لأول مرة منذ عامين، تمكنت منظمة الأمم المتحدة للطفولة (يونيسف)، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، من إدخال أدوات مدرسية وتعليمية إلى قطاع غزة، بعد أن كانت السلطات الإسرائيلية تمنعها في السابق.


وقالت المنظمة في بيان إن «آلاف الأدوات التي تضم أقلام رصاص، ودفاتر، ومكعبات خشبية مخصصة للعب دخلت الآن إلى القطاع»، موضحة على لسان متحدثتها جيمس إلدر أن المنظمة تتطلع إلى إدخال 2500 مجموعة مدرسية أخرى، في الأسبوع القادم، بعد حصولها على الموافقة.


وقالت إلدر: أدخلنا خلال الأيام الماضية آلاف الأدوات الترفيهية والمئات من صناديق الأدوات المدرسية، موضحة أن أطفال غزة عانوا جراء الهجوم الذي لم يسبق له مثيل على المنظومة التعليمية، إضافة إلى القيود المفروضة على دخول بعض مواد المساعدات، ومنها الكتب المدرسية وأقلام الرصاص، مما جعل المعلمين يضطرون للاكتفاء بموارد محدودة والأطفال، ويحاولون الدراسة ليلاً في خيام دون إضاءة.


وينتظر الفلسطينيون، ولا سيما المرضى، إعادة فتح معبر رفح، شريان الحياة لقطاع غزة وبوابته إلى العالم الخارجي.


وحذرت وزارة الصحة الفلسطينية في قطاع غزة، اليوم من استمرار إغلاق معبر رفح أمام حركة المرضى والجرحى، مؤكدة أنه ذلك يهدد حياتهم.


وأشارت إلى وجود نحو 20 ألف مريض يحملون تحويلات طبية مكتملة وينتظرون السماح لهم بالسفر للعلاج خارج القطاع، موضحة أن 440 حالة مصنفة كحالات إنقاذ حياة، فيما توفي 1268 مريضاً أثناء انتظارهم السماح بالسفر.


وأشارت إلى أن مرضى الأورام من بين الفئات الأكثر تضرراً نتيجة نقص الأدوية والخدمات التخصصية.


وأفاد البيان أن سجل الانتظار العاجل يضم نحو أربعة آلاف مريض سرطان، إضافة إلى 4500 طفل لديهم تحويلات طبية، بينما لم يتمكن سوى 3100 مريض من مغادرة القطاع منذ إغلاق المعبر في مايو 2024.