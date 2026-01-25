أكدت الوزيرة المفوضة للجيوش الفرنسية أليس روفو اليوم (الأحد) أن التدخل عسكرياً في إيران ليس الخيار المفضل لباريس، وذلك بعد أن لوَّح الرئيس الأمريكي أكثر من مرة بشن هجوم على طهران.


وقالت روفو لبرنامج تلفزيوني: «أعتقد أنه يجب علينا دعم الشعب الإيراني بكل الطرق الممكنة، بما في ذلك التحدث عنه كما نفعل الآن»، مضيفة: «الأمر متروك للشعب الإيراني للتخلص من هذا النظام، ونحن نقف إلى جانبه الآن، والتدخل العسكري ليس الخيار المفضل لدينا».


وأوضحت الوزيرة الفرنسية أن حركة الاحتجاجات «بدأت من بازار على خلفية تكاليف المعيشة، لكنها نمت بشكل كبير. الشعب الإيراني يرفض نظامه، لكن مصير الشعب الإيراني ملك للإيرانيين والإيرانيات، وليس من حقنا اختيار قادتهم»، معربة عن أسفها لصعوبة «توثيق الجرائم الضخمة التي ارتكبها النظام الإيراني ضد شعبه» بسبب حجب الإنترنت المتواصل منذ أكثر من أسبوعين.


وكان ترمب قد هدد بضرب إيران رداً على حملة القمع التي تؤكد منظمات حقوقية أنها أسفرت عن مقتل الآلاف، لكنه الأسبوع الماضي بدأ يتراجع عن موقفه.


وقال ترمب: «إن طهران أوقفت عمليات إعدام متظاهرين كانت تعتزم تنفيذها».


وبدأت الاحتجاجات في أواخر ديسمبر بمطالب اقتصادية قبل أن تتصاعد وتتخذ بعداً سياسياً، مشكلة أكبر تحدٍ للجمهورية الإيرانية منذ قيامها عام 1979.