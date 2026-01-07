The advisor to the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council for Local Affairs, Badr Baslama, revealed three scenarios for the escape of Aidrous Al-Zubaidi. The first is that he is still in Aden. The second possibility is that he left with the forces to Al-Dhale, taking about 4 to 5 hours.



The third possibility is that Al-Zubaidi arrived in Aden and then left by a small boat to Somalia, as it is the closest option, especially since it is difficult to monitor small boats from the air, and the distance to Somalia also takes hours.



The Yemeni Leadership Council announced in a statement today, Wednesday, that it referred Al-Zubaidi to the Public Prosecutor and suspended him from work for the crime of high treason aimed at undermining the independence of the republic according to Article (125) of the Penal Code, as reported by the Saba News Agency.



The council accused Al-Zubaidi of violating the constitution and obstructing state efforts, forming an armed gang, committing crimes against officers and soldiers of the armed forces, exploiting the just southern cause, and harming it through serious violations against civilians and sabotaging military facilities and sites according to Article 126 of the Penal Code, as well as adopting the armed gang and engaging in constant confrontations against our armed forces without any regard for lives.



The referral decision to the Public Prosecutor accused Al-Zubaidi of violating the constitution and constitutional authorities according to Articles 131 and 132 of the Penal Code. In addition to violating the constitution and laws and undermining the sovereignty and independence of the country according to Article 4 of the Law on the Trial of Senior Officials.



Fled to an Unknown Location



The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen previously revealed that Al-Zubaidi, who had informed Saudi Arabia of his participation in the Yemeni conference in Riyadh, fled to an unknown location without informing the members of the Southern Transitional Council. The coalition explained that Al-Zubaidi moved large forces, including armored vehicles, combat vehicles, heavy and light weapons, and ammunition from the Hadeed and Al-Sulban camps towards Al-Dhale around midnight.



The coalition confirmed that Al-Zubaidi distributed weapons and ammunition to dozens of elements inside Aden, led by Moamen Al-Saqaf and Mukhtar Al-Nubi, with the aim of creating chaos and destabilizing the Yemeni city.