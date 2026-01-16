تجاوز مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي، مساء (الخميس)، العقبة الإجرائية الأخيرة لتمرير حزمة إنفاق من 3 مشاريع قوانين، ما يمهّد الطريق للتصويت النهائي عليها في وقت لاحق، في سباق محموم لتجنّب إغلاق جزئي للحكومة مع اقتراب الموعد النهائي في 30 يناير الجاري.

ويأتي ذلك بعد أشهر قليلة فقط من خروج البلاد من أطول إغلاق حكومي في تاريخها، وسط مخاوف من تكرار السيناريو نفسه إذا فشل الكونغرس في التوصل إلى اتفاق شامل.
174 مليار دولار على طاولة الكونغرس لتفادي إغلاق حكومي وشيك

هدنة مؤقتة بين الحزبين

وشكّل التصويت الأول اختبارًا حاسمًا لمدى قدرة الجمهوريين والديمقراطيين على تجاوز الانقسامات السياسية.

وجاءت النتيجة بتوافق واسع بين الحزبين، في إشارة إلى هدنة مؤقتة في معركة تمويل الحكومة داخل مجلس الشيوخ.

وتبلغ قيمة الحزمة نحو 174 مليار دولار، وقد أقرّها مجلس النواب الأسبوع الماضي، وتشمل تمويل وزارات وهيئات التجارة والعدل والعلوم، إضافة إلى الطاقة وتنمية المياه، والداخلية والبيئة.

وفي حال إقرارها نهائيًا، سترفع عدد مشاريع الإنفاق التي أُرسلت إلى مكتب الرئيس دونالد ترمب إلى 6، أي نصف العدد المطلوب (12 مشروع قانون) لتمويل الحكومة بالكامل.

تمديد مؤقت يلوح في الأفق

ورغم هذا التقدم، يعترف مشرعون من كلا الحزبين بأن ضيق الوقت والخلافات المستمرة حول مشروع تمويل وزارة الأمن الداخلي قد يفرضان اللجوء إلى تمديد مؤقت للتمويل لتجنّب الإغلاق.

وقال زعيم الأغلبية في مجلس الشيوخ جون ثون، إن تمويل وزارة الأمن الداخلي سيكون «الأصعب بلا شك»، مضيفًا:
«لا يمكنني التنبؤ بما سيحدث، لكن يجب الإبقاء على جميع الخيارات مطروحة».

خلاف حاد حول وزارة الأمن الداخلي

ويتمحور الخلاف الرئيسي حول مطالبة الديمقراطيين بفرض قيود على عمل عناصر الهجرة والجمارك، عقب حادثة إطلاق نار قُتلت فيها رينيه نيكول غود على يد أحد عناصر الوكالة.

ويرى مراقبون أن الجمهوريين غير مستعدين للاستجابة لهذا الطلب، ما يُبقي مشروع تمويل الوزارة عالقًا في الوقت الراهن، خصوصًا أن مجلس الشيوخ يستعد لمغادرة واشنطن لأسبوع واحد قبل العودة بالتزامن مع اقتراب الموعد النهائي.

رفض لتمديد سنوي

في المقابل، يرفض الديمقراطيون اللجوء إلى تمديد تمويلي سنوي كامل، في مؤشر على جدية زعيم الأقلية في مجلس الشيوخ تشاك شومر في استكمال مشاريع الإنفاق بدل تأجيلها.

وكان شومر قد أشاد في وقت سابق بالمفاوضين الديمقراطيين، معتبرًا أن الحزمة الحالية حدّت من «أسوأ تخفيضات دونالد ترمب» وحمت استثمارات حيوية في التعليم والإسكان وفرص العمل.

وقال: «هذه ليست نهاية الطريق، لكنها خطوة جيدة في الاتجاه الصحيح».