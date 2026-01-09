أعلن الرئيس اللبناني العماد جوزيف عون، استعداد بلاده لتعزيز العلاقات الاقتصادية والتجارية مع إيران لما فيه مصلحة الشعبين، مقترحاً التنسيق بين وزارت الخارجية والاقتصاد والتجارة من خلال اللجان المشتركة.

إقامة أفضل العلاقات


وشدد عون خلال استقباله وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، اليوم الجمعة، على أن لبنان حريص على إقامة أفضل العلاقات مع إيران في إطار من الاحترام المتبادل والشفافية والصراحة، وعدم التدخل في شؤون البلدين، وهذا الموقف لا يزال هو نفسه. ولفت إلى التحديات الكبيرة التي تواجه كلاً من لبنان وإيران.

من جهته، جدد عراقجي التأكيد على دعم بلاده لاستقلال لبنان ووحدته وسيادته وسلامة أراضيه.
وعرض للعلاقات التجارية والاقتصادية وحجم التبادل التجاري بين لبنان وإيران، وللقاءات التي عقدها في بيروت منذ وصوله، أمس (الخميس)، مع عدد من الاقتصاديين والتجار اللبنانيين؛ للبحث في سبل تطوير التعاون مع وجود فرص متاحة لذلك، لاسيما بعد تذليل العقبات أمامها.

استمرار الحوار والتشاور


وقال عراقجي خلال لقائه نظيره اللبناني يوسف رجّي: إن طهران تسعى إلى بناء علاقة مع لبنان تقوم على المودة والاحترام المتبادل، في إطار حكومتي البلدين بكامل مؤسساتهما ومكوّناتهما، معتبرًا أن المواجهة المشتركة للتحديات والمخاطر تقتضي استمرار الحوار والتشاور، رغم الاختلافات في مقاربة بعض الملفات.

وأفاد بأن إيران لا تتدخل في شؤون حزب الله، وأن أي قرار يتعلق بلبنان متروك للحزب نفسه.


فيما أكد وزير الخارجية اللبناني حرص لبنان على إقامة أفضل العلاقات مع إيران وتقديره لاهتمامها باستقلاله وسلامته، متمنيًا أن يوجه الدعم الإيراني مباشرة إلى الدولة اللبنانية ومؤسساتها، وليس إلى أي طرف آخر.


وشدّد رجّي على أن الدفاع عن لبنان هو مسؤولية الدولة اللبنانية، التي عندما تمتلك قرارها الإستراتيجي وتمسك بقرار الحرب والسلم وتحصر السلاح بيدها، يمكنها عندئذ طلب المساعدة من الدول، بما فيها إيران.


وأكد أن قيام الدولة القادرة على الدفاع عن أرضها وشعبها لا يمكن أن يتم في ظل وجود تنظيم مسلّح خارج عن سلطتها، متوجهًا إلى عراقجي بسؤال عمّا إذا كانت طهران تقبل بوجود تنظيم مسلّح غير شرعي على أراضيها.

السلاح لم يدافع عن لبنان


ودعا إيران إلى البحث مع لبنان في إيجاد مقاربة جديدة بشأن سلاح حزب الله، انطلاقًا من علاقتها بالحزب، كي لا يكون هذا السلاح ذريعة لإضعاف لبنان وأي طائفة فيه. وأكد أن الطائفة الشيعية ليست مستهدفة، وأن الضمانة الوحيدة المستدامة لها ولسائر الطوائف تكمن في الوحدة وتحت سقف الدولة والقانون، مؤكدا أن التجارب أثبتت أن السلاح لم يستطع الدفاع عن الطائفة الشيعية ولا عن لبنان بكل مكوّناته.


وفي ما يتصل بملف إعادة الإعمار، شرح رجّي أن عدم بدء العملية حتى الآن يعود، أولًا، إلى وجود انطباع عام بأن الحرب لم تنته بعد، وثانيًا إلى أن الدول القادرة على مساعدة لبنان في هذا المجال تشترط نزع السلاح، مشيرًا إلى أن الوزير عراقجي وافقه على هذه المقاربة.


وطالب رجّى نظيره الإيراني أن يوقف بعض المسؤولين الإيرانيين تصريحاتهم ومواقفهم التي تُعدّ تدخلًا فاضحًا في الشأن اللبناني.