شهدت العاصمة الرياض، أمس، بدء العد التنازلي لتوازنات الأسعار في السوق العقارية، تزامناً مع إعلان وزارة البلديات والإسكان، بدء إصدار أولى فواتير رسوم الأراضي البيضاء، التي تجاوز عددها 60 ألف فاتورة؛ الأمر الذي انعكس على تراجع أسعار العقار في عدد من المواقع، وصلت في بعضها إلى نحو 50%.


وأوضح خبيران عقاريان لـ«عكاظ» أن القرارات التصحيحية التي كان من أبرزها تحفيز عرض الأراضي للبيع، ورفع رسوم الأراضي البيضاء، أسهمت في دفع السوق نحو نزول تدريجي للأسعار، والاقتراب من توازنات عادلة ومستدامة.


وأفادا بأن أسعار العقار في شرق العاصمة تُعد معقولة، إذ حافظت على استقرارها منذ سنوات، موضحاً أن الارتفاعات الكبيرة تركزت في شمال الرياض، قبل أن تبدأ الأسعار حالياً في العودة إلى مستوياتها الطبيعية.


قرارات تصحيحية


وقال المهتم بالشأن العقاري بندر الضحيك لـ«عكاظ»: «إن القرارات التصحيحية التي شهدها القطاع العقاري، ومن أبرزها تحفيز عرض الأراضي للبيع، ورفع رسوم الأراضي البيضاء، وتنظيم العلاقة التعاقدية بين المؤجر والمستأجر، أسهمت في دفع السوق نحو نزول تدريجي للأسعار، والاقتراب من توازنات عادلة ومستدامة».


وأشار إلى أن هذه الإجراءات أسهمت كذلك في خلق فرص استثمارية جديدة، من بينها التوسع في مشاريع البيع على الخارطة، وتنشيط حركة التطوير العقاري، بما يعزز من كفاءة السوق.


موجة نزول

قاسم الفالح

وذكر الخبير العقاري قاسم الفالح أن أسعار العقار في مدينة الرياض تشهد حالياً موجة نزول واضحة مقارنة بالعام الماضي، مبيناً أن التراجع يختلف من حي إلى آخر بحسب الموقع والنطاق العمراني.


وأوضح أن أحياء شمال الرياض كانت الأعلى ارتفاعاً خلال الفترة الماضية، لافتاً إلى أن حي الخير على سبيل المثال كان سعر المتر فيه يصل إلى نحو 2,200 ريال، بينما تراجع حالياً إلى نحو 1,100 ريال، بنسبة انخفاض تقارب 50٪.


وفي حي العارض داخل النطاق العمراني شمالاً، أشار إلى وجود أراضٍ بلغ سعر المتر بها نحو 3,500 ريال، كما كانت هناك أراض بلغ سعر المتر أكثر مكن 6 آلاف، واليوم تعرض بأسعار تصل إلى النصف تقريباً.


تصحيح السوق


وبيّن الفالح أن أسعار العقار في شرق العاصمة تُعد معقولة، إذ حافظت على استقرارها منذ سنوات، موضحاً أن الارتفاعات الكبيرة تركزت في شمال الرياض، قبل أن تبدأ الأسعار حالياً في العودة إلى مستوياتها الطبيعية.


وأفاد بأن هذا التراجع يعكس تصحيحاً في السوق نتيجة عدة عوامل، من أبرزها زيادة المعروض، وتطبيق رسوم الأراضي، إضافة إلى تغيير سلوك المشترين الذين أصبحوا أكثر وعياً بالقيمة العادلة، متوقعاً أن تشهد الفترة القادمة مزيداً من التوازن بين العرض والطلب.


يذكر أن نظام رسوم الأراضي البيضاء يأتي بصيغته الجديدة ضمن حزمة من الخطوات التصحيحية الكبرى التي تستهدف إعادة ضبط السوق العقارية، وتحقيق التوازن بين العرض والطلب، والحد من الممارسات الاحتكارية.