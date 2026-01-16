بدأت قوى داخل تحالف الإطار التنسيقي الحاكم في العراق محاصرة مرشح رئاسة الوزراء نوري المالكي، عبررسائل واضحة مفادها بأنه بات مرفوضاً، وأن الغطاء المرجعي مفقود والطريق إلى رئاسة الوزراء مغلق تماماً.
رفض سياسي داخلي
وفي هذا السياق، أفاد القيادي في تيار الحكمة فهد الجبوري بأن خيار ترشيح الشخصية المتداولة في الأوساط نوري المالكي لرئاسة الوزراء بات غير ممكن في المرحلة الراهنة.
وقال في تدوينة: بعد فشل الرجل في إقناع الإطار التنسيقي بقبوله رئيساً للوزراء، وفي ظل الرفض السياسي الداخلي وغياب الغطاء المرجعي وتحولات المزاج الشعبي فضلاً عن اعتبارات التوازن الإقليمي والدولي، بات تمرير هذا الخيار غير ممكن في المرحلة الراهنة.
ويخشى تيار الحكمة من أن دعم الشخصيات المثيرة للجدل للمالكي، يمكن أن يعيد تجديد الأزمات السابقة ويعرقل الجهود لبناء توافق حقيقي قادر على التخطي إلى المرحلة التالية في العراق والتي تتميز بتحديات اقتصادية وأمنية واجتماعية معقدة.
وكان عمار الحكيم زعيم تيار الحكمة ألمح علناً إلى خيارات تصعيدية بما في ذلك الانسحاب من الحكومة القادمة، لافتاً إلى عمق المأزق القائم حيث أن انسحاب عنصر رئيسي من الائتلاف الحاكم، من شأنه أن يؤدي إلى إضعاف الشرعية السياسية لأي حكومة مستقبلية ويعزز الانقسامات الداخلية، في وقت يواجه فيه العراق ضغوطاً محلية متزايدة وتوترات إقليمية متصاعدة.
رمز مرحلة شديدة الاستقطاب
ويواجه المالكي معارضة شديدة لعودته لرئاسة الوزراء، فالرجل بالرغم من استمرار نفوذه إلا أنه ما يزال بالنسبة للمعارضين بمثابة رمز لمرحلة شديدة الاستقطاب في تاريخ العراق بعد العام 2003، والتي ارتبطت بالانهيارات الأمنية والتظاهرات الجماهيرية وتفاقم الطائفية، حيث يعتبرون أن إعادة تكليفه يمكن أن تجدد الانقسامات الداخلية ليس فقط داخل المعسكر الشيعي، وإنما أيضاً فيما يتعلق بالعلاقات بين الحكومة القادمة والمكونات السياسية الأخرى.
ورغم ذلك فإن مؤيدي المالكي يعتبرون أن تجربته السياسية وفهمه لديناميات القوة الإقليمية يمكن أن تكون حاسمة خلال منعطف حرج خصوصاً بالنظر إلى هشاشة البيئة الأمنية ونقاط الضعف الاقتصادية وتعقيد علاقاته مع الجهات الفاعلة الدولية.
اجتماع مفصلي للتحالف الحاكم
ويشكل الاجتماع القادم لقوى الإطار التنسيقي نقطة مهمة في تحديد ليس فقط هوية رئيس الوزراء الجديد، وإنما سيشكل ذلك ملامح المرحلة السياسية القادمة في العراق، ففي حال إذا مضى الإطار التنسيقي قدماً في ترشيح المالكي من دون أن تتم معالجة الاعتراضات الداخلية، فإن ذلك سيكون بمثابة مخاطرة بتعزيز التصدع داخل التحالف الحاكم الذي قد يكون من الصعب تجاوزه.
ولم تعرف الأسباب الحقيقية حتى الآن لانسحاب محمد شياع السوداني من سباق رئاسة الوزراء، لكن هذا الانسحاب كشف عن الهشاشة الهيكلية للنظام السياسي، فهذا الانسحاب مهّد الطريق أمام حزب الدعوة للدفع بترشيح رئيس الوزراء السابق نوري المالكي الذي برز كمرشح وحيد تقريباً، إلا أن الدعم لم يصل إلى مستوى الإجماع، في ظل تحفظ ملحوظ عبر عنه زعيم تيار الحكمة عمار الحكيم.
Forces within the ruling Coordination Framework in Iraq have begun to besiege the candidacy of Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, sending clear messages that he has become unacceptable, that the religious cover is lost, and that the path to the premiership is completely closed.
Internal Political Rejection
In this context, Fadhil al-Jubouri, a leader in the Hikma Movement, stated that the option of nominating the widely discussed figure Nouri al-Maliki for the premiership has become impossible at this stage.
He said in a post: After the man's failure to convince the Coordination Framework to accept him as Prime Minister, and in light of the internal political rejection and the absence of religious cover, as well as shifts in public sentiment, in addition to considerations of regional and international balance, passing this option has become impossible at this stage.
The Hikma Movement fears that support from controversial figures for al-Maliki could renew past crises and hinder efforts to build a genuine consensus capable of moving to the next phase in Iraq, which is characterized by complex economic, security, and social challenges.
Amar al-Hakim, the leader of the Hikma Movement, has publicly hinted at escalatory options, including withdrawing from the upcoming government, pointing to the depth of the current impasse, as the withdrawal of a key element from the ruling coalition could weaken the political legitimacy of any future government and exacerbate internal divisions, at a time when Iraq faces increasing local pressures and rising regional tensions.
A Symbol of a Highly Polarized Phase
Al-Maliki faces strong opposition to his return to the premiership; despite his continued influence, he remains, for opponents, a symbol of a highly polarized phase in Iraq's history post-2003, which is associated with security collapses, mass protests, and the exacerbation of sectarianism. They believe that reappointing him could renew internal divisions not only within the Shiite camp but also regarding the relationships between the upcoming government and other political components.
Nevertheless, al-Maliki's supporters argue that his political experience and understanding of regional power dynamics could be crucial during a critical juncture, especially given the fragility of the security environment, economic vulnerabilities, and the complexity of his relationships with international actors.
A Pivotal Meeting for the Ruling Coalition
The upcoming meeting of the forces within the Coordination Framework represents an important point in determining not only the identity of the new Prime Minister but will also shape the features of the next political phase in Iraq. If the Coordination Framework proceeds with nominating al-Maliki without addressing internal objections, it would be a risk that could reinforce the fractures within the ruling coalition, which may be difficult to overcome.
The true reasons for Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani's withdrawal from the premiership race are still unknown, but this withdrawal revealed the structural fragility of the political system. This withdrawal paved the way for the Islamic Dawa Party to push for the nomination of former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, who emerged as almost the sole candidate; however, the support did not reach the level of consensus, amid notable reservations expressed by the leader of the Hikma Movement, Amar al-Hakim.