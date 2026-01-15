The Chairman of the Supreme Council of Yemeni Communities Worldwide and the Chairman of the Yemeni Community in Jeddah, Mahdi Hatim Al-Nahari, praised the generous and ongoing Saudi support for their brothers in Yemen, explaining that this Saudi support will remain a history written for successive Yemeni generations.



Al-Nahari stated in remarks to "Okaz": The latest of this continuous and ongoing support for our people in Yemen is the launch of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, which includes 28 development projects worth 1.9 billion riyals, approved under the direct directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his trustworthy Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The aim is to enhance economic development programs and alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the Yemeni people in all regions.



He pointed out that the Saudi support, which our people continuously feel in Yemen, covers all fields in addition to security and military support, adding: The main objective of this generous support is to improve basic services and enhance the efficiency of infrastructure, contributing to the rapid revival, construction, and reconstruction of Yemen, which adds to the impressive record presented by the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen.



The Chairman of the Supreme Council of Yemeni Communities Worldwide and the Chairman of the Yemeni Community in Jeddah conveyed the gratitude and appreciation of all Yemenis, both inside and abroad, as well as those residing in the Kingdom, whose numbers exceed two million and who enjoy care, attention, and job opportunities in all fields, to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, and its people for their positions and support for their families in Yemen and their constant commitment to helping their country overcome all challenges.



He concluded by saying: "May God protect the Kingdom and grant it further prosperity and advancement."