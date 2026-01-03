وكتبت في منشور عبر «إكس»، اليوم (السبت)، أنه تم توجيه الاتهام إلى نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته سيليا فلوريس في نيويورك، وأعلنت أن التهم تشمل التآمر في مجال الإرهاب المرتبط بالمخدرات، وحيازة أسلحة وأجهزة متفجرة ضد الولايات المتحدة.
وكان السيناتور الجمهوري مايك لي أفصح أن وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو أبلغه بأن الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو اعتُقل على يد قوات أمريكية، تمهيداً لمحاكمته بتهم جنائية في الولايات المتحدة.
وقال لي على منصة «إكس»، بعد مكالمة مع وزير الخارجية الأمريكي في واشنطن، إن الأخير أبلغه بأن القوات الأمريكية اعتقلت الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو لمحاكمته بتهم جنائية في الولايات المتحدة.
وأضاف أن روبيو يتوقع عدم اتخاذ أي إجراءات أخرى في فنزويلا الآن بعد أن أصبح مادورو رهن الاحتجاز الأمريكي.
فنزويليون يسيرون عند نقطة تفتيش بالقرب من حصن تيونا الذي يضم مقر وزارة الدفاع في كاراكاس. (إ ب أ)
انفجارات تهز كاراكاس
وهزت عدة انفجارات العاصمة الفنزويلية كاراكاس وغيرها من المناطق، ليعلن بعدها ترمب أن بلاده نفّذت ضربة واسعة النطاق ضد فنزويلا وزعيمها.
وأضاف ترمب في منشور على حسابه في تروث سوشيال أنه ألقي القبض على الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو، مع زوجته، وتم نقلهما جواً خارج البلاد.
وكشفت مصادر مطلعة أنه تم اعتقال مادورو من قبل قوات دلتا التي تعتبر أشبه بقوات النخبة ضمن الجيش الأمريكي، وفق ما نقلت شبكة CBS NEWS.
إعلان التعبئة العامة
من جانبها، أكدت نائبة الرئيس الفنزويلي ديلسي رودريغيز أنها لا تعرف مكان وجود الرئيس مادورو، مطالبة الولايات المتحدة بتقديم دليل على أنّ مادورو على قيد الحياة، عقب الهجوم الأمريكي الذي شُنّ ليلاً على فنزويلا.
وكانت الرئاسة الفنزويلية أعلنت التعبئة العامة في البلاد، وأصدرت قراراً بتفعيل خطط الدفاع الوطني عن كل الأراضي الفنزويلية، في مواجهة ما وصفته بـ«عدوان أمريكي صارخ» يستهدف السيادة الوطنية والثروات الاستراتيجية للبلاد.
واتهمت الولايات المتحدة مادورو بإدارة «دولة مخدرات»، وتزوير الانتخابات. فيما اتهم الزعيم الفنزويلي، الذي خلف هوغو تشافيز في السلطة عام 2013، واشنطن بالسعي للسيطرة على احتياطيات بلاده النفطية، وهي الأكبر في العالم.
She wrote in a post on "X" today (Saturday) that Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores have been charged in New York, announcing that the charges include conspiracy related to drug-related terrorism, and possession of weapons and explosive devices against the United States.
Republican Senator Mike Lee disclosed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed him that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was arrested by U.S. forces, in preparation for his trial on criminal charges in the United States.
Lee stated on "X," after a call with the U.S. Secretary of State in Washington, that the latter informed him that U.S. forces had arrested Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro for trial on criminal charges in the United States.
He added that Rubio expects no further actions in Venezuela now that Maduro is in U.S. custody.
Explosions Rock Caracas
Several explosions shook the Venezuelan capital Caracas and other areas, after which Trump announced that his country had carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader.
Trump added in a post on his Truth Social account that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, along with his wife, had been arrested and flown out of the country.
Informed sources revealed that Maduro was arrested by Delta forces, which are considered akin to elite forces within the U.S. military, according to CBS NEWS.
Declaration of General Mobilization
For her part, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez confirmed that she does not know the whereabouts of President Maduro, demanding that the United States provide evidence that Maduro is alive, following the nighttime U.S. attack on Venezuela.
The Venezuelan presidency announced a general mobilization in the country and issued a decision to activate national defense plans for all Venezuelan territories, in response to what it described as "blatant American aggression" targeting national sovereignty and the strategic resources of the country.
The United States has accused Maduro of running a "narco-state" and rigging elections. Meanwhile, the Venezuelan leader, who succeeded Hugo Chávez in power in 2013, accused Washington of seeking to control his country's oil reserves, the largest in the world.