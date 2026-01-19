بمشاركة قوات من الشاباك وحرس الحدود، اقتحم جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اليوم (الإثنين) مدينة الخليل بالضفة الغربية المحتلة، مؤكداً أن العملية ستستمر عدة أيام بهدف «القضاء على البنى التحتية للمقاومة في المنطقة»، وفق تعبيره.


مداهمات واعتقالات


وقال المتحدث باسم جيش الاحتلال إن القوات الإسرائيلية والشاباك بدؤوا الليلة الماضية «عملية واسعة» للقضاء على حيازة أسلحة في حي جبل جوهر بمدينة الخليل، حسب زعمه.


من جانبها، كشفت جمعية نادي الأسير الفلسطيني أن إسرائيل اعتقلت وحققت ميدانياً مع 50 فلسطينياً من الضفة الغربية. وأفادت بأن عمليات الاعتقال والتحقيق الميداني تركزت في بلدة الشيوخ في محافظة الخليل وفي بلدة ⁠كفر راعي بمحافظة جنين.


وذكرت إحصاءات فلسطينية رسمية أن عدد المعتقلين في السجون الإسرائيلية تجاوز 9300، بينهم 49 سيدة، و350 طفلاً تقل أعمارهم عن 18 عاماً.


قصف مدفعي وجوي


وفي غزة، استشهد فلسطينيان وأُصيب آخرون اليوم في استهدافات متفرقة بقطاع غزة، في حين شن جيش الاحتلال فجراً غارات جوية وقصفاً مدفعياً على أنحاء مختلفة في مناطق تخضع لسيطرته وفق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار.


وأعلنت مصادر محلية أن مقاتلات جوية وآليات مدفعية قصفت عدة أنحاء شرقي مدينة خان يونس جنوبي القطاع.


ووسط القطاع، أفادت المصادر بأن المدفعية الإسرائيلية قصفت المناطق الشرقية لمدينة دير البلح.


وفي شمالي القطاع، ذكرت المصادر أن آليات مدفعية قصفت عدة أنحاء شرقي حي التفاح شرقي مدينة غزة، في حين أطلقت طائرات مروحية نيرانها صوب المنطقة ذاتها.


مساعدات إنسانية عاجلة


ولا يزال الجيش الإسرائيلي يسيطر على الشريطين الجنوبي والشرقي من القطاع، وأجزاء واسعة من شمال غزة، مواصلاً احتلال ما يزيد على 50% من مساحة القطاع.


من جانبها، قالت اللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر إن سكان قطاع غزة يواجهون معاناة شديدة بعد مرور 100 يوم على وقف إطلاق النار في القطاع.


وأضافت اللجنة أن سكان غزة بحاجة إلى وضع حد للعنف وإلى مساعدات إنسانية عاجلة. وأكدت أن الظروف المناخية القاسية تزيد من صعوبة كفاح سكان غزة اليومي من أجل البقاء.