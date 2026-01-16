يعكف الاتحاد الأوروبي على صياغة مقترحات لإلغاء نظام الانضمام المعتمد منذ الحرب الباردة، واستبداله بنموذج ثنائي المستويات مثير للجدل، من شأنه تسريع انضمام أوكرانيا.


عضوية بصلاحيات أقل


وكشفت صحيفة «فاينانشال تايمز»، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن خطة الإصلاح قيد المناقشة في المفوضية الأوروبية لا تزال في مراحلها الأولية، إلا أنها تثير قلق عواصم الاتحاد الأوروبي المتشككة إزاء نهج «التوسع الجزئي».


ومن المرجح أن تمكن هذه الخطة الأولية أوكرانيا من الانضمام إلى الاتحاد، لكن بصلاحيات أقل بكثير في صنع القرار. فعلى سبيل المثال، لن تتمتع كييف في البداية بحقوق التصويت الكاملة في قمم القادة واجتماعات الوزراء.


وتفسح المقترحات الجديدة المجال لكييف بالحصول تدريجياً على إمكانية الوصول إلى أجزاء من السوق الموحدة للاتحاد، ودعمه الزراعي، وتمويله للتنمية الداخلية، وذلك بعد استيفاء معايير محددة بعد الانضمام.


تغيير في قواعد الانضمام


ويتوقع أن تؤدي الخطة إلى تغيير جذري في قواعد الانضمام المتفق عليها عام 1993، والتي تشترط على الدول استيفاء كم هائل من لوائح الاتحاد الأوروبي في مختلف مجالات السياسة، ولا تنضم إلى الاتحاد إلا بعد استيفاء جميع الشروط.


من جانبه، قال دبلوماسي أوروبي رفيع المستوى: إن الظروف الاستثنائية تتطلب إجراءات استثنائية، نحن لا نقوض التوسع، بل نوسع مفهومه، مضيفاً أن القواعد وُضعت منذ أكثر من 30 عاماً، وهي بحاجة إلى مزيد من المرونة. وشدد على أن هذه لحظة تاريخية لا تتكرر إلا مرة واحدة في الجيل، وعلينا اغتنامها.


لكن دبلوماسيين من الدول الأعضاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي، ودول أخرى تطمح للانضمام، أعربوا عن قلقهم البالغ إزاء هذا المفهوم. إذ يخشى البعض أن يكون له تأثير سلبي على استقرار التكتل مستقبلاً، وأن يقلل من قيمة العضوية، وأن يثير استياء الدول المرشحة الأخرى.


شرخ مدمر بين الأعضاء


بدوره، رأى دبلوماسي أوروبي أن الخطر الذي يهدد وحدة التكتل هو بمثابة فخ نصبه الرئيسان الروسي فلاديمير بوتين والأمريكي دونالد ترمب، ونحن نقع فيه.

وأضاف مسؤول رفيع في الاتحاد الأوروبي: «حاولوا فرض هذا على الدول الأعضاء، ولن يقبلوه أبداً»، محذراً من أن ذلك سيؤدي إلى شرخ مدمر بين بروكسل والدول الأعضاء.


فيما شدد مسؤولون آخرون على أن أي خطوة لتعديل عملية التوسيع ستعرقل طموحات الدول المرشحة الأخرى للانضمام، وستثير تساؤلات أوسع حول كيفية تفاعل الاتحاد الأوروبي مع جيرانه المقربين.


وكشفت المصادر أن مونتينيغرو وألبانيا هما الأقرب للانضمام إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي من حيث التقدم المحرز في إجراءات الانضمام، وقد يشعران بأنهما يُعرض عليهما خيار أقل جاذبية.