كشف وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو أن إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب مستعدة لـ«استخدام القوة»، لضمان تعاون الرئيسة الفنزويلية المؤقتة ديلسي رودريجيز، بأكبر قدر ممكن مع الولايات المتحدة، معرباً عن أمله في أن تُحفزها مصلحتها الذاتية على المضي قدماً في تحقيق أهداف أمريكية رئيسية.
قطع العلاقات مع الخصوم
ونقلت «رويترز» عن أربعة مصادر مطلعة، بأن تقارير للاستخبارات الأمريكية، أثارت شكوكاً حول ما إذا كانت الرئيسة الفنزويلية المؤقتة، ستتعاون مع واشنطن بشأن قطع العلاقات مع خصوم الولايات المتحدة.
وفي تصريحات مكتوبة لإلقائها أمام الكونغرس، اليوم (الأربعاء)، قال روبيو إن رودريجيز التزمت بفتح قطاع الطاقة الفنزويلي أمام الشركات الأمريكية، وتوفير وصول تفضيلي للإنتاج، واستخدام أموال مبيعات النفط لشراء سلع أمريكية، وفقم ما أوردت وكالة «بلومبيرغ».
ولوح روبيو باستخدام القوة لضمان أقصى قدر من التعاون إذا فشلت السبل الأخرى، معربا عن أمله ألا يكون ذلك ضرورياً، لكننا لن نتخلى أبداً عن واجبنا تجاه الشعب الأمريكي ومهمتنا في هذا النصف من الكرة الأرضية.
شكوك في تعاون رودريجيز
نقلت «رويترز» مصادر مطلعة خلال الأيام القليلة الماضية، أن تقارير الاستخبارات الأمريكية أثارت شكوكاً بشأن ما إذا كانت الرئيسة الفنزويلية المؤقتة، ستتعاون مع الإدارة الأمريكية في قطع العلاقات مع خصوم الولايات المتحدة.
وأعلن مسؤولون أمريكيون أنهم يريدون من رودريجيز قطع العلاقات مع حلفاء دوليين مقربين مثل: إيران والصين وروسيا، بما يتضمن طرد دبلوماسييهم، ومستشاريهم من فنزويلا. ولكن لم تعلن رودريجيز، التي حضر ممثلون عن تلك الدول مراسم أدائها اليمين في وقت سابق من الشهر الجاري، اتخاذ هذه الخطوة.
ونقلت المصادر، عن تقارير الاستخبارات أنه ليس من الواضح ما إذا كانت رودريجيز تتفق تماماً مع استراتيجية الولايات المتحدة في بلادها.
وزار مدير الاستخبارات المركزية CIA، جون راتكليف كاراكاس في 15 يناير، وناقش مع رودريجيز المستقبل السياسي للبلاد.
وقال مسؤول أمريكي بارز إن الرئيس الأمريكي يواصل ممارسة أقصى قدر من النفوذ على قادة فنزويلا، ويتوقع استمرار هذا التعاون.
تحرّك استخباراتي هادئ
وكشفت شبكة CNN، أن وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية الأمريكية تعمل بهدوء على ترسيخ وجود دائم للولايات المتحدة في فنزويلا، في إطار خطط تقودها إدارة ترمب لاستثمار نفوذها المتزايد على مستقبل البلاد، بما يشمل إطلاع مسؤولين فنزويليين على معلومات استخباراتية تتعلق بدور كل من الصين وروسيا وإيران.
وتركزت المناقشات التخطيطية بين وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية ووزارة الخارجية حول شكل الحضور الأمريكي داخل فنزويلا، على المديين القريب والبعيد.
ويتوقع أن تعتمد إدارة ترمب بدرجة كبيرة على CIA لتمهيد طريق عودة واشنطن إلى البلاد، في ظل المرحلة الانتقالية السياسية وحالة عدم الاستقرار الأمني التي تعيشها فنزويلا بعد مادورو، بحسب المصادر.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed that President Donald Trump's administration is prepared to "use force" to ensure that interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez cooperates as much as possible with the United States, expressing hope that her self-interest will motivate her to move forward in achieving key U.S. objectives.
Cutting ties with adversaries
Reuters reported from four informed sources that U.S. intelligence reports raised doubts about whether the interim Venezuelan president would cooperate with Washington regarding cutting ties with U.S. adversaries.
In written statements to be delivered before Congress today (Wednesday), Rubio said that Rodríguez committed to opening the Venezuelan energy sector to U.S. companies, providing preferential access to production, and using oil sale proceeds to purchase American goods, according to what Bloomberg reported.
Rubio hinted at the use of force to ensure maximum cooperation if other avenues fail, expressing hope that this would not be necessary, but stating that they would never abandon their duty to the American people and their mission in this hemisphere.
Doubts about Rodríguez's cooperation
Reuters reported from informed sources over the past few days that U.S. intelligence reports raised doubts about whether the interim Venezuelan president would cooperate with the U.S. administration in cutting ties with U.S. adversaries.
U.S. officials announced that they want Rodríguez to sever ties with close international allies such as Iran, China, and Russia, including expelling their diplomats and advisors from Venezuela. However, Rodríguez, who had representatives from those countries attend her swearing-in ceremony earlier this month, has not announced any steps in this direction.
Sources reported that intelligence reports indicate it is unclear whether Rodríguez fully agrees with the U.S. strategy in her country.
The CIA Director, John Ratcliffe, visited Caracas on January 15 and discussed with Rodríguez the political future of the country.
A senior U.S. official stated that the U.S. president continues to exert maximum influence over Venezuelan leaders and expects this cooperation to continue.
Quiet intelligence maneuvering
CNN revealed that the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency is quietly working to establish a permanent U.S. presence in Venezuela, as part of plans led by the Trump administration to leverage its increasing influence over the country's future, including briefing Venezuelan officials on intelligence related to the roles of China, Russia, and Iran.
Planning discussions between the CIA and the State Department have focused on the nature of the U.S. presence in Venezuela, both in the short and long term.
The Trump administration is expected to rely heavily on the CIA to pave the way for Washington's return to the country amid the political transition and security instability that Venezuela is experiencing after Maduro, according to sources.