حذر نواب في حزب العمال البريطاني رئيس الوزراء كير ستارمر من اندلاع «حرب أهلية» داخل الحزب إذا حاول عكس خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي (البريكست) في محاولة لتعزيز قيادته المهتزة.
واندلع الجدل، بحسب صحيفة «ديلي ميل» بعد أن دعا وزير الصحة ويس ستريتنغ إلى «علاقة تجارية أعمق مع الاتحاد الأوروبي»، وهو ما فُسر على أنه دعوة للعودة إلى الاتحاد الجمركي، بالإضافة إلى محاولة لكسب دعم النواب المؤيدين لأوروبا استعداداً لمنافسة محتملة على قيادة الحزب ضد ستارمر.
كما أثار عمدة مانشستر أندي بورنهام، الذي يُعتبر المنافس الرئيسي المحتمل لستريتنغ في أي انتخابات قيادية، الجدل بتصريحاته المعادية للبريكست، حيث أعرب عن أمله في عودة المملكة المتحدة إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي خلال حياته.
تحذير من إعادة فتح جروح البريكست
ومن جانبها، حذرت زعيمة حزب المحافظين كيمي باتينوك حزب العمال من محاولة تعزيز شعبيته المتدنية عبر «إعادة فتح جروح البريكست القديمة».
اقتراحات جادة بالعودة
وفي تصريحات حادة، قال النائب العمالي دان كاردن إن هناك اقتراحات جدية من بعض كبار المسؤولين في الحكومة للعودة إلى الاتحاد الجمركي، مضيفاً أن ذلك يبدو هدفاً لمن يطمحون في منصب رئيس الوزراء.
وأشار كاردن إلى تصريحات بورنهام عن العودة إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي، ودعوة ستريتنغ لعلاقة تجارية أعمق مع أوروبا.
وكشفت مصادر في ويستمينستر أن دائرة ليفربول والتون، التي يمثلها كاردن، مدرجة ضمن الدوائر التي يستهدفها بورنهام للترشح في انتخابات فرعية، مما يتيح له العودة إلى البرلمان ومن ثم تحدي ستارمر.
وأكد كاردن أن الاتحاد الأوروبي هو «كتلة نمو منخفض مع حصة متناقصة في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي العالمي»، محذراً من أن الانضمام إلى الاتحاد الجمركي سيؤدي إلى إلغاء اتفاقيات التجارة ما بعد البريكست مع مراكز النمو في القرن الـ21 مثل الولايات المتحدة والهند.
وأضاف: «الاقتراب أكثر من بروكسل يعني التخلي عن حرياتنا الوطنية التي حصلنا عليها بصعوبة، كما أحث السير كير على عدم السعي لربط المملكة المتحدة باتحاد جمركي جديد أو أي ترتيب مشابه يخفي اسمه الحقيقي».
ويثير هذا الجدل قلقاً خاصاً بين نواب حزب العمال في مقاعد «الجدار الأحمر» في الشمال والوسط، حيث يهدد حزب الإصلاح البريطاني بزعامة نايجل فاراج باستغلال أي تراجع عن البريكست.
تمرد مُحتمل
وقال النائب العمالي غراهام سترينغر لصحيفة «ذا ميل أون صنداي» إن ستارمر سيواجه «تمرداً من عشرات النواب العماليين إذا سعى لإعادتنا إلى أي نوع من الاتحاد الجمركي»، مضيفاً: «سيؤدي ذلك إلى حرب أهلية داخل حزب العمال».
ويعرف زملاء ستارمر في البرلمان أنهم وقفوا على تعهد واضح في البيان الانتخابي بعدم القيام بذلك، وسيكون الأمر صعباً خاصة على نواب الجدار الأحمر، حيث يلاحقهم حزب الإصلاح، وسيكونون يرتكبون انتحاراً انتخابياً.
تصريحات ستريتنغ جاءت الشهر الماضي، حيث قال إن بريطانيا يجب أن تسعى لعلاقات اقتصادية أوثق مع الاتحاد الأوروبي، مضيفاً: «أفضل طريقة لتحقيق نمو أكبر في اقتصادنا هي علاقة تجارية أعمق مع الاتحاد الأوروبي، لقد تعرضنا لضربة اقتصادية هائلة بسبب الخروج من الاتحاد».
