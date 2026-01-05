The website "Darfur 24" revealed today (Monday) that the Rapid Support Forces are detaining 600 women, some of whom are with their children, in Korya prison in Nyala city, South Darfur state, in extremely dire humanitarian conditions due to the prolonged detention period and the scarcity of drinking water and food.



Cooperation with the Sudanese Army



The site quoted a guard at Korya prison saying: "More than 600 women are imprisoned on charges of espionage and cooperation with the Sudanese army and joint forces, as well as providing coordinates for airstrikes." She confirmed that there are detainees who used to work in the police and army, and who refused to join the Rapid Support Forces.



She reported that some women were transferred from local courts over debt cases, while others were detained due to criminal offenses committed by their husbands, including four cases of murder.



She noted that more than 50 children are living in the detention center with their mothers, confirming that the detainees were arrested from cities and areas in Kordofan and North, Central, and South Darfur.



Distributed Across 5 Sections



A former detainee at Korya prison, who was released about a month ago, disclosed that the prison houses a large number of women distributed across 5 overcrowded sections, explaining that the humanitarian situation inside the detention center is extremely difficult, as drinking water is sometimes unavailable and food rations are scarce.



She confirmed that the majority of the detainees are between the ages of 20 and 50, pointing out that some male and female officers exploit detainees with minor cases for household work such as cleaning and laundry.



Deteriorating Health Condition



For his part, a source close to the family of Islam Mohammed, a detainee with the Rapid Support Forces, announced that their daughter has been held in Korya prison since mid-December due to a dispute between her and members of the Rapid Support Forces, confirming that she has not been released yet, despite being pregnant and a mother of two children.



The source stated that the prison administration has promised them multiple times to release her, but that has not happened, with her health condition deteriorating as she is in the later months of pregnancy and needs special care.



The Rapid Support Forces use Nyala prison, locally known as Korya prison, to detain women and temporarily hold men before transferring them to Dagris prison, amid complaints about the absence of a health center specifically for women and their children inside the detention facility.