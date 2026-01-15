أشاد رئيس المجلس الأعلى للجاليات اليمنية حول العالم ورئيس الجالية اليمنية بجدة، مهدي حاتم النهاري، بالدعم السعودي السخي والمتواصل لأشقائها في اليمن، موضحاً بأن هذا الدعم السعودي سيظل تاريخاً يكتب للأجيال اليمنية المتعاقبة.
وقال النهاري في تصريحات لـ«عكاظ»: إن آخر هذا الدعم المتواصل والمستمر لأهلنا في اليمن، إطلاق البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن 28 مشروعًا تنمويًا بقيمة 1.9 مليار ريال والتي اعتمدت بتوجيهات مباشرة من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز وولي عهده الأمين رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، والهادفة إلى تعزيز برامج التنمية الاقتصادية وتخفيف المعاناة الإنسانية للشعب اليمني في كافة المناطق.
ولفت إلى أن الدعم السعودي الذي يتلمسه أهلنا بشكل مستمر في اليمن شمل كافة المجالات فضلاً عن الدعم الأمني والعسكري، مضيفاً: الهدف الرئيسي من هذا الدعم السخي هو تحسين الخدمات الأساسية ورفع كفاءة البنية التحتية بما يسهم في سرعة نهضة وبناء وإعمار اليمن، والتي تُضاف إلى السجل الحافل الذي يقدمه البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن.
ونقل رئيس المجلس الأعلى للجاليات اليمنية حول العالم ورئيس الجالية اليمنية بجدة، شكر وتقدير وامتنان جميع أبناء اليمن في الداخل والمغتربين حول العالم والمقيمين في المملكة والذين يزيد تعدادهم عن المليونين ويحظون برعاية واهتمام وفرص عمل في كافة المجالات، للمملكة العربية السعودية قيادة وشعباً لمواقفهم ودعمهم لأهاليهم في اليمن وحرصهم الدائم على مساعدة بلادهم في التغلب على كافة التحديات.
وختم بالقول: «حفظ الله المملكة ومزيداً من الازدهار والتقديم».
The Chairman of the Supreme Council of Yemeni Communities Worldwide and the Chairman of the Yemeni Community in Jeddah, Mahdi Hatim Al-Nahari, praised the generous and ongoing Saudi support for their brothers in Yemen, explaining that this Saudi support will remain a history written for successive Yemeni generations.
Al-Nahari stated in remarks to "Okaz": The latest of this continuous and ongoing support for our people in Yemen is the launch of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, which includes 28 development projects worth 1.9 billion riyals, approved under the direct directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his trustworthy Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The aim is to enhance economic development programs and alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the Yemeni people in all regions.
He pointed out that the Saudi support, which our people continuously feel in Yemen, covers all fields in addition to security and military support, adding: The main objective of this generous support is to improve basic services and enhance the efficiency of infrastructure, contributing to the rapid revival, construction, and reconstruction of Yemen, which adds to the impressive record presented by the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen.
The Chairman of the Supreme Council of Yemeni Communities Worldwide and the Chairman of the Yemeni Community in Jeddah conveyed the gratitude and appreciation of all Yemenis, both inside and abroad, as well as those residing in the Kingdom, whose numbers exceed two million and who enjoy care, attention, and job opportunities in all fields, to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, and its people for their positions and support for their families in Yemen and their constant commitment to helping their country overcome all challenges.
He concluded by saying: "May God protect the Kingdom and grant it further prosperity and advancement."