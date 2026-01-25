The French Minister Delegate for the Armed Forces, Ales Roufaux, confirmed today (Sunday) that military intervention in Iran is not Paris's preferred option, following multiple threats from the American president to launch an attack on Tehran.



Roufaux stated on a television program: "I believe we must support the Iranian people in every possible way, including speaking about them as we are doing now," adding, "It is up to the Iranian people to rid themselves of this regime, and we stand by them now; military intervention is not our preferred option."



The French minister clarified that the protests "started from the bazaar against the backdrop of living costs, but they have grown significantly. The Iranian people reject their regime, but the fate of the Iranian people belongs to Iranians, and it is not our right to choose their leaders," expressing regret over the difficulty of "documenting the massive crimes committed by the Iranian regime against its people" due to the ongoing internet blackout for more than two weeks.



Trump had threatened to strike Iran in response to a crackdown that human rights organizations assert has resulted in the deaths of thousands, but last week he began to backtrack on his position.



Trump said: "Tehran has halted the executions of protesters it intended to carry out."



The protests began in late December with economic demands before escalating and taking on a political dimension, posing the biggest challenge to the Iranian republic since its establishment in 1979.