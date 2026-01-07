كشف مستشار رئيس مجلس السيادة للشؤون المحلية بدر باسلمة، ثلاثة سيناريوهات لهروب عيدروس الزبيدي، أولها أن يكون ما زال في عدن. فيما الاحتمال الثاني أن يكون خرج مع القوات إلى الضالع، وتأخذ المسافة بين 4 إلى 5 ساعات.


أما الاحتمال الثالث، فأن يكون الزبيدي وصل إلى عدن ثم خرج منها بزورق صغير إلى الصومال كونها الأقرب، خصوصاً أنه من الصعب رصد الزوارق الصغيرة من الجو، لتأخذ المسافة إلى الصومال ساعات أيضاً.


وأعلن مجلس القيادة اليمني في بيان، اليوم الأربعاء، أنه أحال الزبيدي إلى النائب العام، وأوقفه عن العمل بجرم الخيانة العظمى بقصد المساس باستقلال الجمهورية وفق المادة (125) من قانون الجرائم والعقوبات، وفق ما أفادت وكالة «سبأ».


واتهم المجلس الزبيدي بأنه اعتدى على الدستور وعرقل جهود الدولة، وعمد إلى تشكيل عصابة مسلحة وارتكاب جرائم قتل ضباط وجنود القوات المسلحة، واستغلال القضية الجنوبية العادلة والإضرار بها من خلال انتهاكات جسيمة ضد المدنيين وتخريب المنشآت والمواقع العسكرية وفق المادة 126 من قانون الجرائم والعقوبات، وانتهاج العصابة المسلحة ومواجهات دائمة ضد قواتنا المسلحة دون أي اعتبار للأرواح.


واتهم قرار الإحالة إلى النيابة العامة الزبيدي بالاعتداء على الدستور والسلطات الدستورية وفقاً للمادتين 131، 132 من قانون الجرائم والعقوبات. فضلاً عن خرق الدستور ومخالفة القوانين والمساس بسيادة واستقلال البلاد وفقاً للمادة 4 من قانون محاكمة شاغلي الوظائف العليا.


فر إلى مكان مجهول


وكان تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن، أفصح في وقت سابق أن الزبيدي الذي أبلغ السعودية سابقاً مشاركته في المؤتمر اليمني بالرياض، فر إلى مكان مجهول دون إبلاغ أعضاء المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي. وأوضح التحالف أن الزبيدي عمد إلى تحريك قوات كبيرة شملت مدرعات وعربات قتال وأسلحة ثقيلة وخفيفة وذخائر من معسكري حديد والصولبان باتجاه الضالع في حدود منتصف الليل.


وأكد التحالف أن الزبيدي وزع الأسلحة والذخائر على العشرات من العناصر داخل عدن بقيادة مؤمن السقاف ومختار النوبي؛ بهدف إحداث اضطراب وزعزعة الاستقرار داخل المدينة اليمنية.