174 مليار دولار على طاولة الكونغرس لتفادي إغلاق حكومي وشيك

تجاوز مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي، مساء (الخميس)، العقبة الإجرائية الأخيرة لتمرير حزمة إنفاق من 3 مشاريع قوانين، ما يمهّد الطريق للتصويت النهائي عليها في وقت لاحق، في سباق محموم لتجنّب إغلاق جزئي للحكومة مع اقتراب الموعد النهائي في 30 يناير الجاري.
ويأتي ذلك بعد أشهر قليلة فقط من خروج البلاد من أطول إغلاق حكومي في تاريخها، وسط مخاوف من تكرار السيناريو نفسه إذا فشل الكونغرس في التوصل إلى اتفاق شامل.
هدنة مؤقتة بين الحزبين
وشكّل التصويت الأول اختبارًا حاسمًا لمدى قدرة الجمهوريين والديمقراطيين على تجاوز الانقسامات السياسية.
وجاءت النتيجة بتوافق واسع بين الحزبين، في إشارة إلى هدنة مؤقتة في معركة تمويل الحكومة داخل مجلس الشيوخ.
وتبلغ قيمة الحزمة نحو 174 مليار دولار، وقد أقرّها مجلس النواب الأسبوع الماضي، وتشمل تمويل وزارات وهيئات التجارة والعدل والعلوم، إضافة إلى الطاقة وتنمية المياه، والداخلية والبيئة.
وفي حال إقرارها نهائيًا، سترفع عدد مشاريع الإنفاق التي أُرسلت إلى مكتب الرئيس دونالد ترمب إلى 6، أي نصف العدد المطلوب (12 مشروع قانون) لتمويل الحكومة بالكامل.
تمديد مؤقت يلوح في الأفق
ورغم هذا التقدم، يعترف مشرعون من كلا الحزبين بأن ضيق الوقت والخلافات المستمرة حول مشروع تمويل وزارة الأمن الداخلي قد يفرضان اللجوء إلى تمديد مؤقت للتمويل لتجنّب الإغلاق.
وقال زعيم الأغلبية في مجلس الشيوخ جون ثون، إن تمويل وزارة الأمن الداخلي سيكون «الأصعب بلا شك»، مضيفًا: «لا يمكنني التنبؤ بما سيحدث، لكن يجب الإبقاء على جميع الخيارات مطروحة».
خلاف حاد حول وزارة الأمن الداخلي
ويتمحور الخلاف الرئيسي حول مطالبة الديمقراطيين بفرض قيود على عمل عناصر الهجرة والجمارك، عقب حادثة إطلاق نار قُتلت فيها رينيه نيكول غود على يد أحد عناصر الوكالة.
ويرى مراقبون أن الجمهوريين غير مستعدين للاستجابة لهذا الطلب، ما يُبقي مشروع تمويل الوزارة عالقًا في الوقت الراهن، خصوصًا أن مجلس الشيوخ يستعد لمغادرة واشنطن لأسبوع واحد قبل العودة بالتزامن مع اقتراب الموعد النهائي.
رفض لتمديد سنوي
في المقابل، يرفض الديمقراطيون اللجوء إلى تمديد تمويلي سنوي كامل، في مؤشر على جدية زعيم الأقلية في مجلس الشيوخ تشاك شومر في استكمال مشاريع الإنفاق بدل تأجيلها.
وكان شومر قد أشاد في وقت سابق بالمفاوضين الديمقراطيين، معتبرًا أن الحزمة الحالية حدّت من «أسوأ تخفيضات دونالد ترمب» وحمت استثمارات حيوية في التعليم والإسكان وفرص العمل.
وقال: «هذه ليست نهاية الطريق، لكنها خطوة جيدة في الاتجاه الصحيح».
The U.S. Senate overcame the final procedural hurdle on Thursday evening to pass a spending package consisting of three bills, paving the way for a final vote later, in a frantic race to avoid a partial government shutdown as the deadline approaches on January 30.
This comes just a few months after the country emerged from the longest government shutdown in its history, amid fears of repeating the same scenario if Congress fails to reach a comprehensive agreement.
A Temporary Truce Between the Parties
The initial vote served as a critical test of the ability of Republicans and Democrats to overcome political divisions.
The outcome was a broad bipartisan agreement, signaling a temporary truce in the battle over government funding within the Senate.
The package is valued at approximately $174 billion, having been approved by the House of Representatives last week, and includes funding for the Departments and agencies of Commerce, Justice, Science, as well as Energy, Water Development, Interior, and Environment.
If finalized, it will bring the number of spending bills sent to President Donald Trump's desk to six, which is half of the required number (12 bills) to fully fund the government.
A Temporary Extension Looms
Despite this progress, lawmakers from both parties acknowledge that the tight timeline and ongoing disagreements over the funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security may necessitate a temporary funding extension to avoid a shutdown.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune stated that funding for the Department of Homeland Security will be "the hardest without a doubt," adding: “I can’t predict what will happen, but all options must remain on the table.”
Sharp Dispute Over the Department of Homeland Security
The main dispute centers around Democrats' demands to impose restrictions on the operations of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, following a shooting incident in which Renée Nicole Good was killed by one of the agency's officers.
Observers believe that Republicans are unwilling to respond to this request, leaving the funding bill for the department stuck for now, especially as the Senate prepares to leave Washington for a week before returning as the deadline approaches.
Rejection of Annual Extension
In contrast, Democrats reject the idea of resorting to a full annual funding extension, indicating the seriousness of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in completing the spending bills rather than postponing them.
Schumer had previously praised the Democratic negotiators, considering that the current package has limited "the worst cuts of Donald Trump" and protected vital investments in education, housing, and job opportunities.
He stated: "This is not the end of the road, but it is a good step in the right direction."