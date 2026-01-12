The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced that the internal security units in the Rural Damascus Governorate, in cooperation with the Anti-Terrorism Branch, carried out a proactive operation in the Al-Waroud neighborhood of Qudsaya city, targeting an armed group that is outside the law and poses a threat to security and stability.

The operation, which took place today (Monday), resulted in the arrest of "M.A", "Q.D", and "M.A" for their involvement in planning armed activities, according to the Syrian "Ikhbariya" channel.



It was reported that the arrested individuals were referred to the Anti-Terrorism Directorate to complete investigations and take the necessary legal actions against them. Official authorities warned against attempts to exploit the security situation by destabilizing parties.



The authorities confirmed that security agencies are monitoring developments on the ground and are dealing with events within legal frameworks, emphasizing the referral of any individuals involved in illegal violent activities to the competent judiciary.



In the rural area of Latakia, the internal security directorate in the northern rural region of Latakia arrested leaders of a criminal cell known as "Lieutenant Abbas," affiliated with the "Coastal Shield Brigade."



In a post on its Telegram channel, the Ministry of Interior stated that the internal security directorate, in cooperation with the Anti-Terrorism Branch, arrested leaders of a terrorist cell known as "Lieutenant Abbas," affiliated with the terrorist "Coastal Shield Brigade," including Jaafar Ali Aliya, known as Lieutenant Abbas, Rashid Ghiath Aliya, and Ali Abdul Sattar Khalilo.



According to the ministry, preliminary investigations proved the cell's involvement in targeting internal security and army points in Latakia Governorate, revealing the involvement of the fugitive criminal Mqaddad Fatiha in financing this cell with financial and logistical support.



Members of the cell appeared in video clips threatening to carry out terrorist attacks against sites belonging to the Ministries of Interior and Defense.



On Sunday, the Ministry of Interior announced that the internal security leadership in Latakia arrested a person named Haidar Ali Othman in the Qardaha area, one of those involved in inciting violence and chaos during the protests that took place in the governorate on December 28 of last year.