أجرت بيونغ يانغ تجربة على صواريخ فرط صوتية لتقييم قدرتها العملياتية العسكرية في ما يتعلق بالردع ‌الحربي.

ونقلت وكالة الأنباء المركزية ​في كوريا الشمالية، اليوم (الإثنين)، عن الزعيم ‌الكوري ⁠الشمالي ​كيم ‌جونغ أون، الذي أشرف على عملية الإطلاق، قوله «هذه إستراتيجية بالغة الأهمية للحفاظ على قوة الردع النووي القوية والموثوقة أو ⁠توسيعها»، وإنها تأتي بسبب «الأزمة الجيوسياسية ‌الأخيرة والظروف الدولية المختلفة».

وأضافت الوكالة أن الصواريخ سقطت على أهداف تبعد نحو ألف كيلومتر فوق البحر شرقي كوريا الشمالية.

وقال جيش كوريا ​الجنوبية إن بيونغ يانغ أطلقت صواريخ بالستية باتجاه البحر، ⁠بالتزامن مع بدء الرئيس الكوري الجنوبي لي جيه ميونغ زيارة رسمية إلى الصين.

وجاء إطلاق الصواريخ عقب بيان أصدرته كوريا الشمالية نددت فيه بالهجمات الأمريكية على فنزويلا، معتبرة ذلك انتهاكاً لسيادة ‌كراكاس.