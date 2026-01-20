وصف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، اتفاق بريطانيا على التنازل عن سيادة جزيرة دييغو غارسيا ضمن أرخبيل تشاغوس لصالح موريشيوس بأنه «عمل من أعمال الضعف الكامل»، معتبراً أن الخطوة تمثل سبباً إضافياً لما وصفه بـ«الحاجة الأمنية الملحّة» لاستحواذ الولايات المتحدة على غرينلاند.

قاعدة أمريكية – بريطانية في دييغو غارسيا

وتضم جزيرة دييغو غارسيا قاعدة جوية أمريكية – بريطانية تُعد من أهم القواعد العسكرية في المحيط الهندي، لما لها من دور إستراتيجي في العمليات العسكرية والاستخباراتية.

وكانت بريطانيا وموريشيوس قد توصلتا العام الماضي إلى اتفاق يقضي بنقل السيادة على جزر تشاغوس إلى موريشيوس، مع السماح لبريطانيا بالاحتفاظ بالسيطرة على القاعدة العسكرية في دييغو غارسيا بموجب عقد إيجار طويل الأمد.

بريطانيا تتنازل عن دييغو غارسيا لموريشيوس

وفي حين حظي الاتفاق عند توقيعه في مايو الماضي بدعم الإدارة الأمريكية آنذاك، التي قالت إنها ترحب بالاتفاق وتثمّن الجهود الرامية إلى ضمان التشغيل طويل الأمد للقاعدة العسكرية المشتركة، إلا أن ترامب اتخذ موقفاً مغايراً، منتقداً الصفقة بشدة.

موقف ترمب

وكتب ترمب في منشور على منصة «تروث سوشيال»: «بشكل صادم، يخطط حليفنا في الناتو، المملكة المتحدة، للتخلي عن جزيرة دييغو غارسيا، موقع قاعدة عسكرية أمريكية حيوية، وتسليمها إلى موريشيوس دون أي سبب على الإطلاق».

وأضاف أن «الصين وروسيا لا شك أنهما لاحظتا هذا التصرف»، معتبراً أنه يبعث برسائل ضعف تمس الأمن القومي الغربي.

رد بريطاني: الاتفاق لا بديل عنه

في المقابل، قال الوزير البريطاني البارز دارين جونز إن الاتفاق يمثل «الخيار الأفضل» لضمان استمرار عمل القاعدة العسكرية، مشيراً إلى أنه يسمح بتشغيلها لمدة قد تصل إلى 100 عام قادمة.

وأوضح جونز في تصريحات لإذاعة تايمز راديو أن المعاهدة «وقّعت بالفعل ولا يمكن التراجع عنها»، مؤكداً أن أفضل رد بريطاني يتمثل في توظيف النفوذ الدبلوماسي للمملكة المتحدة، إلى جانب العلاقة التي تجمع رئيس الوزراء بالرئيس الأمريكي، من أجل حماية المصالح البريطانية.

توتر في علاقة ستارمر – ترمب

وكان رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر نجح في بناء علاقة متينة نسبياً مع ترمب، تُوّجت بتوصل لندن وواشنطن إلى اتفاق لخفض بعض الرسوم الجمركية، ليصبح أول زعيم يحقق تقدماً ملموساً في هذا الملف.

غير أن هذه العلاقة شهدت توتراً ملحوظاً في الأيام الأخيرة، على خلفية الخلاف حول غرينلاند، ثم تصريحات ترمب الأخيرة بشأن دييغو غارسيا.

ويواصل ترمب التأكيد على أن تزايد النفوذ الصيني والروسي يجعل من غرينلاند موقعاً حيوياً للأمن القومي الأمريكي، مكرراً أنه «لن يقبل بأقل من امتلاكها بالكامل».