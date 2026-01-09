A number of Yemeni parliamentarians and shura members expressed their gratitude to the Kingdom for its efforts to restore stability and security to Yemen, affirming to "Okaz" the depth of the historical, cultural, and social ties between Saudi and Yemeni brothers, and appreciating the Saudi leadership's support for their Yemeni neighbors. They considered the Riyadh Conference a testament to the Saudi role in major turning points.

The Kingdom's intervention saved Yemen from the abyss

The former Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Mohammed Maqbil Al-Hamiri, confirmed that Yemen was on the brink of the abyss, and that, by God's grace and then through the intervention of the Kingdom, the great neighbor led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince, it was saved from a great sedition. He said: "The Kingdom is known for its long patience, beautiful endurance, and great dream, but some short-sighted individuals misunderstood these noble qualities, leading them to overstep boundaries that should not be crossed, making the last resort a necessity to preserve a homeland that was about to be torn apart." Al-Hamiri added: "It is not strange for the Kingdom and its leadership to take this stance; they are always with Yemen and with all Arab brothers in times of hardship. Their blood mingles with ours, and we find them in all economic, political, and military fields. All these stances prove that our fate is one, and that we have a neighbor who fulfills his promise and protects his neighbor."

Al-Hamiri praised the civilizational and humanitarian role of the Kingdom, saying: "We see it as a debt on our shoulders that can only be repaid with our souls and lives," explaining that the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, made concession after concession to preserve unity until the situation reached a critical point, leading to his firm stance consistent with the Saudi position as the leader of the coalition. Al-Hamiri added: "It is not surprising for the Kingdom to act this way; it has always been with us in all difficult historical moments, and we are all confident that it addresses all Yemeni issues, and has not hesitated to support Yemen with money and effort, but has also offered its sons to us."

Meanwhile, Yemeni Shura Council member Lutfi Al-Na'man expressed gratitude to the Kingdom for all its benevolent roles, stating that Yemen asks, and Riyadh responds and initiates, with the world blessing these initiatives. He clarified that this is the image that fills the framework of the fateful relations between the two brotherly neighbors, Saudi Arabia and Yemen. He added: "There is no one more patient and tolerant than the Kingdom regarding what is happening among all Yemenis, north and south, and in the face of every attempt to destabilize Yemen. He pointed out that every attempt to impose a change on the ground is met with a strict Saudi rejection, as long as the changes contradict the desires and interests of the Yemeni people, since what is imposed is rejected." He noted that over the past ten years, the Kingdom has not only extended a hand of brotherhood and cooperation in political and military fields but has also spread its goodness throughout Yemen through development and humanitarian projects via the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, emphasizing that development lays the foundation for stability and drives towards security and peace. He considered the Riyadh Conference a testament to the Saudi role in major turning points.

Yemeni Parliament member and member of the Consultative and Reconciliation Committee, Ali Hussein Ashaal, explained that in modern Yemeni history, major turning points have not been mere passing stations, but rather moments of true testing of the sincerity of positions, the depth of ties, and the ability of brothers to bear responsibility when crises weigh heavily on nations. In all those moments, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia remained present, not as a distant party, but as a steadfast support that engages with the Yemeni concern in a spirit of brotherhood, with the wisdom of the elders, and with a deep sense of historical responsibility. He said: "The Kingdom has never left us alone to face the storms; it has always been at the forefront of supporters in every difficult turning point, every crisis, and every existential challenge Yemen has faced." He pointed out that the Saudi welcome, both leadership and government and people, for hosting and sponsoring the Southern Dialogue Conference represents a natural extension of this sincere brotherly role and a highly significant step in the quest for peace and stability. He noted that the initiative not only reflects the Kingdom's concern for Yemen's security and stability but also its deep belief that sustainable solutions cannot be imposed by force, nor built on exclusion, but rather are born from responsible dialogue capable of embracing diversity, respecting differences, and formulating fair settlements that meet people's aspirations and preserve the state's entity.

