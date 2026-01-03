كشفت وزيرة العدل الأمريكية بام بوندي توجيه اتهامات للرئيس الفنزويلي وزوجته، بعد اعتقالهما ونقلهما إلى خارج البلاد.


حيازة أسلحة وأجهزة متفجرات


وكتبت في منشور عبر «إكس»، اليوم (السبت)، أنه تم توجيه الاتهام إلى نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته سيليا فلوريس في نيويورك، وأعلنت أن التهم تشمل التآمر في مجال الإرهاب المرتبط بالمخدرات، وحيازة أسلحة وأجهزة متفجرة ضد الولايات المتحدة.


وكان السيناتور الجمهوري مايك لي أفصح أن وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو أبلغه بأن الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو اعتُقل على يد قوات أمريكية، تمهيداً لمحاكمته بتهم جنائية في الولايات المتحدة.


وقال لي على منصة «إكس»، بعد مكالمة مع وزير الخارجية الأمريكي في واشنطن، إن الأخير أبلغه بأن القوات الأمريكية اعتقلت الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو لمحاكمته بتهم جنائية في الولايات ‍المتحدة.


وأضاف أن روبيو يتوقع عدم اتخاذ أي إجراءات أخرى في فنزويلا الآن بعد أن أصبح مادورو رهن الاحتجاز الأمريكي.

فنزويليون يسيرون عند نقطة تفتيش بالقرب من حصن تيونا الذي يضم مقر وزارة الدفاع في كاراكاس. (إ ب أ)

انفجارات تهز كاراكاس


وهزت عدة انفجارات العاصمة الفنزويلية كاراكاس وغيرها من المناطق، ليعلن بعدها ترمب أن بلاده نفّذت ضربة واسعة النطاق ضد فنزويلا وزعيمها.


وأضاف ترمب في منشور على حسابه في تروث سوشيال أنه ألقي القبض على الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو، مع زوجته، وتم نقلهما جواً خارج البلاد.


وكشفت مصادر مطلعة أنه تم اعتقال مادورو من قبل قوات دلتا التي تعتبر أشبه بقوات النخبة ضمن الجيش الأمريكي، وفق ما نقلت شبكة CBS NEWS.


إعلان التعبئة العامة


من جانبها، أكدت نائبة الرئيس الفنزويلي ديلسي رودريغيز أنها لا تعرف مكان وجود الرئيس مادورو، مطالبة الولايات المتحدة بتقديم دليل على أنّ مادورو على قيد الحياة، عقب الهجوم الأمريكي الذي شُنّ ليلاً على فنزويلا.


وكانت الرئاسة الفنزويلية أعلنت التعبئة العامة في البلاد، وأصدرت قراراً بتفعيل خطط الدفاع الوطني عن كل الأراضي الفنزويلية، في مواجهة ما وصفته بـ«عدوان أمريكي صارخ» يستهدف السيادة الوطنية والثروات الاستراتيجية للبلاد.


واتهمت الولايات المتحدة مادورو بإدارة «دولة مخدرات»، وتزوير الانتخابات. فيما اتهم الزعيم الفنزويلي، الذي خلف هوغو تشافيز في السلطة عام 2013، واشنطن بالسعي للسيطرة على احتياطيات بلاده النفطية، وهي الأكبر في العالم.