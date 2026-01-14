على وقع التهديدات الأمريكية بالتحرك العسكري ضد إيران، كشفت تقديرات إسرائيلية، عن صدور أوامر إيرانية لتعزيز حماية منشآت الكهرباء والمياه والاتصالات، في مؤشر إلى توقع سيناريو «حرب شاملة».


الإستراتيجية الدفاعية الإيرانية


وقال موقع «نتسيف» الإسرائيلي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إن الإستراتيجية الدفاعية الإيرانية شهدت تغيراً لافتاً، إذ انتقل التركيز من حماية قواعد الصواريخ والمنشآت العسكرية إلى تأمين شبكات الطاقة وخزانات المياه والسدود.


وفيما يعود شبح المواجهة مع إيران ليطفو على سطح القرار الأمريكي، أعلن مسؤول إيراني كبير أن التواصل المباشر مع واشنطن توقف، بحسب ما نقلت عنه وسائل إعلام غربية. وأضاف: طلبنا من زعماء دول بالمنطقة التدخل لمنع التصعيد الأمريكي.. حذرنا من أننا سنستهدف قواعد أمريكية بالمنطقة إذا تعرضنا لهجوم.


تحرك عسكري وشيك


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، هدد خلال رحلة عودته إلى واشنطن من ميشيغن، بتحرك عسكري وشيك ضد إيران، لكنه ربطه بحجم القمع الذي يواجهه المتظاهرون. وقال إن ما يحدث في إيران هو على رأس أولوياته.


ووجّه الرئيس الأمريكي رسالة تحذير إلى القيادة الإيرانية، مذكّراً إياها بتبعات مواجهاته السابقة معها، وداعياً إلى الالتزام بما وصفه بحسن التصرف، وفق تصريحه. وتوعّد ترمب إيران باتّخاذ إجراءات قويّة جدّا إذا بدأت بإعدام المحتجين شنقاً، لكنّه لم يوضح ماهية هذه الإجراءات.


إجراء محاكمات سريعة


من جانبه، تعهد رئيس السلطة القضائية في إيران غلام حسين محسني إجئي، بإجراء محاكمات سريعة للمشتبه بهم الموقوفين في إطار المظاهرات التي تصفها السلطات بأعمال شغب، على ما أورد التلفزيون الرسمي، الأربعاء.


وقال خلال زيارة لسجن يُعتقل فيه أشخاص أوقفوا خلال المظاهرات، إذا قام أحد بحرق شخص أو قطع رأسه قبل حرق جسده، علينا أن نقوم بعملنا بسرعة.


ونقلت وكالات الأنباء الإيرانية عن إجئي قوله إن المحاكمات يجب أن تكون علنية، موضحة أنه أمضى خمس ساعات في أحد سجون طهران يراجع الملفات.


ومن المقرر، حسب وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، تنفيذ أول حكم بالإعدام الأربعاء. وأفادت الخارجية عبر (إكس) أنه تم توقيف أكثر من 10600 متظاهر، بينهم عرفان سلطاني البالغ 26 عاما والذي من المقرر إعدامه في 14 يناير.