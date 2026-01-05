كشف موقع «دارفور 24»، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن قوات الدعم السريع تعتقل 600 امرأة، بعضهن برفقة أطفالهن، في سجن كوريا بمدينة نيالا بولاية جنوب دارفور غرب البلاد، وسط أوضاع إنسانية بالغة السوء، جراء طول أمد فترة الاعتقال وشح مياه الشرب والطعام.


التعاون مع الجيش السوداني


ونقل الموقع عن إحدى أفراد الحراسة بمعتقل سجن كوريا قولها: «أكثر من 600 امرأة يقبعن داخل السجن بتهم التخابر والتعاون مع الجيش السوداني والقوات المشتركة وتحديد إحداثيات الطيران». وأكدت وجود معتقلات كن يعملن في الشرطة والجيش، ورفضن الانضمام إلى قوات الدعم السريع.


وأفادت بأن بعض النساء جرى تحويلهن من المحاكم الأهلية في قضايا ديون، فيما أودعت أخريات بسبب جرائم جنائية ارتكبها أزواجهن، من بينها 4 حالات قتل.


ولفتت إلى أن أكثر من 50 طفلاً يقيمون داخل المعتقل برفقة أمهاتهم، مؤكدة أن المعتقلات جرى توقيفهن من مدن ومناطق في كردفان وشمال ووسط وجنوب دارفور.


موزعات على 5 عنابر


وأفصحت معتقلة سابقة في سجن كوريا أُطلق سراحها قبل نحو شهر أن المعتقل يضم أعداداً كبيرة من النساء موزعات على 5 عنابر مكتظة، موضحةً أن الوضع الإنساني داخل المعتقل بالغ الصعوبة، حيث تنعدم في بعض الأوقات مياه الشرب وتقل الحصص الغذائية.


وأكدت أن غالبية المعتقلات تتراوح أعمارهن بين 20 و50 عاماً، مشيرةً إلى أن بعض الضباط من النساء والرجال يستغلون المعتقلات ذوات القضايا البسيطة في أعمال منزلية مثل النظافة وغسيل الملابس.


تدهور الحالة الصحية


من جانبه، أعلن مصدر مقرب من أسرة إسلام محمد، المعتقلة لدى الدعم السريع، أن ابنتهم محتجزة في سجن كوريا منذ منتصف ديسمبر الماضي بسبب مشاجرة بينها وبين عناصر من الدعم السريع، مؤكداً أنه لم يُفرج عنها حتى الآن، رغم أنها حامل وأم لطفلين.


وأفاد المصدر بأن إدارة المعتقل وعدتهم أكثر من مرة بالإفراج عنها، لكن ذلك لم يحدث، مع تدهور حالتها الصحية كونها في الأشهر الأخيرة من الحمل وتحتاج إلى رعاية خاصة.


وتستخدم قوات الدعم السريع سجن نيالا، المعروف محلياً بسجن كوريا، لاعتقال النساء واحتجاز الرجال مؤقتاً قبل تحويلهم إلى سجن دقريس، وسط شكاوى من غياب مركز صحي خاص بالنساء وأطفالهن داخل المعتقل.