The White House published a photo of U.S. President Donald Trump looking out of the White House window at a map of Greenland.



The official White House page on Instagram posted an altered image yesterday evening, Monday, showing Trump originally looking at the construction site of a future event hall. However, the modified image replaced the construction work with a map of Greenland, accompanied by the caption "Monitoring the situation," just hours after Trump insisted that the United States would take control of the territory "one way or another."



Trump expressed his desire to strike a deal with Greenland, considering it "easier" than taking control of the polar region by military force, warning that Russia or China would move in if the United States did not. He affirmed that the takeover would happen, even if it strained relations with NATO and disturbed the military alliance.



Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday: "If that affects NATO, then it affects NATO. But you know, they need us much more than we need them, I can assure you of that now." He added that "Greenland does not want to see Russia or China take control of it," pointing out that the region would benefit from strengthening ties with the United States, especially in defense.



The U.S. president stated that Greenland's defense primarily relies on two Russian and two Chinese destroyers and submarines. At the same time, Russian and Chinese destroyers and submarines are spread everywhere. We will not allow that to happen, which Denmark denies.



In response to Trump's statement that the United States needs to own Greenland to prevent Russia or China from occupying it in the future, Beijing said that the U.S. should not use other countries as an excuse to bolster its strategic interests.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning added that the Arctic is of great importance to the international community, noting that China's activities in the Arctic aim to promote stability and sustainable development in the region.



Mao emphasized the necessity of respecting the rights and freedoms of all countries to operate legally in the Arctic.