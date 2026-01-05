هدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشن ضربة ثانية على فنزويلا في حال عدم الالتزام بما وصفه بـ«قواعد السلوك»، مؤكداً أن الولايات المتحدة تقود فنزويلا وتسعى للسيطرة الكاملة على مواردها النفطية.
واشنطن تتحكم في المسار الفنزويلي
وقال ترمب إن واشنطن هي من تتحكم فعلياً في المسار السياسي الفنزويلي، مشيراً إلى استمرار التواصل مع مسؤولين أدّوا اليمين الدستورية داخل البلاد، ومؤكداً أن بلاده تحتاج إلى وصول كامل إلى النفط والموارد الفنزويلية.
وفي حديثه عن المنطقة، زعم ترمب أن عدداً كبيراً من الكوبيين قُتلوا خلال عملية اعتقال الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو، معتبراً أن كوبا «تقترب من الانهيار». كما هاجم كولومبيا، واصفاً قيادتها بأنها «لن تستمر طويلاً، ويحكمها رجل مريض»، مضيفاً أن أي تحرك أمريكي هناك «يبدو جيداً»، من وجهة نظره، ولوّح بأن إيران «ستتلقى ضربة قوية جدا إذا قُتل المتظاهرون».
خطوات حازمة ضد المكسيك
ووسّع الرئيس الأمريكي دائرة التصعيد لتشمل المكسيك، داعياً إلى اتخاذ خطوات حازمة ضدها ما لم تحسّن أوضاعها، في إشارة إلى قضايا أمنية واقتصادية عالقة بين البلدين.
وعلى الصعيد الدولي، أعرب ترمب عن تشكيكه في صحة المزاعم الأوكرانية بشأن تعرض مقر إقامة الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين لهجوم، كما جدّد تأكيده على أن الولايات المتحدة «بحاجة إلى غرينلاند» لأسباب إستراتيجية.
وفي الملف الاقتصادي، هدد ترمب بفرض رسوم جمركية إضافية على الهند في حال عدم تعاونها بشأن واردات النفط الروسي، مؤكداً أن السياسة الأمريكية القادمة ستكون أكثر تشدداً في حماية المصالح الإستراتيجية والطاقوية لواشنطن.
روبيو: نُدير فنزويلا لحماية المصالح الأمريكية
وأكد وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو أن الولايات المتحدة تمارس تأثيراً واسعاً على فنزويلا، مشيراً إلى أن السيطرة على النفط هناك تهدف لمنع خصوم واشنطن من الاستفادة منه، لا لتلبية حاجتها.
وأشار روبيو في مقابلة مع قناة «إن بي سي» إلى أن واشنطن تواجه شبكات تهريب المخدرات وليس فنزويلا نفسها، مع الالتزام بتطبيق العقوبات النفطية ومصادرة السفن المرتبطة بها.
وعن طبيعة الإدارة الأمريكية للشأن الفنزويلي، قال روبيو إن الهدف هو إدارة السياسة لدفع فنزويلا نحو تغييرات تخدم المصالح الإستراتيجية الأمريكية، مؤكداً أن واشنطن لن تسمح بوجود دولة في نصف الكرة الغربي تحت سيطرة خصومها، مثل الصين أو روسيا أو إيران.
وأشار الوزير إلى أن أي تعديل في السياسة الأمريكية يعتمد على وقف تهريب المخدرات وحماية الأمن القومي، مع التأكيد على أن السياسات الحالية مفروضة بسبب الواقع السياسي الداخلي وتراجع المعارضة في فنزويلا.
U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to launch a second strike on Venezuela if it fails to adhere to what he described as "rules of conduct," asserting that the United States is leading Venezuela and seeks full control over its oil resources.
Washington controls the Venezuelan course
Trump stated that Washington is effectively controlling the Venezuelan political course, indicating ongoing communication with officials who have taken the oath of office within the country, and emphasizing that his country needs full access to Venezuelan oil and resources.
Speaking about the region, Trump claimed that a large number of Cubans were killed during the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, considering that Cuba is "on the brink of collapse." He also attacked Colombia, describing its leadership as "not lasting long, ruled by a sick man," adding that any American move there "looks good," from his perspective, and hinted that Iran "will receive a very strong blow if the protesters are killed."
Decisive steps against Mexico
The American president expanded the scope of escalation to include Mexico, calling for decisive steps against it unless it improves its situation, referring to unresolved security and economic issues between the two countries.
On the international front, Trump expressed skepticism about the validity of Ukrainian claims regarding an attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence, reiterating that the United States "needs Greenland" for strategic reasons.
On the economic front, Trump threatened to impose additional tariffs on India if it does not cooperate regarding Russian oil imports, asserting that the upcoming American policy will be stricter in protecting Washington's strategic and energy interests.
Rubio: We manage Venezuela to protect American interests
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the United States exerts wide influence over Venezuela, noting that control over oil there aims to prevent Washington's adversaries from benefiting from it, not to meet its own needs.
Rubio mentioned in an interview with NBC that Washington is facing drug trafficking networks, not Venezuela itself, while committing to enforce oil sanctions and seize related ships.
Regarding the nature of the U.S. administration's approach to Venezuelan affairs, Rubio stated that the goal is to manage policy to push Venezuela towards changes that serve American strategic interests, emphasizing that Washington will not allow a state in the Western Hemisphere to be under the control of its adversaries, such as China, Russia, or Iran.
The secretary noted that any adjustment in American policy depends on stopping drug trafficking and protecting national security, while stressing that current policies are imposed due to the internal political reality and the decline of the opposition in Venezuela.