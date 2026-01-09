The Lebanese President, General Joseph Aoun, announced his country's readiness to enhance economic and trade relations with Iran for the benefit of both peoples, proposing coordination between the ministries of foreign affairs and economy and trade through joint committees.

Establishing the Best Relations



Aoun emphasized during his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi today, Friday, that Lebanon is keen on establishing the best relations with Iran within a framework of mutual respect, transparency, and honesty, and non-interference in the affairs of both countries, a position that remains unchanged. He pointed out the significant challenges facing both Lebanon and Iran.

For his part, Araghchi reiterated his country's support for Lebanon's independence, unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

He discussed the trade and economic relations and the volume of trade exchange between Lebanon and Iran, as well as the meetings he held in Beirut since his arrival yesterday (Thursday) with a number of Lebanese economists and traders to explore ways to develop cooperation, especially after overcoming obstacles to it.

Continuing Dialogue and Consultation



Araghchi stated during his meeting with his Lebanese counterpart, Youssef Raji, that Tehran seeks to build a relationship with Lebanon based on affection and mutual respect, within the framework of the governments of both countries with all their institutions and components, considering that the joint confrontation of challenges and risks necessitates the continuation of dialogue and consultation, despite differences in approaching some issues.

He indicated that Iran does not interfere in Hezbollah's affairs, and any decision related to Lebanon is left to the party itself.



Meanwhile, the Lebanese Foreign Minister affirmed Lebanon's commitment to establishing the best relations with Iran and his appreciation for its interest in its independence and safety, wishing that Iranian support would be directed directly to the Lebanese state and its institutions, rather than to any other party.



Raji stressed that defending Lebanon is the responsibility of the Lebanese state, which, when it possesses its strategic decision and holds the decision of war and peace and restricts arms in its hands, can then seek assistance from countries, including Iran.



He affirmed that the establishment of a state capable of defending its land and people cannot occur in the presence of an armed organization outside its authority, directing a question to Araghchi about whether Tehran accepts the presence of an illegal armed organization on its territory.

The Weapon Did Not Defend Lebanon



He called on Iran to discuss with Lebanon finding a new approach regarding Hezbollah's weapon, based on its relationship with the party, so that this weapon does not become an excuse to weaken Lebanon and any sect within it. He affirmed that the Shiite sect is not targeted, and that the only sustainable guarantee for it and for all sects lies in unity under the umbrella of the state and law, emphasizing that experiences have proven that the weapon has not been able to defend the Shiite sect or Lebanon in all its components.



Regarding the reconstruction file, Raji explained that the delay in starting the process so far is due, firstly, to a general impression that the war has not yet ended, and secondly, that the countries capable of assisting Lebanon in this area condition their support on disarmament, noting that Minister Araghchi agreed with him on this approach.



Raji urged his Iranian counterpart to stop some Iranian officials from making statements and positions that are considered blatant interference in Lebanese affairs.