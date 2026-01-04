تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، اتصالاً هاتفياً، اليوم، من الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان.

وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، إضافة إلى بحث مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية والدولية، كما جرى بحث عدد من المسائل ذات الاهتمام المشترك والجهود المبذولة تجاهها، بما يحقق الأمن والاستقرار.