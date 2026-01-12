أعلنت وزارة الداخلية السورية، أن وحدات الأمن الداخلي في محافظة ريف دمشق نفذت بالتعاون مع فرع مكافحة الإرهاب، عملية نوعية استباقية في حي الورود بمدينة قدسيا، استهدفت مجموعة مسلحة خارجة عن القانون تشكل تهديداً للأمن والاستقرار.
وأسفرت العملية التي جرت، اليوم(الإثنين)، القبض على كل من «م.أ»و«ق.د»و«م.ع» لتورطهم في التخطيط لأعمال مسلحة، بحسب ما أوردت قناة «الإخبارية» السورية.
وأفادت بأن المقبوض عليهم أحيلوا إلى إدارة مكافحة الإرهاب لاستكمال التحقيقات واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحقهم. وحذّرت الجهات الرسمية من محاولات استغلال الأوضاع الأمنية من قبل أطراف مزعزعة للأمن.
وأكدت أن الأجهزة الأمنية تتابع التطورات ميدانياً، وتتعامل مع الأحداث ضمن الأطر القانونية، مع التشديد على إحالة أي متورطين بأعمال غير قانونية عنف إلى القضاء المختص.
وفي ريف اللاذقية، قبضت مديرية الأمن الداخلي في منطقة الريف الشمالي بمحافظة اللاذقية، على قياديين في خلية إجرامية تُعرف باسم «الملازم عباس» التابعة لـ «لواء درع الساحل».
وفي منشور عبر قناتها على تلغرام، ذكرت وزارة الداخلية أن مديرية الأمن الداخلي، بالتعاون مع فرع مكافحة الإرهاب، قبضت على قياديين في خلية إرهابية تُعرف باسم «الملازم عباس» التابعة لـ«لواء درع الساحل» الإرهابي، أبرزهم جعفر علي عليا، المعروف بالملازم عباس، ورشيد غياث عليا وعلي عبد الستار خليلو.
ووفق الوزارة، أثبتت التحقيقات الأولية ضلوع الخلية في استهداف نقاط الأمن الداخلي والجيش في محافظة اللاذقية، وكشفت تورط المجرم الفار مقداد فتيحة في تمويل هذه الخلية بالدعم المالي واللوجستي.
وظهر عناصر الخلية في مقاطع مرئية يهددون بتنفيذ اعتداءات إرهابية ضد مواقع تابعة لوزارتي الداخلية والدفاع.
وكانت وزارة الداخلية، أعلنت الأحد، أن قيادة الأمن الداخلي في اللاذقية قبضت على المدعو حيدر علي عثمان في منطقة القرداحة، أحد المتورطين في التحريض على العنف والفوضى خلال الاحتجاجات التي شهدتها المحافظة في الـ28 من كانون الأول الماضي.
The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced that the internal security units in the Rural Damascus Governorate, in cooperation with the Anti-Terrorism Branch, carried out a proactive operation in the Al-Waroud neighborhood of Qudsaya city, targeting an armed group that is outside the law and poses a threat to security and stability.
The operation, which took place today (Monday), resulted in the arrest of "M.A", "Q.D", and "M.A" for their involvement in planning armed activities, according to the Syrian "Ikhbariya" channel.
It was reported that the arrested individuals were referred to the Anti-Terrorism Directorate to complete investigations and take the necessary legal actions against them. Official authorities warned against attempts to exploit the security situation by destabilizing parties.
The authorities confirmed that security agencies are monitoring developments on the ground and are dealing with events within legal frameworks, emphasizing the referral of any individuals involved in illegal violent activities to the competent judiciary.
In the rural area of Latakia, the internal security directorate in the northern rural region of Latakia arrested leaders of a criminal cell known as "Lieutenant Abbas," affiliated with the "Coastal Shield Brigade."
In a post on its Telegram channel, the Ministry of Interior stated that the internal security directorate, in cooperation with the Anti-Terrorism Branch, arrested leaders of a terrorist cell known as "Lieutenant Abbas," affiliated with the terrorist "Coastal Shield Brigade," including Jaafar Ali Aliya, known as Lieutenant Abbas, Rashid Ghiath Aliya, and Ali Abdul Sattar Khalilo.
According to the ministry, preliminary investigations proved the cell's involvement in targeting internal security and army points in Latakia Governorate, revealing the involvement of the fugitive criminal Mqaddad Fatiha in financing this cell with financial and logistical support.
Members of the cell appeared in video clips threatening to carry out terrorist attacks against sites belonging to the Ministries of Interior and Defense.
On Sunday, the Ministry of Interior announced that the internal security leadership in Latakia arrested a person named Haidar Ali Othman in the Qardaha area, one of those involved in inciting violence and chaos during the protests that took place in the governorate on December 28 of last year.