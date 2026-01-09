عبّر عدد من البرلمانيين والشوريين اليمنيين، عن امتنانهم للمملكة على ما بذلته من جهود؛ لإعادة الاستقرار والأمن إلى اليمن، مؤكدين لـ«عكاظ»، عمق الروابط التاريخية والثقافية والاجتماعية بين الأشقاء السعوديين واليمنيين، ومثمنين وقفات القيادة السعودية مع الجيران اليمنيين، وعدّوا مؤتمر الرياض شاهداً من الشواهد على حضور الدور السعودي في المنعطفات الكبرى.

تدخل المملكة أنقذ اليمن من الهاوية

أكد وزير الدولة لشؤون مجلسي النواب والشورى سابقاً، محمد مقبل الحميري، أن اليمن كان على حافة الهاوية، وأنه بلطف الله ثم بتدخّل المملكة الجارة الكبرى بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين جرى إنقاذه من فتنة كبرى. وقال: «المملكة معروفة بنفسها الطويل وصبرها الجميل وحلمها الكبير، إلا أن بعض قصيري النظر فهم الصفات النبيلة فهماً خاطئاً، فتمادوا في غيّهم وتجاوزوا الحدود التي يجب عدم تجاوزها، فكان آخر الدواء الكيّ؛ للحفاظ على وطن كاد أن يتمزق». وأضاف الحميري: «ليس غريباً على المملكة وقيادتها هذا الموقف، فهم دائماً مع اليمن ومع كل الأشقاء العرب عند الشدائد، اختلط دمهم بدمنا، ونجدهم في كل المجالات الاقتصادية والسياسية والعسكرية، وكل هذه المواقف تثبت أن مصيرنا واحد، وأن لنا جاراً يوفي بالعهد ويحمي الجار».

وأشاد الحميري بالدور الحضاري والإنساني للمملكة، وقال: نراه دَيناً في رقابنا لا يوفي به إلا بالمهج والأرواح، موضحاً أن رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي، قدم التنازلات تلو التنازلات، حفاظاً على وحدة الصف إلى أن بلغ السيل الزبى، فكان موقفه الحازم المتسق مع الموقف السعودي قائد التحالف. وأضاف الحميري: ليس مستغرباً على المملكة ذلك، فهي معنا في كل المواقف والمنعطفات التاريخية الصعبة، وكلنا ثقة أنها تعالج كل القضايا اليمنية، ولم تبخل على اليمن بالمال والجهد، بل جادت بأبنائها معنا.

فيما أبدى عضو مجلس الشورى اليمني لطفي النعمان، امتناناً للمملكة على كل أدوارها الخيّرة، فاليمن يطلب، والرياض تلبي وتبادر، والعالم يبارك المبادرات. موضحاً أن هذه هي الصورة التي تملأ إطار العلاقات المصيرية بين الجارين الشقيقين، السعودية واليمن، وأضاف: ليس ثمة أوسع حِلماً وصبراً من المملكة تجاه ما يحدث بين اليمنيين جميعاً، شمالاً وجنوباً، وإزاء كل محاولة لزعزعة استقرار اليمن، لافتاً إلى أن كل محاولة لفرض تغيير على أرض الواقع، يقابله رفض سعودي صارم، طالما تعارضت التغييرات مع رغبة ومصالح الشعب اليمني كون المفروض مرفوضاً. مشيراً إلى أنه خلال الأعوام العشرة الأخيرة لم تكتفِ المملكة بمد يد الإخاء والتعاون في المجال السياسي والعسكري، بل عم خيرها اليمن كله من خلال المشاريع التنموية والإنسانية عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، ومركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة الإنسانية، لافتاً إلى أن التنمية تؤسس للاستقرار وتدفع نحو الأمن والسّلم، وعدّ مؤتمر الرياض شاهداً من الشواهد على حضور الدور السعودي في المنعطفات الكبرى.

