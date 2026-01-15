أشاد رئيس المجلس الأعلى للجاليات اليمنية حول العالم ورئيس الجالية اليمنية بجدة، مهدي حاتم النهاري، بالدعم السعودي السخي والمتواصل لأشقائها في اليمن، موضحاً بأن هذا الدعم السعودي سيظل تاريخاً يكتب للأجيال اليمنية المتعاقبة.


وقال النهاري في تصريحات لـ«عكاظ»: إن آخر هذا الدعم المتواصل والمستمر لأهلنا في اليمن، إطلاق البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن 28 مشروعًا تنمويًا بقيمة 1.9 مليار ريال والتي اعتمدت بتوجيهات مباشرة من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز وولي عهده الأمين رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، والهادفة إلى تعزيز برامج التنمية الاقتصادية وتخفيف المعاناة الإنسانية للشعب اليمني في كافة المناطق.


ولفت إلى أن الدعم السعودي الذي يتلمسه أهلنا بشكل مستمر في اليمن شمل كافة المجالات فضلاً عن الدعم الأمني والعسكري، مضيفاً: الهدف الرئيسي من هذا الدعم السخي هو تحسين الخدمات الأساسية ورفع كفاءة البنية التحتية بما يسهم في سرعة نهضة وبناء وإعمار اليمن، والتي تُضاف إلى السجل الحافل الذي يقدمه البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن.


ونقل رئيس المجلس الأعلى للجاليات اليمنية حول العالم ورئيس الجالية اليمنية بجدة، شكر وتقدير وامتنان جميع أبناء اليمن في الداخل والمغتربين حول العالم والمقيمين في المملكة والذين يزيد تعدادهم عن المليونين ويحظون برعاية واهتمام وفرص عمل في كافة المجالات، للمملكة العربية السعودية قيادة وشعباً لمواقفهم ودعمهم لأهاليهم في اليمن وحرصهم الدائم على مساعدة بلادهم في التغلب على كافة التحديات.


وختم بالقول: «حفظ الله المملكة ومزيداً من الازدهار والتقديم».