولكن لم تعلن رودريجيز، التي حضر ممثلون عن تلك الدول مراسم أدائها اليمين في وقت سابق من الشهر الجاري، اتخاذ هذه الخطوة.


ونقلت المصادر، عن تقارير الاستخبارات أنه ليس من الواضح ما إذا كانت رودريجيز تتفق تماماً مع استراتيجية الولايات المتحدة في بلادها.


وزار مدير الاستخبارات المركزية CIA، جون راتكليف كاراكاس في 15 يناير، وناقش مع رودريجيز المستقبل السياسي للبلاد.


وقال مسؤول أمريكي بارز إن الرئيس الأمريكي يواصل ممارسة أقصى قدر من النفوذ على قادة فنزويلا، ويتوقع استمرار هذا التعاون.


تحرّك استخباراتي هادئ


وكشفت شبكة CNN، أن وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية الأمريكية تعمل بهدوء على ترسيخ وجود دائم للولايات المتحدة في فنزويلا، في إطار خطط تقودها إدارة ترمب لاستثمار نفوذها المتزايد على مستقبل البلاد، بما يشمل إطلاع مسؤولين فنزويليين على معلومات استخباراتية تتعلق بدور كل من الصين وروسيا وإيران.


وتركزت المناقشات التخطيطية بين وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية ووزارة الخارجية حول شكل الحضور الأمريكي داخل فنزويلا، على المديين القريب والبعيد.


ويتوقع أن تعتمد إدارة ترمب بدرجة كبيرة على CIA لتمهيد طريق عودة واشنطن إلى البلاد، في ظل المرحلة الانتقالية السياسية وحالة عدم الاستقرار الأمني التي تعيشها فنزويلا بعد مادورو، بحسب المصادر.