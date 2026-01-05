U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to launch a second strike on Venezuela if it fails to adhere to what he described as "rules of conduct," asserting that the United States is leading Venezuela and seeks full control over its oil resources.

Washington controls the Venezuelan course

Trump stated that Washington is effectively controlling the Venezuelan political course, indicating ongoing communication with officials who have taken the oath of office within the country, and emphasizing that his country needs full access to Venezuelan oil and resources.

Speaking about the region, Trump claimed that a large number of Cubans were killed during the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, considering that Cuba is "on the brink of collapse." He also attacked Colombia, describing its leadership as "not lasting long, ruled by a sick man," adding that any American move there "looks good," from his perspective, and hinted that Iran "will receive a very strong blow if the protesters are killed."

Decisive steps against Mexico

The American president expanded the scope of escalation to include Mexico, calling for decisive steps against it unless it improves its situation, referring to unresolved security and economic issues between the two countries.

On the international front, Trump expressed skepticism about the validity of Ukrainian claims regarding an attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence, reiterating that the United States "needs Greenland" for strategic reasons.

On the economic front, Trump threatened to impose additional tariffs on India if it does not cooperate regarding Russian oil imports, asserting that the upcoming American policy will be stricter in protecting Washington's strategic and energy interests.

Rubio: We manage Venezuela to protect American interests

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the United States exerts wide influence over Venezuela, noting that control over oil there aims to prevent Washington's adversaries from benefiting from it, not to meet its own needs.

Rubio mentioned in an interview with NBC that Washington is facing drug trafficking networks, not Venezuela itself, while committing to enforce oil sanctions and seize related ships.

Regarding the nature of the U.S. administration's approach to Venezuelan affairs, Rubio stated that the goal is to manage policy to push Venezuela towards changes that serve American strategic interests, emphasizing that Washington will not allow a state in the Western Hemisphere to be under the control of its adversaries, such as China, Russia, or Iran.

The secretary noted that any adjustment in American policy depends on stopping drug trafficking and protecting national security, while stressing that current policies are imposed due to the internal political reality and the decline of the opposition in Venezuela.