كما ادعى نائب رئيس الوزراء ديفيد لامي أن دولاً مثل تركيا تستفيد اقتصادياً من عضويتها في الاتحاد الجمركي.
وتأتي هذه التطورات وسط اتهامات للحكومة بتخفيف البريكست، بعد إعلان عودة المملكة المتحدة إلى برنامج إيراسموس لتبادل الطلاب في عام 2027 بتكلفة 570 مليون جنيه إسترليني سنوياً.
واتهمت باتينوك حزب العمال بـ«محاولة يائسة لتعزيز قاعدته الانتخابية»، محذرة من أن ذلك سيؤدي إلى فقدان اتفاقيات التجارة مع الولايات المتحدة والهند، وفتح الباب لمزيد من التنازلات أمام بروكسل.
وقالت: «الحديث المتجدد عن جر بريطانيا إلى الاتحاد الجمركي الأوروبي يجب أن يقلقنا جميعاً، إنه ليس علامة على البراغماتية، بل عرض لضعف حزب العمال».
وكان ستارمر قد استبعد سابقاً العودة إلى الاتحاد الجمركي، واصفاً إياه بـ«خط أحمر».
Labour MPs Warn Prime Minister Keir Starmer of an Outbreak of "Civil War" Within the Party if He Attempts to Reverse Brexit in a Bid to Strengthen His Shaky Leadership.
The controversy erupted, according to the Daily Mail, after Health Minister Wes Streeting called for a "deeper trading relationship with the European Union," which was interpreted as a call to return to the customs union, in addition to an attempt to gain support from pro-European MPs in preparation for a potential leadership challenge against Starmer.
Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who is considered a potential main rival to Streeting in any leadership election, also sparked controversy with his anti-Brexit statements, expressing his hope for the UK to return to the EU during his lifetime.
Warning Against Reopening Brexit Wounds
For her part, Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch warned the Labour Party against trying to boost its low popularity by "reopening old Brexit wounds."
Serious Proposals for Return
In sharp remarks, Labour MP Dan Carden stated that there are serious proposals from some senior government officials to return to the customs union, adding that this seems to be a goal for those aspiring to the position of Prime Minister.
Carden pointed to Burnham's statements about returning to the EU and Streeting's call for a deeper trading relationship with Europe.
Sources in Westminster revealed that the Liverpool Walton constituency, represented by Carden, is among the constituencies targeted by Burnham for a potential by-election candidacy, allowing him to return to Parliament and then challenge Starmer.
Carden emphasized that the EU is a "low-growth bloc with a declining share of global GDP," warning that joining the customs union would lead to the cancellation of post-Brexit trade agreements with 21st-century growth centers like the United States and India.
He added: "Getting closer to Brussels means giving up the national freedoms we have fought hard to achieve, and I urge Sir Keir not to seek to tie the UK to a new customs union or any similar arrangement that hides its true name."
This controversy raises particular concern among Labour MPs in the "Red Wall" seats in the North and Midlands, where the Reform Party led by Nigel Farage threatens to exploit any backtracking on Brexit.
Potential Rebellion
Labour MP Graham Stringer told the Mail on Sunday that Starmer would face "a rebellion from dozens of Labour MPs if he seeks to take us back to any kind of customs union," adding: "This would lead to a civil war within the Labour Party."
Starmer's colleagues in Parliament know they stood on a clear pledge in the election manifesto not to do so, and it would be particularly difficult for the Red Wall MPs, who are being pursued by the Reform Party, as it would be electoral suicide for them.
Streeting's remarks came last month, where he stated that Britain should seek closer economic ties with the EU, adding: "The best way to achieve greater growth in our economy is a deeper trading relationship with the EU; we have suffered a massive economic blow due to leaving the union."
Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy also claimed that countries like Turkey benefit economically from their membership in the customs union.
These developments come amid accusations against the government of softening Brexit, following the announcement of the UK's return to the Erasmus student exchange program in 2027 at a cost of £570 million per year.
Badenoch accused the Labour Party of a "desperate attempt to bolster its electoral base," warning that this would lead to the loss of trade agreements with the US and India, and open the door to further concessions to Brussels.
She said: "The renewed talk of dragging Britain back into the European customs union should concern us all; it is not a sign of pragmatism but a display of Labour's weakness."
Starmer had previously ruled out returning to the customs union, describing it as a "red line."