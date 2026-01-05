The Korean Central News Agency reported today (Monday) that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who oversaw the launch operation, stated, "This is a critically important strategy to maintain a strong and reliable nuclear deterrent or to expand it," adding that it comes in response to "the recent geopolitical crisis and various international circumstances."

The agency added that the missiles struck targets approximately one thousand kilometers over the sea east of North Korea.

The South Korean military stated that Pyongyang launched ballistic missiles toward the sea, coinciding with the start of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's official visit to China.

The missile launches followed a statement issued by North Korea condemning the U.S. attacks on Venezuela, considering it a violation of Caracas' sovereignty.