With the participation of forces from the Shabak and the Border Guard, the Israeli occupation army stormed the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank today (Monday), confirming that the operation will continue for several days with the aim of "eliminating the infrastructure of resistance in the area," according to its statement.



Raids and Arrests



The spokesperson for the occupation army stated that the Israeli forces and the Shabak began last night a "wide-scale operation" to eliminate the possession of weapons in the Jabal Johar neighborhood of Hebron, according to his claim.



For its part, the Palestinian Prisoner Club revealed that Israel has arrested and conducted field investigations with 50 Palestinians from the West Bank. It reported that the arrests and field investigations were concentrated in the town of Al-Shuyukh in Hebron Governorate and in the town of Kafr Ra'i in Jenin Governorate.



Official Palestinian statistics indicated that the number of detainees in Israeli prisons has exceeded 9,300, including 49 women and 350 children under the age of 18.



Artillery and Airstrikes



In Gaza, two Palestinians were martyred and others were injured today in scattered attacks across the Gaza Strip, while the occupation army launched airstrikes and artillery shelling at various locations in areas under its control according to the ceasefire agreement.



Local sources announced that fighter jets and artillery units shelled several areas east of Khan Younis in the southern part of the Strip.



In the central part of the Strip, sources reported that Israeli artillery shelled the eastern areas of Deir al-Balah city.



In the northern part of the Strip, sources mentioned that artillery units shelled several areas east of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, while helicopter gunships fired at the same area.



Urgent Humanitarian Aid



The Israeli army continues to control the southern and eastern strips of the Gaza Strip, as well as large parts of northern Gaza, maintaining its occupation of more than 50% of the area of the Strip.



For its part, the International Committee of the Red Cross stated that the residents of the Gaza Strip are facing severe suffering after 100 days of the ceasefire in the area.



The committee added that the residents of Gaza need an end to the violence and urgent humanitarian aid. It confirmed that the harsh weather conditions exacerbate the daily struggle of Gaza's residents for survival.