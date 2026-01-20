U.S. President Donald Trump described today (Tuesday) the agreement by Britain to cede sovereignty over Diego Garcia Island within the Chagos Archipelago to Mauritius as "an act of complete weakness," considering that the step represents an additional reason for what he termed the "urgent security need" for the United States to acquire Greenland.

U.S.-British Base in Diego Garcia

Diego Garcia Island hosts a U.S.-British airbase, which is considered one of the most important military bases in the Indian Ocean, due to its strategic role in military and intelligence operations.

Last year, Britain and Mauritius reached an agreement to transfer sovereignty over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, while allowing Britain to retain control over the military base in Diego Garcia under a long-term lease.

Britain Cedes Diego Garcia to Mauritius

While the agreement received support from the U.S. administration at the time of its signing in May, which stated that it welcomed the agreement and appreciated efforts to ensure the long-term operation of the joint military base, Trump took a different stance, strongly criticizing the deal.

Trump's Position

Trump wrote in a post on the "Truth Social" platform: "Shockingly, our NATO ally, the United Kingdom, plans to abandon Diego Garcia Island, a vital U.S. military base, and hand it over to Mauritius for no reason at all."

He added that "China and Russia have undoubtedly noticed this action," considering that it sends messages of weakness that affect Western national security.

British Response: The Agreement is Irreplaceable

In contrast, senior British minister Darren Jones stated that the agreement represents "the best option" to ensure the continued operation of the military base, noting that it allows for its operation for up to 100 years to come.

Jones clarified in statements to Times Radio that the treaty "has already been signed and cannot be reversed," emphasizing that the best British response lies in leveraging the United Kingdom's diplomatic influence, alongside the relationship between the Prime Minister and the U.S. President, to protect British interests.

Tension in the Starmer-Trump Relationship

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had succeeded in building a relatively strong relationship with Trump, culminating in an agreement between London and Washington to reduce some tariffs, making him the first leader to achieve tangible progress in this regard.

However, this relationship has seen noticeable tension in recent days, following the dispute over Greenland and Trump's recent statements regarding Diego Garcia.

Trump continues to assert that the increasing influence of China and Russia makes Greenland a vital location for U.S. national security, repeating that he "will not accept anything less than full ownership of it."