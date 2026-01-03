The U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed that charges have been brought against the Venezuelan president and his wife, following their arrest and transfer outside the country.



Possession of Weapons and Explosive Devices



She wrote in a post on "X" today (Saturday) that Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores have been charged in New York, announcing that the charges include conspiracy related to drug-related terrorism, and possession of weapons and explosive devices against the United States.



Republican Senator Mike Lee disclosed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed him that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was arrested by U.S. forces, in preparation for his trial on criminal charges in the United States.



Lee stated on "X," after a call with the U.S. Secretary of State in Washington, that the latter informed him that U.S. forces had arrested Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro for trial on criminal charges in the United States.



He added that Rubio expects no further actions in Venezuela now that Maduro is in U.S. custody.

فنزويليون يسيرون عند نقطة تفتيش بالقرب من حصن تيونا الذي يضم مقر وزارة الدفاع في كاراكاس. (إ ب أ)



Explosions Rock Caracas



Several explosions shook the Venezuelan capital Caracas and other areas, after which Trump announced that his country had carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader.



Trump added in a post on his Truth Social account that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, along with his wife, had been arrested and flown out of the country.



Informed sources revealed that Maduro was arrested by Delta forces, which are considered akin to elite forces within the U.S. military, according to CBS NEWS.



Declaration of General Mobilization



For her part, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez confirmed that she does not know the whereabouts of President Maduro, demanding that the United States provide evidence that Maduro is alive, following the nighttime U.S. attack on Venezuela.



The Venezuelan presidency announced a general mobilization in the country and issued a decision to activate national defense plans for all Venezuelan territories, in response to what it described as "blatant American aggression" targeting national sovereignty and the strategic resources of the country.



The United States has accused Maduro of running a "narco-state" and rigging elections. Meanwhile, the Venezuelan leader, who succeeded Hugo Chávez in power in 2013, accused Washington of seeking to control his country's oil reserves, the largest in the world.