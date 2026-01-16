Forces within the ruling Coordination Framework in Iraq have begun to besiege the candidacy of Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, sending clear messages that he has become unacceptable, that the religious cover is lost, and that the path to the premiership is completely closed.

Internal Political Rejection

In this context, Fadhil al-Jubouri, a leader in the Hikma Movement, stated that the option of nominating the widely discussed figure Nouri al-Maliki for the premiership has become impossible at this stage.

He said in a post: After the man's failure to convince the Coordination Framework to accept him as Prime Minister, and in light of the internal political rejection and the absence of religious cover, as well as shifts in public sentiment, in addition to considerations of regional and international balance, passing this option has become impossible at this stage.

The Hikma Movement fears that support from controversial figures for al-Maliki could renew past crises and hinder efforts to build a genuine consensus capable of moving to the next phase in Iraq, which is characterized by complex economic, security, and social challenges.

Amar al-Hakim, the leader of the Hikma Movement, has publicly hinted at escalatory options, including withdrawing from the upcoming government, pointing to the depth of the current impasse, as the withdrawal of a key element from the ruling coalition could weaken the political legitimacy of any future government and exacerbate internal divisions, at a time when Iraq faces increasing local pressures and rising regional tensions.

A Symbol of a Highly Polarized Phase

Al-Maliki faces strong opposition to his return to the premiership; despite his continued influence, he remains, for opponents, a symbol of a highly polarized phase in Iraq's history post-2003, which is associated with security collapses, mass protests, and the exacerbation of sectarianism. They believe that reappointing him could renew internal divisions not only within the Shiite camp but also regarding the relationships between the upcoming government and other political components.

Nevertheless, al-Maliki's supporters argue that his political experience and understanding of regional power dynamics could be crucial during a critical juncture, especially given the fragility of the security environment, economic vulnerabilities, and the complexity of his relationships with international actors.

A Pivotal Meeting for the Ruling Coalition

The upcoming meeting of the forces within the Coordination Framework represents an important point in determining not only the identity of the new Prime Minister but will also shape the features of the next political phase in Iraq. If the Coordination Framework proceeds with nominating al-Maliki without addressing internal objections, it would be a risk that could reinforce the fractures within the ruling coalition, which may be difficult to overcome.

The true reasons for Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani's withdrawal from the premiership race are still unknown, but this withdrawal revealed the structural fragility of the political system. This withdrawal paved the way for the Islamic Dawa Party to push for the nomination of former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, who emerged as almost the sole candidate; however, the support did not reach the level of consensus, amid notable reservations expressed by the leader of the Hikma Movement, Amar al-Hakim.