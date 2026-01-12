أعلنت وزارة الداخلية السورية، أن وحدات الأمن الداخلي في محافظة ريف دمشق نفذت بالتعاون مع فرع مكافحة الإرهاب، عملية نوعية استباقية في حي الورود بمدينة قدسيا، استهدفت مجموعة مسلحة خارجة عن القانون تشكل تهديداً للأمن والاستقرار.

وأسفرت العملية التي جرت، اليوم(الإثنين)، القبض على كل من «م.أ»و«ق.د»و«م.ع» لتورطهم في التخطيط لأعمال مسلحة، بحسب ما أوردت قناة «الإخبارية» السورية.


وأفادت بأن المقبوض عليهم أحيلوا إلى إدارة مكافحة الإرهاب لاستكمال التحقيقات واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحقهم. وحذّرت الجهات الرسمية من محاولات استغلال الأوضاع الأمنية من قبل أطراف مزعزعة للأمن.


وأكدت أن الأجهزة الأمنية تتابع التطورات ميدانياً، وتتعامل مع الأحداث ضمن الأطر القانونية، مع التشديد على إحالة أي متورطين بأعمال غير قانونية عنف إلى القضاء المختص.


وفي ريف اللاذقية، قبضت مديرية الأمن الداخلي في منطقة الريف الشمالي بمحافظة اللاذقية، على قياديين في خلية إجرامية تُعرف باسم «الملازم عباس» التابعة لـ «لواء درع الساحل».


وفي منشور عبر قناتها على تلغرام، ذكرت وزارة الداخلية أن مديرية الأمن الداخلي، بالتعاون مع فرع مكافحة الإرهاب، قبضت على قياديين في خلية إرهابية تُعرف باسم «الملازم عباس» التابعة لـ«لواء درع الساحل» الإرهابي، أبرزهم جعفر علي عليا، المعروف بالملازم عباس، ورشيد غياث عليا وعلي عبد الستار خليلو.


ووفق الوزارة، أثبتت التحقيقات الأولية ضلوع الخلية في استهداف نقاط الأمن الداخلي والجيش في محافظة اللاذقية، وكشفت تورط المجرم الفار مقداد فتيحة في تمويل هذه الخلية بالدعم المالي واللوجستي.


وظهر عناصر الخلية في مقاطع مرئية يهددون بتنفيذ اعتداءات إرهابية ضد مواقع تابعة لوزارتي الداخلية والدفاع.


وكانت وزارة الداخلية، أعلنت الأحد، أن قيادة الأمن الداخلي في اللاذقية قبضت على المدعو حيدر علي عثمان في منطقة القرداحة، أحد المتورطين في التحريض على العنف والفوضى خلال الاحتجاجات التي شهدتها المحافظة في الـ28 من كانون الأول الماضي.