He added: "The success of any dialogue depends on its inclusiveness and sincerity, and it is essential to involve all political, activist, and community components of the south in the conference as a basic condition for its success, provided that the dialogue is under the umbrella of the state, away from the possession of militias and weapons or the threat of their use, and away from the logic of dominance and imposing the status quo."

He said: "Real dialogue is not conducted under the pressure of force, nor does it bear fruit in the shadow of the threat of weapons; rather, it requires a safe climate, sincere will, and readiness to prioritize the public interest over narrow calculations. He called for a dialogue that is not limited by a ceiling, nor diminishes anyone's vision, with the goal of preserving the state's entity and achieving people's aspirations in a safe, stable homeland characterized by justice and partnership. He added: "We have given, and we still give, advice in closed dialogue rooms, and we have raised our voices in every forum, affirming that dialogue alone is the safe path to achieving mature options, and that uncalculated adventures, no matter how tempting they may seem in moments of tension, strip issues of their justice and push them towards catastrophic endings in which there are no winners. He pointed out that history has taught us that just causes do not need recklessness, but rather patience, sound judgment, and the ability to transform pain into a responsible political project, not into an open conflict that drains both land and people."

He looked forward to the Southern Dialogue, under the sponsorship of the brothers in the Kingdom, becoming a pivotal moment in contemporary Yemeni history, if it is well invested, and if the logic of reason prevails over emotion, wisdom over reactions, and partnership over exclusion, considering it a real opportunity to reach a fair settlement that restores the value of the state in people's lives, establishes a political and social partnership capable of enduring, and opens a new horizon for a stable south, a secure Yemen, and a less tense, more stable region.

He added that the bet today is not on who raises their voice the loudest, but on who has a deeper vision, a more sincere will, and greater courage to acknowledge that dialogue is the way, that the state is the guarantee, and that true brotherhood—as embodied by the Kingdom—is the real support in times of crises. He increased: "Between wisdom and adventure, the choice remains clear for those who want to champion the homeland or be cursed by history."

Discussion alleviates tension and paves the way for stability

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament Ensaf Ali Mayo welcomed the convening of the Southern Dialogue Conference in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, considering it an important step to address the southern issue within a comprehensive national framework that opens the door for discussion and dialogue among the people of the south with their various components, to express their visions and demands through peaceful dialogue and seek real political solutions, away from armed conflicts and the imposition of the status quo. Mayo considered the conference a real opportunity to correct the course and deal with the southern issue responsibly by listening to various opinions, which contributes to alleviating tension and paves the way for a more stable phase that serves citizens' interests and places them above any other calculations. He said: "We cannot talk about this path without praising the significant role that the Kingdom plays in Yemen, through its continuous support for the Yemeni legitimacy, its keenness to bring the parties to the dialogue table, and its efforts to protect the country from further division and chaos, appreciating the Kingdom's sponsorship of this conference, which reflects a sincere desire to support political solutions and enhance stability opportunities."

He emphasized the necessity for the Southern Dialogue Conference to be based on agreed-upon national references, which form the foundation for any serious dialogue and guarantee its success; foremost among them are: the Gulf Initiative and its executive mechanism, the outcomes of the Comprehensive National Dialogue Conference, and the UN Security Council resolutions supporting legitimacy, as they prevent deviation towards paths that exacerbate division instead of addressing it, and ensure that the dialogue remains within a comprehensive national framework that prepares the ground for the conference to yield practical results that contribute to enhancing the role of the state and its institutions, positively reflecting on citizens' lives and livelihoods, stopping the proliferation of power centers, and achieving security and stability. He said: "We are today in front of an important political opportunity, with sincere support from our brothers in the Kingdom, to correct the course and build a fair national partnership that addresses past mistakes and opens the door to hope for a better future, renewing our hope in the awareness of the participants in the Southern Dialogue Conference and their ability to prioritize the interests of the homeland and the citizen, and to transform this dialogue into a real step towards peace and stability, rather than treating it as just a passing political event."