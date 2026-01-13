نشر البيت الأبيض صورة للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب وهو ينظر من نافذة البيت الأبيض إلى خريطة غرينلاند.


ونشرت الصفحة الرسمية للبيت الأبيض على إنستغرام، مساء أمس الإثنين، صورة معدّلة لما كان في الأصل ترمب ينظر إلى موقع بناء قاعة الاحتفالات المستقبلية. لكن الصورة المعدّلة استبدلت أعمال البناء بخريطة غرينلاند مع تعليق «متابعة الوضع»، بعد ساعات فقط من إصرار ترمب على أن الولايات المتحدة ستسيطر على الإقليم «بطريقة أو بأخرى».


وأعلن ترمب رغبته في إبرام اتفاق مع غرينلاند، معتبراً ذلك «أسهل» من السيطرة على هذه المنطقة القطبية بالقوة العسكرية، محذراً من أن روسيا أو الصين ستتحركان إذا لم تفعل الولايات المتحدة ذلك. وأكد أن الاستيلاء سيحدث، حتى لو أدى ذلك إلى توتر العلاقات مع حلف الناتو وإزعاج التحالف العسكري.


وقال ترمب للصحفيين على متن الطائرة الرئاسية الإثنين: «إذا أثر ذلك على الناتو، فسيؤثر عليه. لكن كما تعلمون، هم بحاجة إلينا أكثر بكثير مما نحن بحاجة إليهم، أؤكد لكم ذلك الآن». وأضاف أن «غرينلاند لا تريد أن ترى روسيا أو الصين تسيطران عليها»، ولفت إلى أن المنطقة ستستفيد من توثيق العلاقات مع الولايات المتحدة، لا سيما في مجال الدفاع.


وأفاد الرئيس الأمريكي بأن دفاع غرينلاند، في الأساس، يعتمد على مدمرتين وغواصتين روسيتين وصينيتين. في الوقت نفسه، تنتشر المدمرات والغواصات الروسية والصينية في كل مكان. لن نسمح بحدوث ذلك، وهو ما تنفيه الدنمارك.


ورداً على تصريح ترمب بأن الولايات المتحدة بحاجة إلى امتلاك غرينلاند لمنع روسيا أو الصين من احتلالها مستقبلاً، قالت بكين إن على الولايات المتحدة ألا تستخدم دولاً أخرى ذريعةً لتعزيز مصالحها الاستراتيجية.


وأضاف المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الصينية، ماو نينغ، أن القطب الشمالي يمثل أهميةً بالغةً للمجتمع الدولي، لافتاً إلى أن أنشطة الصين في القطب الشمالي تهدف إلى تعزيز الاستقرار والتنمية المستدامة في المنطقة.


وأكد ماو ضرورة احترام حقوق وحريات جميع الدول في العمل بشكل قانوني في القطب الشمالي.