174 مليار دولار على طاولة الكونغرس لتفادي إغلاق حكومي وشيك

The U.S. Senate overcame the final procedural hurdle on Thursday evening to pass a spending package consisting of three bills, paving the way for a final vote later, in a frantic race to avoid a partial government shutdown as the deadline approaches on January 30.

This comes just a few months after the country emerged from the longest government shutdown in its history, amid fears of repeating the same scenario if Congress fails to reach a comprehensive agreement.



A Temporary Truce Between the Parties

The initial vote served as a critical test of the ability of Republicans and Democrats to overcome political divisions.

The outcome was a broad bipartisan agreement, signaling a temporary truce in the battle over government funding within the Senate.

The package is valued at approximately $174 billion, having been approved by the House of Representatives last week, and includes funding for the Departments and agencies of Commerce, Justice, Science, as well as Energy, Water Development, Interior, and Environment.

If finalized, it will bring the number of spending bills sent to President Donald Trump's desk to six, which is half of the required number (12 bills) to fully fund the government.

A Temporary Extension Looms

Despite this progress, lawmakers from both parties acknowledge that the tight timeline and ongoing disagreements over the funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security may necessitate a temporary funding extension to avoid a shutdown.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune stated that funding for the Department of Homeland Security will be "the hardest without a doubt," adding:

“I can’t predict what will happen, but all options must remain on the table.”

Sharp Dispute Over the Department of Homeland Security

The main dispute centers around Democrats' demands to impose restrictions on the operations of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, following a shooting incident in which Renée Nicole Good was killed by one of the agency's officers.

Observers believe that Republicans are unwilling to respond to this request, leaving the funding bill for the department stuck for now, especially as the Senate prepares to leave Washington for a week before returning as the deadline approaches.

Rejection of Annual Extension

In contrast, Democrats reject the idea of resorting to a full annual funding extension, indicating the seriousness of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in completing the spending bills rather than postponing them.

Schumer had previously praised the Democratic negotiators, considering that the current package has limited "the worst cuts of Donald Trump" and protected vital investments in education, housing, and job opportunities.

He stated: "This is not the end of the road, but it is a good step in the right direction."