Yesterday, the capital Riyadh witnessed the beginning of the countdown to price balances in the real estate market, coinciding with the announcement from the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing regarding the issuance of the first batch of white land fees, which exceeded 60,000 invoices; a development that has reflected in the decline of property prices in several locations, with some areas experiencing reductions of nearly 50%.



Two real estate experts explained to "Okaz" that the corrective decisions, the most prominent of which were incentivizing the sale of land and increasing white land fees, contributed to pushing the market towards a gradual decrease in prices, moving closer to fair and sustainable balances.



They noted that property prices in the eastern part of the capital are considered reasonable, as they have remained stable for years, pointing out that significant increases were concentrated in northern Riyadh, before prices began to return to their natural levels.



Corrective Decisions



Bandar Al-Duhik, a real estate enthusiast, told "Okaz": "The corrective decisions witnessed in the real estate sector, including incentivizing the sale of land, increasing white land fees, and regulating the contractual relationship between landlords and tenants, have contributed to pushing the market towards a gradual decrease in prices, moving closer to fair and sustainable balances."



He pointed out that these measures have also contributed to creating new investment opportunities, including the expansion of off-plan sales projects and stimulating real estate development activity, which enhances market efficiency.



Downward Wave

Real estate expert Qasim Al-Falih mentioned that property prices in Riyadh are currently experiencing a clear downward wave compared to last year, indicating that the decline varies from neighborhood to neighborhood depending on location and urban scope.



He clarified that the northern neighborhoods of Riyadh had the highest increases during the past period, noting that in the Al-Khair neighborhood, for example, the price per square meter reached about 2,200 riyals, while it has currently dropped to around 1,100 riyals, a decrease of nearly 50%.



In the Al-Arid neighborhood within the northern urban scope, he pointed out that there were lands priced at about 3,500 riyals per square meter, and there were lands that exceeded 6,000 riyals per square meter, which are now being offered at prices that are nearly half.



Market Correction



Al-Falih indicated that property prices in the eastern part of the capital are considered reasonable, as they have maintained stability for years, explaining that significant increases were concentrated in northern Riyadh, before prices began to return to their natural levels.



He stated that this decline reflects a correction in the market due to several factors, the most prominent of which are the increase in supply, the implementation of land fees, and the changing behavior of buyers who have become more aware of fair value, expecting that the coming period will witness further balance between supply and demand.



It is worth mentioning that the new white land fee system comes as part of a package of major corrective steps aimed at rebalancing the real estate market, achieving equilibrium between supply and demand, and limiting monopolistic practices.