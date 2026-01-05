كشف موقع «دارفور 24»، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن قوات الدعم السريع تعتقل 600 امرأة، بعضهن برفقة أطفالهن، في سجن كوريا بمدينة نيالا بولاية جنوب دارفور غرب البلاد، وسط أوضاع إنسانية بالغة السوء، جراء طول أمد فترة الاعتقال وشح مياه الشرب والطعام.
التعاون مع الجيش السوداني
ونقل الموقع عن إحدى أفراد الحراسة بمعتقل سجن كوريا قولها: «أكثر من 600 امرأة يقبعن داخل السجن بتهم التخابر والتعاون مع الجيش السوداني والقوات المشتركة وتحديد إحداثيات الطيران». وأكدت وجود معتقلات كن يعملن في الشرطة والجيش، ورفضن الانضمام إلى قوات الدعم السريع.
وأفادت بأن بعض النساء جرى تحويلهن من المحاكم الأهلية في قضايا ديون، فيما أودعت أخريات بسبب جرائم جنائية ارتكبها أزواجهن، من بينها 4 حالات قتل.
ولفتت إلى أن أكثر من 50 طفلاً يقيمون داخل المعتقل برفقة أمهاتهم، مؤكدة أن المعتقلات جرى توقيفهن من مدن ومناطق في كردفان وشمال ووسط وجنوب دارفور.
موزعات على 5 عنابر
وأفصحت معتقلة سابقة في سجن كوريا أُطلق سراحها قبل نحو شهر أن المعتقل يضم أعداداً كبيرة من النساء موزعات على 5 عنابر مكتظة، موضحةً أن الوضع الإنساني داخل المعتقل بالغ الصعوبة، حيث تنعدم في بعض الأوقات مياه الشرب وتقل الحصص الغذائية.
وأكدت أن غالبية المعتقلات تتراوح أعمارهن بين 20 و50 عاماً، مشيرةً إلى أن بعض الضباط من النساء والرجال يستغلون المعتقلات ذوات القضايا البسيطة في أعمال منزلية مثل النظافة وغسيل الملابس.
تدهور الحالة الصحية
من جانبه، أعلن مصدر مقرب من أسرة إسلام محمد، المعتقلة لدى الدعم السريع، أن ابنتهم محتجزة في سجن كوريا منذ منتصف ديسمبر الماضي بسبب مشاجرة بينها وبين عناصر من الدعم السريع، مؤكداً أنه لم يُفرج عنها حتى الآن، رغم أنها حامل وأم لطفلين.
وأفاد المصدر بأن إدارة المعتقل وعدتهم أكثر من مرة بالإفراج عنها، لكن ذلك لم يحدث، مع تدهور حالتها الصحية كونها في الأشهر الأخيرة من الحمل وتحتاج إلى رعاية خاصة.
وتستخدم قوات الدعم السريع سجن نيالا، المعروف محلياً بسجن كوريا، لاعتقال النساء واحتجاز الرجال مؤقتاً قبل تحويلهم إلى سجن دقريس، وسط شكاوى من غياب مركز صحي خاص بالنساء وأطفالهن داخل المعتقل.
The website "Darfur 24" revealed today (Monday) that the Rapid Support Forces are detaining 600 women, some of whom are with their children, in Korya prison in Nyala city, South Darfur state, in extremely dire humanitarian conditions due to the prolonged detention period and the scarcity of drinking water and food.
Cooperation with the Sudanese Army
The site quoted a guard at Korya prison saying: "More than 600 women are imprisoned on charges of espionage and cooperation with the Sudanese army and joint forces, as well as providing coordinates for airstrikes." She confirmed that there are detainees who used to work in the police and army, and who refused to join the Rapid Support Forces.
She reported that some women were transferred from local courts over debt cases, while others were detained due to criminal offenses committed by their husbands, including four cases of murder.
She noted that more than 50 children are living in the detention center with their mothers, confirming that the detainees were arrested from cities and areas in Kordofan and North, Central, and South Darfur.
Distributed Across 5 Sections
A former detainee at Korya prison, who was released about a month ago, disclosed that the prison houses a large number of women distributed across 5 overcrowded sections, explaining that the humanitarian situation inside the detention center is extremely difficult, as drinking water is sometimes unavailable and food rations are scarce.
She confirmed that the majority of the detainees are between the ages of 20 and 50, pointing out that some male and female officers exploit detainees with minor cases for household work such as cleaning and laundry.
Deteriorating Health Condition
For his part, a source close to the family of Islam Mohammed, a detainee with the Rapid Support Forces, announced that their daughter has been held in Korya prison since mid-December due to a dispute between her and members of the Rapid Support Forces, confirming that she has not been released yet, despite being pregnant and a mother of two children.
The source stated that the prison administration has promised them multiple times to release her, but that has not happened, with her health condition deteriorating as she is in the later months of pregnancy and needs special care.
The Rapid Support Forces use Nyala prison, locally known as Korya prison, to detain women and temporarily hold men before transferring them to Dagris prison, amid complaints about the absence of a health center specifically for women and their children inside the detention facility.