Amid American threats of military action against Iran, Israeli estimates revealed that Iranian orders have been issued to enhance the protection of electricity, water, and communication facilities, indicating an expectation of a "total war" scenario.



The Iranian Defensive Strategy



The Israeli website "Netsiv" reported today (Wednesday) that the Iranian defensive strategy has undergone a notable change, shifting the focus from protecting missile bases and military facilities to securing energy networks, water reservoirs, and dams.



As the specter of confrontation with Iran resurfaces in American decision-making, a senior Iranian official announced that direct communication with Washington has ceased, according to Western media reports. He added: We have asked regional leaders to intervene to prevent American escalation... We warned that we would target American bases in the region if we were attacked.



Imminent Military Action



U.S. President Donald Trump threatened during his return trip to Washington from Michigan with imminent military action against Iran, linking it to the level of repression faced by protesters. He stated that what is happening in Iran is a top priority for him.



The U.S. President sent a warning message to the Iranian leadership, reminding them of the consequences of his previous confrontations with them, and calling for adherence to what he described as good behavior, according to his statement. Trump threatened Iran with very strong measures if it began executing protesters by hanging, but he did not specify what these measures would be.



Expedited Trials



For his part, the head of the Iranian judiciary, Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, pledged to conduct expedited trials for the suspects detained in connection with the protests, which the authorities describe as riots, as reported by state television on Wednesday.



During a visit to a prison where individuals arrested during the protests are held, he stated that if someone burned a person or beheaded them before burning their body, we must do our job quickly.



Iranian news agencies quoted Ejei as saying that trials should be public, noting that he spent five hours reviewing files in one of Tehran's prisons.



According to the U.S. State Department, the first death sentence is set to be carried out on Wednesday. The State Department reported via (X) that more than 10,600 protesters have been detained, including 26-year-old Erfan Soltani, who is scheduled to be executed on January 14.