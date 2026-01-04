حذر نواب في حزب العمال البريطاني رئيس الوزراء كير ستارمر من اندلاع «حرب أهلية» داخل الحزب إذا حاول عكس خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي (البريكست) في محاولة لتعزيز قيادته المهتزة.

واندلع الجدل، بحسب صحيفة «ديلي ميل» بعد أن دعا وزير الصحة ويس ستريتنغ إلى «علاقة تجارية أعمق مع الاتحاد الأوروبي»، وهو ما فُسر على أنه دعوة للعودة إلى الاتحاد الجمركي، بالإضافة إلى محاولة لكسب دعم النواب المؤيدين لأوروبا استعداداً لمنافسة محتملة على قيادة الحزب ضد ستارمر.

كما أثار عمدة مانشستر أندي بورنهام، الذي يُعتبر المنافس الرئيسي المحتمل لستريتنغ في أي انتخابات قيادية، الجدل بتصريحاته المعادية للبريكست، حيث أعرب عن أمله في عودة المملكة المتحدة إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي خلال حياته.

تحذير من إعادة فتح جروح البريكست

ومن جانبها، حذرت زعيمة حزب المحافظين كيمي باتينوك حزب العمال من محاولة تعزيز شعبيته المتدنية عبر «إعادة فتح جروح البريكست القديمة».

اقتراحات جادة بالعودة

وفي تصريحات حادة، قال النائب العمالي دان كاردن إن هناك اقتراحات جدية من بعض كبار المسؤولين في الحكومة للعودة إلى الاتحاد الجمركي، مضيفاً أن ذلك يبدو هدفاً لمن يطمحون في منصب رئيس الوزراء.

وأشار كاردن إلى تصريحات بورنهام عن العودة إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي، ودعوة ستريتنغ لعلاقة تجارية أعمق مع أوروبا.

وكشفت مصادر في ويستمينستر أن دائرة ليفربول والتون، التي يمثلها كاردن، مدرجة ضمن الدوائر التي يستهدفها بورنهام للترشح في انتخابات فرعية، مما يتيح له العودة إلى البرلمان ومن ثم تحدي ستارمر.

وأكد كاردن أن الاتحاد الأوروبي هو «كتلة نمو منخفض مع حصة متناقصة في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي العالمي»، محذراً من أن الانضمام إلى الاتحاد الجمركي سيؤدي إلى إلغاء اتفاقيات التجارة ما بعد البريكست مع مراكز النمو في القرن الـ21 مثل الولايات المتحدة والهند.

وأضاف: «الاقتراب أكثر من بروكسل يعني التخلي عن حرياتنا الوطنية التي حصلنا عليها بصعوبة، كما أحث السير كير على عدم السعي لربط المملكة المتحدة باتحاد جمركي جديد أو أي ترتيب مشابه يخفي اسمه الحقيقي».

ويثير هذا الجدل قلقاً خاصاً بين نواب حزب العمال في مقاعد «الجدار الأحمر» في الشمال والوسط، حيث يهدد حزب الإصلاح البريطاني بزعامة نايجل فاراج باستغلال أي تراجع عن البريكست.

تمرد مُحتمل

وقال النائب العمالي غراهام سترينغر لصحيفة «ذا ميل أون صنداي» إن ستارمر سيواجه «تمرداً من عشرات النواب العماليين إذا سعى لإعادتنا إلى أي نوع من الاتحاد الجمركي»، مضيفاً: «سيؤدي ذلك إلى حرب أهلية داخل حزب العمال».

ويعرف زملاء ستارمر في البرلمان أنهم وقفوا على تعهد واضح في البيان الانتخابي بعدم القيام بذلك، وسيكون الأمر صعباً خاصة على نواب الجدار الأحمر، حيث يلاحقهم حزب الإصلاح، وسيكونون يرتكبون انتحاراً انتخابياً.

تصريحات ستريتنغ جاءت الشهر الماضي، حيث قال إن بريطانيا يجب أن تسعى لعلاقات اقتصادية أوثق مع الاتحاد الأوروبي، مضيفاً: «أفضل طريقة لتحقيق نمو أكبر في اقتصادنا هي علاقة تجارية أعمق مع الاتحاد الأوروبي، لقد تعرضنا لضربة اقتصادية هائلة بسبب الخروج من الاتحاد».

كما ادعى نائب رئيس الوزراء ديفيد لامي أن دولاً مثل تركيا تستفيد اقتصادياً من عضويتها في الاتحاد الجمركي.

وتأتي هذه التطورات وسط اتهامات للحكومة بتخفيف البريكست، بعد إعلان عودة المملكة المتحدة إلى برنامج إيراسموس لتبادل الطلاب في عام 2027 بتكلفة 570 مليون جنيه إسترليني سنوياً.

واتهمت باتينوك حزب العمال بـ«محاولة يائسة لتعزيز قاعدته الانتخابية»، محذرة من أن ذلك سيؤدي إلى فقدان اتفاقيات التجارة مع الولايات المتحدة والهند، وفتح الباب لمزيد من التنازلات أمام بروكسل.

وقالت: «الحديث المتجدد عن جر بريطانيا إلى الاتحاد الجمركي الأوروبي يجب أن يقلقنا جميعاً، إنه ليس علامة على البراغماتية، بل عرض لضعف حزب العمال».

وكان ستارمر قد استبعد سابقاً العودة إلى الاتحاد الجمركي، واصفاً إياه بـ«خط أحمر».