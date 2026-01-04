Labour MPs Warn Prime Minister Keir Starmer of an Outbreak of "Civil War" Within the Party if He Attempts to Reverse Brexit in a Bid to Strengthen His Shaky Leadership.

The controversy erupted, according to the Daily Mail, after Health Minister Wes Streeting called for a "deeper trading relationship with the European Union," which was interpreted as a call to return to the customs union, in addition to an attempt to gain support from pro-European MPs in preparation for a potential leadership challenge against Starmer.

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who is considered a potential main rival to Streeting in any leadership election, also sparked controversy with his anti-Brexit statements, expressing his hope for the UK to return to the EU during his lifetime.

Warning Against Reopening Brexit Wounds

For her part, Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch warned the Labour Party against trying to boost its low popularity by "reopening old Brexit wounds."

Serious Proposals for Return

In sharp remarks, Labour MP Dan Carden stated that there are serious proposals from some senior government officials to return to the customs union, adding that this seems to be a goal for those aspiring to the position of Prime Minister.

Carden pointed to Burnham's statements about returning to the EU and Streeting's call for a deeper trading relationship with Europe.

Sources in Westminster revealed that the Liverpool Walton constituency, represented by Carden, is among the constituencies targeted by Burnham for a potential by-election candidacy, allowing him to return to Parliament and then challenge Starmer.

Carden emphasized that the EU is a "low-growth bloc with a declining share of global GDP," warning that joining the customs union would lead to the cancellation of post-Brexit trade agreements with 21st-century growth centers like the United States and India.

He added: "Getting closer to Brussels means giving up the national freedoms we have fought hard to achieve, and I urge Sir Keir not to seek to tie the UK to a new customs union or any similar arrangement that hides its true name."

This controversy raises particular concern among Labour MPs in the "Red Wall" seats in the North and Midlands, where the Reform Party led by Nigel Farage threatens to exploit any backtracking on Brexit.

Potential Rebellion

Labour MP Graham Stringer told the Mail on Sunday that Starmer would face "a rebellion from dozens of Labour MPs if he seeks to take us back to any kind of customs union," adding: "This would lead to a civil war within the Labour Party."

Starmer's colleagues in Parliament know they stood on a clear pledge in the election manifesto not to do so, and it would be particularly difficult for the Red Wall MPs, who are being pursued by the Reform Party, as it would be electoral suicide for them.

Streeting's remarks came last month, where he stated that Britain should seek closer economic ties with the EU, adding: "The best way to achieve greater growth in our economy is a deeper trading relationship with the EU; we have suffered a massive economic blow due to leaving the union."

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy also claimed that countries like Turkey benefit economically from their membership in the customs union.

These developments come amid accusations against the government of softening Brexit, following the announcement of the UK's return to the Erasmus student exchange program in 2027 at a cost of £570 million per year.

Badenoch accused the Labour Party of a "desperate attempt to bolster its electoral base," warning that this would lead to the loss of trade agreements with the US and India, and open the door to further concessions to Brussels.

She said: "The renewed talk of dragging Britain back into the European customs union should concern us all; it is not a sign of pragmatism but a display of Labour's weakness."

Starmer had previously ruled out returning to the customs union, describing it as a "red line."