وأوضح عضو البرلمان اليمني عضو هيئة التشاور والمصالحة علي حسين عشال، أنه في تاريخ اليمن الحديث لم تكن المنعطفات الكبرى مجرّد محطات عابرة، بل لحظات اختبار حقيقي لصدق المواقف وعمق الروابط، وقدرة الأشقاء على تحمّل المسؤولية حين تثقل الأزمات كاهل الأوطان. وفي كل تلك اللحظات، ظلّت المملكة العربية السعودية حاضرة، لا بوصفها طرفاً بعيداً، بل سنداً ثابتاً، يتعاطى مع الهمّ اليمني بروح الأخوّة، وبحكمة الكبار، وبإحساس عميق بالمسؤولية التاريخية. وقال: لم تتركنا المملكة يوماً في مواجهة العواصف وحدنا، كانت دائماً في مقدّمة الداعمين في كل منعطف صعب، وكل أزمة، وكل تحدٍّ وجودي مرّ به اليمن، لافتاً إلى أنّ الترحيب السعودي، قيادةً وحكومةً وشعباً، برعاية واستضافة مؤتمر الحوار الجنوبي–الجنوبي، يمثّل امتداداً طبيعياً لهذا الدور الأخوي الصادق، وخطوة بالغة الأهمية في مسار البحث عن السلام والاستقرار. مشيراً إلى أن المبادرة لا تعبّر فقط عن حرص المملكة على أمن اليمن واستقراره، بل تعكس أيضاً إيمانها العميق بأن الحلول المستدامة لا تُفرض بالقوة، ولا تُبنى على الإقصاء، وإنما تولد من رحم الحوار المسؤول، القادر على استيعاب التنوّع، واحترام الاختلاف، وصياغة تسويات عادلة تُلبّي تطلعات الناس وتحفظ كيان الدولة.

وأضاف: إن نجاح أي حوار مرهون بمدى شموليته وصدقيته، وتطلّع إلى مشاركة جميع المكوّنات السياسية والحراكية والمجتمعية الجنوبية في المؤتمر كونها شرطاً أساسياً لإنجاحه، على أن يكون الحوار تحت سقف الدولة، بعيداً عن امتلاك المليشيات والسلاح أو التلويح باستخدامها، وبعيداً عن منطق الغلبة وفرض الأمر الواقع.

وقال: الحوار الحقيقي لا يُدار تحت ضغط القوة، ولا يُثمر في ظل تهديد السلاح، بل يحتاج إلى مناخ آمن، وإرادة صادقة، واستعداد لتقديم المصلحة العامة على الحسابات الضيّقة. ودعا إلى أن يكون حواراً لا يحدّه سقف، ولا ينتقص من رؤية أحد، هدفه وغايته الحفاظ على كيان الدولة، وتحقيق تطلعات الناس في وطن آمن، مستقر، تسوده العدالة والشراكة. وأضاف: بذلنا، ولا نزال، النصح في غرف الحوار المغلقة، ورفعنا أصواتنا في كل محفل، مؤكّدين أن الحوار وحده هو الطريق الآمن لتحقيق الخيارات الناضجة، وأن المغامرات غير المحسوبة، مهما بدت مغرية في لحظات الاحتقان، تُفقد القضايا عدالتها، وتدفع بها نحو نهايات كارثية لا رابح فيها، لافتاً إلى أن التاريخ علّمنا أن القضايا العادلة لا تحتاج إلى تهوّر، بل إلى صبر، وإلى عقلٍ راجح، وإلى قدرة على تحويل الألم إلى مشروع سياسي مسؤول، لا إلى صراع مفتوح يستنزف الأرض والإنسان معاً.

