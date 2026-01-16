بدأت قوى داخل تحالف الإطار التنسيقي الحاكم في العراق محاصرة مرشح رئاسة الوزراء نوري المالكي، عبررسائل واضحة مفادها بأنه بات مرفوضاً، وأن الغطاء المرجعي مفقود والطريق إلى رئاسة الوزراء مغلق تماماً.

رفض سياسي داخلي

وفي هذا السياق، أفاد القيادي في تيار الحكمة فهد الجبوري بأن خيار ترشيح الشخصية المتداولة في الأوساط نوري المالكي لرئاسة الوزراء بات غير ممكن في المرحلة الراهنة.

وقال في تدوينة: بعد فشل الرجل في إقناع الإطار التنسيقي بقبوله رئيساً للوزراء، وفي ظل الرفض السياسي الداخلي وغياب الغطاء المرجعي وتحولات المزاج الشعبي فضلاً عن اعتبارات التوازن الإقليمي والدولي، بات تمرير هذا الخيار غير ممكن في المرحلة الراهنة.

ويخشى تيار الحكمة من أن دعم الشخصيات المثيرة للجدل للمالكي، يمكن أن يعيد تجديد الأزمات السابقة ويعرقل الجهود لبناء توافق حقيقي قادر على التخطي إلى المرحلة التالية في العراق والتي تتميز بتحديات اقتصادية وأمنية واجتماعية معقدة.

وكان عمار الحكيم زعيم تيار الحكمة ألمح علناً إلى خيارات تصعيدية بما في ذلك الانسحاب من الحكومة القادمة، لافتاً إلى عمق المأزق القائم حيث أن انسحاب عنصر رئيسي من الائتلاف الحاكم، من شأنه أن يؤدي إلى إضعاف الشرعية السياسية لأي حكومة مستقبلية ويعزز الانقسامات الداخلية، في وقت يواجه فيه العراق ضغوطاً محلية متزايدة وتوترات إقليمية متصاعدة.

رمز مرحلة شديدة الاستقطاب

ويواجه المالكي معارضة شديدة لعودته لرئاسة الوزراء، فالرجل بالرغم من استمرار نفوذه إلا أنه ما يزال بالنسبة للمعارضين بمثابة رمز لمرحلة شديدة الاستقطاب في تاريخ العراق بعد العام 2003، والتي ارتبطت بالانهيارات الأمنية والتظاهرات الجماهيرية وتفاقم الطائفية، حيث يعتبرون أن إعادة تكليفه يمكن أن تجدد الانقسامات الداخلية ليس فقط داخل المعسكر الشيعي، وإنما أيضاً فيما يتعلق بالعلاقات بين الحكومة القادمة والمكونات السياسية الأخرى.

ورغم ذلك فإن مؤيدي المالكي يعتبرون أن تجربته السياسية وفهمه لديناميات القوة الإقليمية يمكن أن تكون حاسمة خلال منعطف حرج خصوصاً بالنظر إلى هشاشة البيئة الأمنية ونقاط الضعف الاقتصادية وتعقيد علاقاته مع الجهات الفاعلة الدولية.

اجتماع مفصلي للتحالف الحاكم

ويشكل الاجتماع القادم لقوى الإطار التنسيقي نقطة مهمة في تحديد ليس فقط هوية رئيس الوزراء الجديد، وإنما سيشكل ذلك ملامح المرحلة السياسية القادمة في العراق، ففي حال إذا مضى الإطار التنسيقي قدماً في ترشيح المالكي من دون أن تتم معالجة الاعتراضات الداخلية، فإن ذلك سيكون بمثابة مخاطرة بتعزيز التصدع داخل التحالف الحاكم الذي قد يكون من الصعب تجاوزه.

ولم تعرف الأسباب الحقيقية حتى الآن لانسحاب محمد شياع السوداني من سباق رئاسة الوزراء، لكن هذا الانسحاب كشف عن الهشاشة الهيكلية للنظام السياسي، فهذا الانسحاب مهّد الطريق أمام حزب الدعوة للدفع بترشيح رئيس الوزراء السابق نوري المالكي الذي برز كمرشح وحيد تقريباً، إلا أن الدعم لم يصل إلى مستوى الإجماع، في ظل تحفظ ملحوظ عبر عنه زعيم تيار الحكمة عمار الحكيم.