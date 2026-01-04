مع اقتراب تطبيق التحقق الصارم لتصريح السفر الإلكتروني ETA في بريطانيا الشهر القادم، تصبح المملكة المتحدة أكثر تشددًا في استقبال الزوار، حيث لن يُسمح لأي مسافر من الدول المؤهلة بدخول البلاد دون الحصول على التصريح المسبق.

ويأتي هذا النظام الرقمي، الذي أُطلق لأول مرة في أبريل 2025، كخطوة أساسية لتعزيز الأمن على الحدود، بعد فترة سماح مكنت السياح من التكيف مع الإجراءات الجديدة. ومن 25 فبراير 2026، ستكون عمليات التفتيش صارمة: فالشركات الناقلة ووسائل النقل ستتحقق من التصاريح قبل السماح بصعود الطائرة أو أي وسيلة نقل أخرى، ولن يُسمح لأي مسافر بمواصلة الرحلة بدونها.

ويتيح تصريح السفر الإلكتروني للزائرين رفع صورة جواز السفر، وإضافة صورة شخصية لمن هم أكبر من تسع سنوات، مع الإجابة عن أسئلة تتعلق بالسجل الجنائي والتوظيف، لضمان تجربة سفر أكثر أمانًا. كما أن الرسوم المقررة بسيطة وتبلغ 16 جنيهاً إسترلينياً (نحو 18.20 يورو).

ويشير خبراء السفر إلى أن هذا الإجراء ليس مجرد خطوة تنظيمية، بل يعتبر أيضًا وسيلة لضمان عائدات مالية تصل إلى ملايين الجنيهات سنويًا، وتعكس حرص المملكة على التوازن بين الأمن والراحة للزائرين. ومنذ الثاني من أبريل، أصبح هذا التصريح إلزاميًا لمعظم حاملي جوازات السفر الأوروبية، مع استثناء المسافرين الأيرلنديين.