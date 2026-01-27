For the first time in two years, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) was able today (Tuesday) to deliver school and educational supplies to the Gaza Strip, after Israeli authorities had previously prevented it.



The organization stated in a statement that "thousands of supplies, including pencils, notebooks, and wooden blocks designated for play, have now entered the sector," explaining through its spokesperson James Elder that the organization looks forward to delivering another 2,500 school kits next week, after receiving approval.



Elder said: "In the past few days, we have delivered thousands of recreational supplies and hundreds of school supply boxes," noting that children in Gaza have suffered due to the unprecedented attack on the educational system, in addition to the restrictions imposed on the entry of some aid materials, including textbooks and pencils, which forced teachers to rely on limited resources while children try to study at night in tents without lighting.



Palestinians, especially patients, are waiting for the reopening of the Rafah crossing, the lifeline for the Gaza Strip and its gateway to the outside world.



The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza warned today of the continued closure of the Rafah crossing to the movement of patients and the injured, stressing that this threatens their lives.



It pointed out that there are about 20,000 patients with complete medical referrals waiting for permission to travel for treatment outside the sector, noting that 440 cases are classified as life-saving, while 1,268 patients have died while waiting for permission to travel.



It indicated that cancer patients are among the most affected groups due to the shortage of medications and specialized services.



The statement reported that the urgent waiting list includes about four thousand cancer patients, in addition to 4,500 children with medical referrals, while only 3,100 patients have been able to leave the sector since the crossing was closed in May 2024.