تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، اتصالاً هاتفياً، اليوم، من الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان.
وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، إضافة إلى بحث مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية والدولية، كما جرى بحث عدد من المسائل ذات الاهتمام المشترك والجهود المبذولة تجاهها، بما يحقق الأمن والاستقرار.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call today from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
During the call, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries, in addition to discussing the latest developments in regional and international situations. They also addressed several issues of mutual interest and the efforts being made towards them, aiming to achieve security and stability.