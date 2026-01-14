على وقع التهديدات الأمريكية بالتحرك العسكري ضد إيران، كشفت تقديرات إسرائيلية، عن صدور أوامر إيرانية لتعزيز حماية منشآت الكهرباء والمياه والاتصالات، في مؤشر إلى توقع سيناريو «حرب شاملة».
الإستراتيجية الدفاعية الإيرانية
وقال موقع «نتسيف» الإسرائيلي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إن الإستراتيجية الدفاعية الإيرانية شهدت تغيراً لافتاً، إذ انتقل التركيز من حماية قواعد الصواريخ والمنشآت العسكرية إلى تأمين شبكات الطاقة وخزانات المياه والسدود.
وفيما يعود شبح المواجهة مع إيران ليطفو على سطح القرار الأمريكي، أعلن مسؤول إيراني كبير أن التواصل المباشر مع واشنطن توقف، بحسب ما نقلت عنه وسائل إعلام غربية. وأضاف: طلبنا من زعماء دول بالمنطقة التدخل لمنع التصعيد الأمريكي.. حذرنا من أننا سنستهدف قواعد أمريكية بالمنطقة إذا تعرضنا لهجوم.
تحرك عسكري وشيك
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، هدد خلال رحلة عودته إلى واشنطن من ميشيغن، بتحرك عسكري وشيك ضد إيران، لكنه ربطه بحجم القمع الذي يواجهه المتظاهرون. وقال إن ما يحدث في إيران هو على رأس أولوياته.
ووجّه الرئيس الأمريكي رسالة تحذير إلى القيادة الإيرانية، مذكّراً إياها بتبعات مواجهاته السابقة معها، وداعياً إلى الالتزام بما وصفه بحسن التصرف، وفق تصريحه. وتوعّد ترمب إيران باتّخاذ إجراءات قويّة جدّا إذا بدأت بإعدام المحتجين شنقاً، لكنّه لم يوضح ماهية هذه الإجراءات.
إجراء محاكمات سريعة
من جانبه، تعهد رئيس السلطة القضائية في إيران غلام حسين محسني إجئي، بإجراء محاكمات سريعة للمشتبه بهم الموقوفين في إطار المظاهرات التي تصفها السلطات بأعمال شغب، على ما أورد التلفزيون الرسمي، الأربعاء.
وقال خلال زيارة لسجن يُعتقل فيه أشخاص أوقفوا خلال المظاهرات، إذا قام أحد بحرق شخص أو قطع رأسه قبل حرق جسده، علينا أن نقوم بعملنا بسرعة.
ونقلت وكالات الأنباء الإيرانية عن إجئي قوله إن المحاكمات يجب أن تكون علنية، موضحة أنه أمضى خمس ساعات في أحد سجون طهران يراجع الملفات.
ومن المقرر، حسب وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، تنفيذ أول حكم بالإعدام الأربعاء. وأفادت الخارجية عبر (إكس) أنه تم توقيف أكثر من 10600 متظاهر، بينهم عرفان سلطاني البالغ 26 عاما والذي من المقرر إعدامه في 14 يناير.
Amid American threats of military action against Iran, Israeli estimates revealed that Iranian orders have been issued to enhance the protection of electricity, water, and communication facilities, indicating an expectation of a "total war" scenario.
The Iranian Defensive Strategy
The Israeli website "Netsiv" reported today (Wednesday) that the Iranian defensive strategy has undergone a notable change, shifting the focus from protecting missile bases and military facilities to securing energy networks, water reservoirs, and dams.
As the specter of confrontation with Iran resurfaces in American decision-making, a senior Iranian official announced that direct communication with Washington has ceased, according to Western media reports. He added: We have asked regional leaders to intervene to prevent American escalation... We warned that we would target American bases in the region if we were attacked.
Imminent Military Action
U.S. President Donald Trump threatened during his return trip to Washington from Michigan with imminent military action against Iran, linking it to the level of repression faced by protesters. He stated that what is happening in Iran is a top priority for him.
The U.S. President sent a warning message to the Iranian leadership, reminding them of the consequences of his previous confrontations with them, and calling for adherence to what he described as good behavior, according to his statement. Trump threatened Iran with very strong measures if it began executing protesters by hanging, but he did not specify what these measures would be.
Expedited Trials
For his part, the head of the Iranian judiciary, Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, pledged to conduct expedited trials for the suspects detained in connection with the protests, which the authorities describe as riots, as reported by state television on Wednesday.
During a visit to a prison where individuals arrested during the protests are held, he stated that if someone burned a person or beheaded them before burning their body, we must do our job quickly.
Iranian news agencies quoted Ejei as saying that trials should be public, noting that he spent five hours reviewing files in one of Tehran's prisons.
According to the U.S. State Department, the first death sentence is set to be carried out on Wednesday. The State Department reported via (X) that more than 10,600 protesters have been detained, including 26-year-old Erfan Soltani, who is scheduled to be executed on January 14.