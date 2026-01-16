The European Union is working on proposals to abolish the accession system established since the Cold War and replace it with a controversial two-tier model that would expedite Ukraine's membership.



Membership with Fewer Powers



The Financial Times revealed today (Friday) that the reform plan under discussion at the European Commission is still in its early stages, but it raises concerns among skeptical EU capitals regarding the "partial expansion" approach.



This initial plan is likely to enable Ukraine to join the Union, but with significantly fewer decision-making powers. For example, Kyiv will initially not have full voting rights at leaders' summits and ministerial meetings.



The new proposals would allow Kyiv to gradually gain access to parts of the EU's single market, its agricultural support, and funding for internal development, after meeting specific criteria post-accession.



Change in Accession Rules



The plan is expected to lead to a radical change in the accession rules agreed upon in 1993, which require countries to meet a vast array of EU regulations across various policy areas and only join the Union after fulfilling all conditions.



A senior European diplomat stated that exceptional circumstances require exceptional measures, emphasizing that they are not undermining expansion but rather broadening its concept, adding that the rules were set over 30 years ago and need more flexibility. He stressed that this is a historic moment that occurs only once in a generation, and we must seize it.



However, diplomats from EU member states and other aspiring countries expressed serious concerns about this concept. Some fear it could negatively impact the stability of the bloc in the future, diminish the value of membership, and provoke discontent among other candidate countries.



Destructive Rift Among Members



For his part, a European diplomat viewed the threat to the unity of the bloc as a trap set by Russian President Vladimir Putin and American President Donald Trump, and we are falling into it.

A senior EU official added, "They tried to impose this on member states, and they will never accept it," warning that it would lead to a destructive rift between Brussels and member states.



Meanwhile, other officials emphasized that any move to amend the expansion process would hinder the ambitions of other candidate countries for accession and raise broader questions about how the EU interacts with its close neighbors.



Sources revealed that Montenegro and Albania are the closest to joining the EU in terms of progress made in the accession process, and they may feel that they are being offered a less attractive option.