وتطلّع إلى أن يشكّل الحوار الجنوبي–الجنوبي، برعاية من الأشقاء في المملكة، محطة فارقة في تاريخ اليمن المعاصر، إذا ما أُحسن استثماره، وانتصر فيه منطق العقل على الانفعال، وغلبت الحكمة على ردود الفعل، وتقدّمت الشراكة على الإقصاء، وعدّها فرصة حقيقية للوصول إلى تسوية عادلة، تعيد الاعتبار لقيمة الدولة في حياة الناس، وتؤسّس لشراكة سياسية واجتماعية قادرة على الصمود، وتفتح أفقاً جديداً لجنوبٍ مستقر، ويمنٍ آمن، ومنطقة أقل توتّراً وأكثر استقراراً.

مضيفاً، أن الرهان اليوم ليس على من يرفع صوته أعلى، بل على من يملك رؤية أعمق، وإرادة أصدق، وشجاعة أكبر للاعتراف بأن الحوار هو الطريق، وأن الدولة هي الضمانة، وأن الأخوّة الصادقة -كما جسّدتها المملكة- هي السند الحقيقي في زمن الأزمات. وزاد: بين الحكمة والمغامرة، يبقى الخيار واضحاً لمن أراد أن ينتصر للوطن أو يلعنه التاريخ.

النقاش يخفّف التوتر ويمهّد للاستقرار

فيما رحّب عضو مجلس النواب إنصاف علي مايو، بانعقاد مؤتمر الحوار الجنوبي في العاصمة السعودية الرياض، باعتباره خطوة مهمة لمعالجة القضية الجنوبية ضمن إطار وطني جامع، يفتح باب النقاش والحوار بين أبناء الجنوب بمختلف مكوناتهم، للتعبير عن رؤاهم ومطالبهم عبر الحوار السلمي، والبحث عن حلول سياسية حقيقية، بعيداً عن الصراعات المسلحة وفرض الأمر الواقع. وعدّ مايو، المؤتمر فرصة حقيقية لتصويب المسار، والتعامل مع القضية الجنوبية بروح مسؤولة، من خلال الاستماع إلى مختلف الآراء، بما يساهم في تخفيف التوتر، ويمهّد لمرحلة أكثر استقراراً، تخدم مصالح المواطنين وتضعها فوق أي حسابات أخرى.وقال: لا يمكن الحديث عن هذا المسار دون الإشادة بالدور الكبير الذي تقوم به المملكة في اليمن، من خلال دعمها المستمر للشرعية اليمنية، وحرصها على جمع الأطراف على طاولة الحوار، والعمل على حماية البلاد من مزيد من الانقسام والفوضى، مثمّناً رعاية المملكة لهذا المؤتمر التي تعكس رغبة صادقة في دعم الحلول السياسية وتعزيز فرص الاستقرار.

وأكد ضرورة أن يستند مؤتمر الحوار الجنوبي إلى مرجعيات وطنية متوافق عليها، تشكّل الأساس لأي حوار جاد وضمانة لنجاحه؛ وفي مقدمتها: المبادرة الخليجية وآليتها التنفيذية، ومخرجات مؤتمر الحوار الوطني الشامل، وقرارات مجلس الأمن الدولي الداعمة للشرعية، كونها تمنع الانحراف نحو مسارات تفاقم الانقسام عوضاً عن معالجته، وتضمن أن يبقى الحوار ضمن إطار وطني جامع يهيّئ الأرضية لخروج المؤتمر بنتائج عملية، تُسهم في تعزيز دور الدولة ومؤسساتها بما ينعكس إيجاباً على حياة المواطنين ومعيشتهم، ووقف تعدد مراكز القوة، وتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار. وقال: نحن اليوم أمام فرصة سياسية مهمة، بدعم صادق من الأشقاء في المملكة، لتصحيح المسار، وبناء شراكة وطنية عادلة، تعالج أخطاء الماضي، وتفتح باب الأمل لمستقبل أفضل، مُجدّداً عقد الأمل على وعي المشاركين في مؤتمر الحوار الجنوبي، وقدرتهم على تقديم مصلحة الوطن والمواطن، وتحويل هذا الحوار إلى خطوة حقيقية نحو السلام والاستقرار، لا التعاطي معه وكأنه مجرد حدث سياسي عابر.