هدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشن ضربة ثانية على فنزويلا في حال عدم الالتزام بما وصفه بـ«قواعد السلوك»، مؤكداً أن الولايات المتحدة تقود فنزويلا وتسعى للسيطرة الكاملة على مواردها النفطية.

واشنطن تتحكم في المسار الفنزويلي

وقال ترمب إن واشنطن هي من تتحكم فعلياً في المسار السياسي الفنزويلي، مشيراً إلى استمرار التواصل مع مسؤولين أدّوا اليمين الدستورية داخل البلاد، ومؤكداً أن بلاده تحتاج إلى وصول كامل إلى النفط والموارد الفنزويلية.

وفي حديثه عن المنطقة، زعم ترمب أن عدداً كبيراً من الكوبيين قُتلوا خلال عملية اعتقال الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو، معتبراً أن كوبا «تقترب من الانهيار». كما هاجم كولومبيا، واصفاً قيادتها بأنها «لن تستمر طويلاً، ويحكمها رجل مريض»، مضيفاً أن أي تحرك أمريكي هناك «يبدو جيداً»، من وجهة نظره، ولوّح بأن إيران «ستتلقى ضربة قوية جدا إذا قُتل المتظاهرون».

خطوات حازمة ضد المكسيك

ووسّع الرئيس الأمريكي دائرة التصعيد لتشمل المكسيك، داعياً إلى اتخاذ خطوات حازمة ضدها ما لم تحسّن أوضاعها، في إشارة إلى قضايا أمنية واقتصادية عالقة بين البلدين.

وعلى الصعيد الدولي، أعرب ترمب عن تشكيكه في صحة المزاعم الأوكرانية بشأن تعرض مقر إقامة الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين لهجوم، كما جدّد تأكيده على أن الولايات المتحدة «بحاجة إلى غرينلاند» لأسباب إستراتيجية.

وفي الملف الاقتصادي، هدد ترمب بفرض رسوم جمركية إضافية على الهند في حال عدم تعاونها بشأن واردات النفط الروسي، مؤكداً أن السياسة الأمريكية القادمة ستكون أكثر تشدداً في حماية المصالح الإستراتيجية والطاقوية لواشنطن.

روبيو: نُدير فنزويلا لحماية المصالح الأمريكية

وأكد وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو أن الولايات المتحدة تمارس تأثيراً واسعاً على فنزويلا، مشيراً إلى أن السيطرة على النفط هناك تهدف لمنع خصوم واشنطن من الاستفادة منه، لا لتلبية حاجتها.

وأشار روبيو في مقابلة مع قناة «إن بي سي» إلى أن واشنطن تواجه شبكات تهريب المخدرات وليس فنزويلا نفسها، مع الالتزام بتطبيق العقوبات النفطية ومصادرة السفن المرتبطة بها.

وعن طبيعة الإدارة الأمريكية للشأن الفنزويلي، قال روبيو إن الهدف هو إدارة السياسة لدفع فنزويلا نحو تغييرات تخدم المصالح الإستراتيجية الأمريكية، مؤكداً أن واشنطن لن تسمح بوجود دولة في نصف الكرة الغربي تحت سيطرة خصومها، مثل الصين أو روسيا أو إيران.

وأشار الوزير إلى أن أي تعديل في السياسة الأمريكية يعتمد على وقف تهريب المخدرات وحماية الأمن القومي، مع التأكيد على أن السياسات الحالية مفروضة بسبب الواقع السياسي الداخلي وتراجع المعارضة في فنزويلا.