As the strict implementation of the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) in the UK approaches next month, the United Kingdom is becoming more stringent in welcoming visitors, as no traveler from eligible countries will be allowed to enter the country without obtaining prior authorization.

This digital system, which was first launched in April 2025, serves as a crucial step to enhance border security, following a grace period that allowed tourists to adapt to the new procedures. From February 25, 2026, inspection processes will be strict: carriers and transport services will verify the authorizations before allowing boarding on the plane or any other means of transport, and no traveler will be allowed to continue their journey without it.

The electronic travel authorization allows visitors to upload a passport photo and add a personal photo for those over nine years old, along with answering questions related to criminal records and employment, to ensure a safer travel experience. The required fee is simple, amounting to £16 (approximately €18.20).

Travel experts indicate that this procedure is not just an organizational step, but also a means to ensure financial revenues reaching millions of pounds annually, reflecting the UK's commitment to balancing security and convenience for visitors. Since April 2, this authorization has become mandatory for most holders of European passports, with the exception of Irish travelers.